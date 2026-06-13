Product: Currency Strength Compass MT5 (CSM_Pro)



Currency Strength Compass shows, at a glance, which currency is being bought and which is being sold. It measures the relative strength of the eight major currencies and Gold from a basket of 28 pairs and presents it two ways: a ranked list, or a multi-timeframe grid that places M15, H1, H4 and D1 side by side.

Every reading is calculated on closed bars only, so the lines and the panel are non-repainting. A value never changes after its bar has closed.

After purchasing, please contact me to receive the complete user manual PDF.



What it shows

Strength of the 8 majors plus Gold, refreshed on every closed bar.

Colored strength lines in a sub-window, one color per currency.

A panel that ranks the currencies and also serves as a color legend.

A multi-timeframe grid: currencies in rows, timeframes in columns, each cell green when positive and red when negative, so agreement and divergence between timeframes are easy to see in one place.

A bias line per timeframe that marks which timeframes line up with your highest timeframe.

Divergence alerts by popup, push, email or sound when the gap between the strongest and the weakest currency reaches your threshold.

Why traders use it

Choose a direction: favor the strong currency against the weak one.

Filter pairs: act where one side clearly leads; stand aside when the currencies are clustered near zero.

Read several timeframes without opening extra charts. When the grid agrees from top to bottom, the move has broader support.

Built to be reliable

One self-contained file. No DLL and no external indicator references.

Detects your broker's symbol prefix and suffix automatically.

Runs on any chart and timeframe, and keeps working when a symbol or its history is not loaded yet.

Main inputs: calculation timeframe and lookback, include Gold, symbol mapping, panel and grid layout, per-currency line visibility, and the alert channels and divergence level.

Suggested start (H1): lookback 12, history 300, divergence 1.2.

Note: this is an analysis tool and does not place orders. Trading carries risk; test on a demo account first. Download the free version and run it in the Strategy Tester before you decide.