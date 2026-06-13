Currency Strength Compass MT5
- Индикаторы
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Do Thi Phuong AnhHi, I'm PA, 27 years old. I have 3 years of experience in forex trading and freelance work on various related projects, especially programming... I look forward to your assistance in the future and hope you have a good experience here.
- Версия: 1.30
- Активации: 5
Product: Currency Strength Compass MT5 (CSM_Pro)
Currency Strength Compass shows, at a glance, which currency is being bought and which is being sold. It measures the relative strength of the eight major currencies and Gold from a basket of 28 pairs and presents it two ways: a ranked list, or a multi-timeframe grid that places M15, H1, H4 and D1 side by side.
Every reading is calculated on closed bars only, so the lines and the panel are non-repainting. A value never changes after its bar has closed.
After purchasing, please contact me to receive the complete user manual PDF.
What it shows
- Strength of the 8 majors plus Gold, refreshed on every closed bar.
- Colored strength lines in a sub-window, one color per currency.
- A panel that ranks the currencies and also serves as a color legend.
- A multi-timeframe grid: currencies in rows, timeframes in columns, each cell green when positive and red when negative, so agreement and divergence between timeframes are easy to see in one place.
- A bias line per timeframe that marks which timeframes line up with your highest timeframe.
- Divergence alerts by popup, push, email or sound when the gap between the strongest and the weakest currency reaches your threshold.
Why traders use it
- Choose a direction: favor the strong currency against the weak one.
- Filter pairs: act where one side clearly leads; stand aside when the currencies are clustered near zero.
- Read several timeframes without opening extra charts. When the grid agrees from top to bottom, the move has broader support.
Built to be reliable
- One self-contained file. No DLL and no external indicator references.
- Detects your broker's symbol prefix and suffix automatically.
- Runs on any chart and timeframe, and keeps working when a symbol or its history is not loaded yet.
Main inputs: calculation timeframe and lookback, include Gold, symbol mapping, panel and grid layout, per-currency line visibility, and the alert channels and divergence level.
Suggested start (H1): lookback 12, history 300, divergence 1.2.
Note: this is an analysis tool and does not place orders. Trading carries risk; test on a demo account first. Download the free version and run it in the Strategy Tester before you decide.