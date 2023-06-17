The Reverse Sinper

This will find a possible reverse area and show entry signal 

and this strategy is using every candle and calculate them 


buyer should  use with other indicators to get the best trade entry

like Macd , RSI , or EMA . SMA.


Make sure try demo first

it will supprise you all because how good it is


i hope you guy enjoy it 

but my coding is not good, so i cant code any EA for this , my own strategy

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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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