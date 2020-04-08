ZigZag Buy Level

The ZigZag Buy Level is a specialized tool for traders who utilize market structure and classic ZigZag patterns to define key support and entry points. It automatically identifies "Main Highs"—significant highs confirmed by the subsequent price action—and then calculates a high-probability "Buy Level" based on a specified percentage pullback from that Main High to the last corrective low. This indicator helps you anticipate deep retracement entries, clearly marking them on the chart with labels for the latest levels.

  • Key Features:
    • Identifies Main Highs: Uses strict criteria (based on surrounding points) to find only the most important swing highs.
    • Calculates Deep Pullback: Automatically determines a custom Buy Level (e.g., 90% of the swing depth) for high-risk/reward retracement entries.
    • Visual Structure: Draws horizontal lines for up to the last two Main Highs and their corresponding Buy Levels.
    • Latest Level Labels: Clearly labels the newest Main High and the calculated Buy Level on the chart.

Recommended products
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
BTC AsiaEuro Sessions
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC AsiaEuro Sessions is a BTC trading bot for the H1 timeframe, built to capture the key moves of the Asian and European sessions. In the backtest, starting from an initial deposit of 500 USD, the system achieves a net profit of 5 011.23 USD with a maximum equity drawdown of only 6.71% and a Profit Factor of 2.06. The Recovery Factor reaches 13.82 and the Sharpe Ratio 7.20, with 284 trades and 74.65% winning trades. This translates into an expected profit of about 17.65 USD per trade, with an a
Three Candles Pattern
Edson Cavalca Junior
5 (1)
Indicators
The patterns of 3 (three) Candles: Three White Soldiers; Three Black Crows; These are reversal patterns widely used by traders, as they have a high probability of showing the inversion of the current market movement. For example, if in a bullish trend there are three black crows, there is a high probability of reversing the current bullish movement. The Three White Soldiers have the following characteristics: There are 3 consecutive candles with a good body, that is, the difference between th
Visual Wave Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Waves Indicator: Ride the Trend with Clarity Unlock a smarter way to trade with the Visual Waves Indicator, a sophisticated tool designed to provide clearer, more reliable trend signals on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Are you tired of the false signals and market noise generated by traditional moving averages? The Visual Waves Indicator is your solution. It moves beyond basic calculations to offer a truly adaptive analysis of market momentum, helping you identify trading opportunities with
KT 4 Timeframe Trend MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT 4 Time Frame Trend is an invaluable forex indicator for traders seeking to identify the trend direction across 4-time frames accurately. This innovative indicator allows users to simultaneously observe and analyze price trends across four different timeframes. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool offers an enhanced understanding of trend dynamics, leading to improved trading strategies on your trading platform. The capability to concurrently monitor multiple timef
Go Way TREND
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Indicators
Go with the trend. Yes, wait for the entry signal, whether buy or sell, on a 15-minute frame, and check the signal if it appears on a 30-minute frame (sometimes it takes an hour or more for the signal to appear. You can return to the 15-minute frame and return to the 30-minute frame, and repeat this until the main signal appears for you. If the signal appears on the 30-minute frame, enter with the price and profit is taken when the drawing line changes, profit is booked, or when an opposite sig
Turpial Pullback
Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
Indicators
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading. Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr. BUY when: There is a Green Arrow STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)" SELL when: There is a Red Arrow. STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Urgently mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Indicators
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicators
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
News Tracker Trend Bands
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
Alexxander Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alexxander Autotrader é seu robô especialista em trade em minidólar WDO na bolsa brasileira B3. Com estratégia única, o robô já está configurado para operar minidólar na abertura do pregão, operando em fechamentos de gaps principalmente. O robô também pode ser otimizado para operar além do horário de abertura. Alem disso, o robô pode ser configurado com trailling stop, horários de trades e tipo de stop, se fixo ou dinâmico. OBS: alterar o parâmetro BR1 para BR.
Novato
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
5 (1)
Indicators
