ECLIPSE APEX ZERO — The Asian Breakout Dominator



"Zero Drawdown Anxiety. Maximum Institutional Precision."



> Inspired by the market's leading Prop Firm EAs, but forged with TumWebTH's unmatched Aegis Shield technology.



Are you tired of Grid and Martingale systems blowing your Prop Firm evaluations? Eclipse Apex Zero- is specifically engineered for one purpose: to pass evaluations and farm funded accounts with surgical precision. Operating exclusively on the Asian Session Range Breakout- strategy, it takes a maximum of ONE highly-calculated trade per day.



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Why Eclipse Apex Zero? (The 5 Pillars)



1. The Asian Box Breakout Engine

Instead of guessing market direction, Eclipse waits for the Asian session (02:00 - 06:00) to form a consolidation box. Once London or New York volume kicks in, it rides the momentum explosion.



2. Titan Trend Filter

We don't blindly trade every breakout. The Titan Filter cross-references the H4 Macro Trend. If the breakout contradicts the institutional H4 trend, the trade is cancelled. False breakouts eliminated.



3. Aegis Shield & Flash Crash Guard

- Aegis Shield:- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.

- Flash Crash Guard:- Instantly cuts all trades if a black swan M1 candle violates ATR limits.



4. Ghost Protection (Stealth SL/TP)

Brokers hunt stops. Eclipse hides them. Your Stop Loss and Take Profit are managed virtually within the EA's memory, executing lightning-fast via market orders when price hits the threshold.



5. Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution.

Zero martingale. Zero grid. If the single daily trade hits its stop loss, the EA powers down for the day. Live to fight another day.



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How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) ONLY

- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.

- Broker:- Low spread ECN is mandatory for breakout strategies.



2. Parameter Settings



=== Asian Breakout Engine ===

- Asian Box Start/End Hour:- 2 and 6 (Server Time. Adjust if your broker timezone differs from standard GMT+2/3).

- Breakout Buffer (Points):- 150 (Waits for price to push 15 pips past the box before entering).

- Minimum Box Size:- 300 (Avoids trading if the Asian session was completely dead).



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).

- Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).



=== Titan Trend Filter ===

- Use Trend Filter:- true (Highly recommended. Filters out 60% of false breakouts).



=== Aegis Shield Defense ===

- Max Daily Drawdown (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).



=== MagicTrail Exit ===

- Use MagicTrail:- true (Trails profit using M15 fractals).





