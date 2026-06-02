Neuron Cloud moving average

NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Between the fast and the slow moving average, NeuronCloud draws a ribbon of evenly spaced moving averages, a Guppy-style stack. The ribbon is the engine, not just decoration: when it fans out and stacks cleanly in order, a trend is real; when it tangles and compresses, the market is ranging.

The trend direction only flips when two conditions are met on the close of a bar. First, the ribbon must be ALIGNED, the moving averages stacked in order past an alignment threshold. Second, the ribbon must be EXPANDED, its spread wider than a minimum measured in ATR, so the move has real separation behind it. Between those thresholds is a hysteresis band: in chop, where the ribbon is tangled or flat, the direction simply holds and no new signal prints. That is the difference from an ordinary MA cross, which flips on every wick through the line. NeuronCloud removes the whipsaw clusters without padding the entry by a fixed number of bars, and because the trend changes only on the bar close, a confirmed flip never repaints.

When the ribbon is compressed, the dashboard shows a SQUEEZE state and signals are muted, a built-in breakout watch. An optional major-trend filter (a slower MA bias) gates the signals so only with-trend flips are marked.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Neon MA cloud A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent, true-alpha cloud on a back-layer canvas behind the candles, coloured by direction. The candles stay crisp and untouched.
Multi-MA ribbon (Guppy) Six moving averages (adjustable two to twelve) interpolated between the fast and slow period, drawn as faint direction-coloured lines inside the cloud. A fanned ribbon means a strong trend; a compressed ribbon means consolidation.
Ribbon-driven trend logic The direction flips only when the ribbon is aligned AND expanded beyond an ATR-based spread, with a hysteresis band that holds the trend through chop instead of printing fake flips.
Squeeze detection When the ribbon compresses, the panel reads SQUEEZE and signals are muted, so it doubles as a breakout watch.
Major-trend filter A slower moving-average bias gates the signals so only with-trend flips are marked. Toggle on or off.
Cross signals and alerts A clean arrow on every confirmed, with-trend flip, with optional pop-up, push and platform email alerts. Non-repainting; the trend changes only on the bar close.
Strength meter and MTF row A panel meter rates the trend from the ribbon spread, and a multi-timeframe row shows the cloud direction on M15, H1, H4 and D1, so you can align with the higher timeframes.
Trade read-out and history The current trend as a simple plan, entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 targets as a percentage distance, in pips and in R, plus a descriptive breakdown of how past trend moves on this chart and timeframe resolved. A record of past behaviour, not a prediction.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

  • Cloud colour is the trend. Blue cloud is an up backdrop, red cloud is a down backdrop. The colour only changes on a confirmed, closed-bar flip.
  • Read the ribbon shape. A wide, fanned ribbon means a committed trend; a tight, compressed ribbon means consolidation.
  • Mind the squeeze. When the panel reads SQUEEZE, the market is coiled and signals are muted, your cue to watch for a breakout rather than chase chop.
  • An arrow is a confirmed flip. Arrows print only when the ribbon is aligned and expanded, so the whipsaw clusters of a plain MA cross are already filtered out.
  • Align with the higher timeframes. When the multi-timeframe row agrees with the cloud, the move is with the bigger picture.
  • Use the read-out as context. The entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 levels are a way to frame the move in pips and R; they are study levels, not instructions.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try
The classic, balanced setup Defaults: fast 12, slow 26, EMA method, ribbon 6, alignment 0.75, minimum spread 0.15.
Fewer signals, less whipsaw Raise the alignment threshold toward 0.85 and the minimum spread toward 0.25.
More flips to study Lower the alignment threshold toward 0.65.
A smoother, slower trend Increase the fast and slow periods (for example 20 / 50) and the ribbon count.
A denser ribbon look Raise the ribbon count toward 8-10.
A stronger trend filter Keep the major-trend filter on and raise its period toward 150-200.
A minimal chart Turn the ribbon off, keep the cloud and arrows on, dashboard lower-left.
Smoother averages Switch the MA method from EMA to SMA.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes All
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Cloud Fast and slow MA, translucent neon back-layer, coloured by direction
Signature Multi-MA Guppy ribbon with squeeze detection
Logic Ribbon alignment plus ATR-spread expansion with a hysteresis band
Dashboard Trend, strength meter, multi-timeframe row, trade read-out
Alerts Pop-up, push and platform email on a confirmed flip

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Cloud engine InpFast 12 Fast moving-average period
Cloud engine InpSlow 26 Slow moving-average period
Cloud engine InpMethod EMA Moving-average method (EMA, SMA, etc.)
Cloud engine InpATRPeriod 14 ATR period (reward unit and stats)
Cloud engine InpRiskATR 1.5 Reward unit = this multiple of ATR
Cloud engine InpTrendFilter true Only mark flips aligned with the major trend
Cloud engine InpMajor 100 Major-trend MA period (filter)
Cloud engine InpAlign 0.75 Ribbon alignment needed to flip (0 to 1; higher = stricter)
Cloud engine InpMinSpread 0.15 Minimum ribbon spread (x ATR) to flip; mutes squeezes
Visuals InpCloud true Translucent neon cloud on / off
Visuals InpCloudAlpha 26 Cloud opacity (0 to 255)
Visuals InpFlipArrows true Arrow on every confirmed flip
Visuals InpLineWidth 2 Fast MA line width
Visuals InpRibbon true Multi-MA Guppy ribbon inside the cloud
Visuals InpRibbonCount 6 Number of ribbon MAs (2 to 12)
Visuals InpUp / InpDown blue / red Up and down cloud colours
Visuals InpSlowClr slate Slow MA line colour
Dashboard InpDashboard true Command panel on / off
Dashboard InpMTF true Multi-timeframe cloud-direction row
Alerts InpAlertFlip true Alert on a confirmed flip
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: the trend changes only on the bar close and does not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronCloud gives you the moving-average trend and the squeeze. It fits alongside the rest of the Neuron suite (each sold separately): NeuronTrend, NeuronIchimoku, NeuronQuant, NeuronStructure, NeuronLiquidity, NeuronSessions, NeuronSniper and NeuronFlow. Run them together for a layered read of trend, structure, liquidity, sessions, setups, volatility and regime.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronCloud is an indicator for chart analysis and decision support only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The trade read-out and the outcome breakdown are descriptive history of past behaviour, not a forecast or a profitable system. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The CM Slingshot System Indicator is a trading tool that aims to identify potential trade setups based on market volatility and price action. It is designed to help traders spot entry and exit points in trending markets. The CM Slingshot System Indicator combines multiple indicators and techniques to generate trading signals. Here are the key features and components of the indicator: Bollinger Bands: The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, w
Chandelier Exits
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool developed by Chuck LeBeau. It is designed to help traders identify potential exit points for their trades based on market volatility and the concept of trailing stops. The Chandelier Exit Indicator consists of three main components: Average True Range (ATR): The indicator utilizes the Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The ATR calculates the average range betwe
UT bot alerts
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview bot converted to mql4* The UT Bot Alert Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This innovative indicator is based on the proven UT Bot system, which utilizes multiple indicators to deliver accurate signals that can help traders make better decisions. The UT Bot Alert Indicator provides a range of features that can help you stay on top of market trends and capitalize on opportunities. Here are some of its
UT bot alert
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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