Descubre el poderoso aliado que te guiará en el laberinto de los mercados financieros. Este indicador revolucionario te llevará de la incertidumbre a la claridad, permitiéndote identificar con precisión los puntos de inflexión del mercado. Mejora tus decisiones de entrada y salida, optimiza tus operaciones y ¡multiplica tus ganancias con confianza. ¡Para más información, te invitamos a unirte a nuestro canal de Telegram en https://t.me/Profit_Evolution  ¡Allí encontrarás contenido exclusivo, an
FREE
Novato alertas
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Descubre el poderoso aliado que te guiará en el laberinto de los mercados financieros. Este indicador revolucionario te llevará de la incertidumbre a la claridad, permitiéndote identificar con precisión los puntos de inflexión del mercado. Mejora tus decisiones de entrada y salida, optimiza tus operaciones y ¡multiplica tus ganancias con confianza. Ahora con alertas en tu pc o móvil ¡Para más información, te invitamos a unirte a nuestro canal de Telegram en   https://t.me/Profit_Evolution  ¡Al
FREE
Fractal Channel Breakout MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Fractal Channel Breakout draws a continuous channel by connecting the successive Up and Down fractals. It provides alerts and also plots the Up and Down arrows representing the bullish and bearish breakout of the fractal channel. Features If you use Bill Williams fractals in your technical analysis, you must also include it in your trading arsenal. It can be very effective and useful for stop-loss trailing. A new market trend often emerges after a fractal channel breakout in a new direction.
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT Liquidity Sweep Filter identifies and highlights critical liquidity sweep zones. It combines these zones with clear price-action rejections and an adaptive trend filter to generate precise buy and sell signals aligned with the market trend. It differentiates between major and minor liquidity sweep zones, marking major areas with big arrows and minor ones with smaller arrows for easy identification. Big Arrows: Indicate strong reversal signals originating from major liquidity sweep zones.
Hammer Star
Arkadii Zagorulko
Indicators
Hammer and Star Bar Formation Indicator for MT5 This powerful MT5 indicator helps traders quickly spot key reversal patterns, including Hammer and Star Bar formations , directly on your charts. With this tool, you can: Identify potential trend reversals as they form. Make well-informed trading decisions. Potentially increase profits by entering trades at optimal points. Customizable Settings Include: Period to find highs/lows : Determines if the bar’s high (for Star) or low (for Hammer) exceeds
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicators
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicators
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicators
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful, please support the work by leaving a comment or rating. Your feedback motivates further development! The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key F
FREE
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
Rossi Campos Arrows Indicator
Heber Henrique Penow Campos
Indicators
Rossi Campos Arrows Indicator – Trade with an indicator that actually works If you want more clarity when entering or exiting the market, this indicator was made for you. I developed an exclusive indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines two of the most respected technical filters: Bollinger Bands and RSI — at the same time. The algorithm does all the heavy lifting for you: When a real buying opportunity appears, a green arrow shows up on the chart. When it’s time to sell, a red arrow is displaye
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Indicators
Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tra
More from author
Mnaika
Mehdi Masoudi
Experts
Manika  is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 , optimized for intraday trading and scalping. The core strategy is based on the proprietary NDS Pattern Recognition system, which identifies high-probability breakout setups based on pure Price Action (Fractal Highs/Lows). Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems, Manika NDS uses a logical trading approach. It identifies "Three Ascending Highs" for sell opportunities and "Three Descending Lows" for
Account Guard Pro
Mehdi Masoudi
Utilities
Protect your capital and lock in profits automatically with Account Guard Pro . This indispensable account management Expert Advisor ensures strict adherence to your daily risk limits. Set a maximum daily loss and a daily profit target—once either is reached, Guardian Pro instantly closes all open positions and pending orders, and halts all trading activity until the start of the next day. Its integrated visual dashboard provides a clear, real-time view of your daily P/L and current status. A cr
Dual Force Pullback Signal Pro
Mehdi Masoudi
Indicators
Website Description Identify high-probability Buy setups with the Dual-Force Pullback Signal Pro indicator. This powerful tool generates a strong "Buy" signal only when a constructive MACD pullback is confirmed on two different MACD settings (Slow and Fast) and the RSI is above 50, indicating bullish momentum and confirmation. The signals are delivered via sound, pop-up alerts, and push notifications, ensuring you never miss a confirmed entry. It's specifically designed for the M5 timeframe for
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review