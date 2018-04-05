BitCoin MinerX

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BitCoin MinerX is a special EA tool created to trade the pair called BTC/USD, This robot is created by few indicators which is Donchian Channel and Bollinger Bands.  A Donchian channel is a trading indicator that shows the highest high and the lowest low of a security over a given period and  Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that show the prices and volatility of a financial instrument or commodity over time. We use all this tools because are helpful and provide best signals. This robot is made to take long trades only.

KEY FEATURES 

-RIGOROUS RISK MANAGEMENT WITH FUNCTIONING STOP LOSS AND TAKE PROFIT.

-EFFECTIVE NEWS FILTER TO OPTIMISE TRADE DECISIONS.

-THE ACCOUNT PROTECTION THAT ALLOWS FOR SETTING MAXIMUM DAILY LOSS AND PROFIT AND EQUITY PARAMETERS

-DETAILED STATISTICS ARE AVAILABLE FOR ANALYSIS OF YOUR TRADES INCLUDING ENTRIES, SPREAD ETC.

-Broker FTMO, TF H4

-CUSTOMISABLE LOT SIZE,STOP LOSS AND TAKE PROFIT.

-FULL MANUAL SCRIPT ARE PROVIDED UPON PURCHASE OF THE PRODUCT.


IMPORTANT; CONTACT THE DEVELOPER TO MAKE SURE YOUR GIVEN THE BEST SETTINGS OF THE ROBOT. CLIENT WILL BE GIVEN SOURCE CODE AND FULL VERSION IF HE WANTS. SUPPORT IS 24/7.

WE WISH YOU LUCKY ON YOUR TRADING JOURNEY, GOD BLESS YOU.


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