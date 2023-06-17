The Reverse Sinper
- Indicators
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Ka Kin HoYoutube :
https://youtube.com/@Kin1989FX
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This will find a possible reverse area and show entry signal
and this strategy is using every candle and calculate them
buyer should use with other indicators to get the best trade entry
like Macd , RSI , or EMA . SMA.
Make sure try demo first
it will supprise you all because how good it is
i hope you guy enjoy it
but my coding is not good, so i cant code any EA for this , my own strategy