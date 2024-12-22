Synapse Trader MT5

4.5
Synapse Trader: A neural network that opens new horizons in trading

Imagine an advisor that doesn't just analyze the market, but becomes your intelligent assistant, learning every day and adapting to changing conditions. Synapse Trader is a unique tool built on the basis of advanced neural network technologies, capable of capturing the most subtle market signals. It is not just an Expert Advisor - it is a living neural network that thinks, predicts and evolves.

Limited-Time Offer!  Synapse Trader EA is available for only $599 during the holidays . After that, the price will increase significantly. Don't miss out!

5 copies left for $599

For subscription to the private channel, please send me a direct message.

Please make sure to contact me after your purchase so I can assist you with setting up the advisor.

Mission of Synapse Trader
Synapse Trader was created with one purpose: to unleash the full power of neural networks in trading, providing traders with a tool that analyzes the market deeper than ever before and helps make informed decisions based on hundreds of factors. This is not just an algorithm — it’s the neural brain of trading.

Key Features

1. Synaptic Neural Core™
At the heart of the advisor lies the powerful multilayer neural network, Synaptic Neural Core™, which learns autonomously by analyzing historical data, current market conditions, and even crowd behavior. It mimics the functioning of the human brain, enabling it to:

  • Detect hidden patterns in data.
  • Predict market behavior by considering historical cycles and current trends.
  • Continuously improve its accuracy with every new trade.

2. Dynamic Neural Evolution
The Dynamic Neural Evolution technology allows the neural network to adapt to any market changes:

  • Complex Patterns: The neural network analyzes not only price movements but also hidden correlations between assets.
  • Emotional Analysis: Captures market participants' sentiments, such as panic or euphoria, by utilizing data on volumes and volatility.
  • Temporal Adaptation: Dynamically adjusts its predictions based on time of day, market activity, and fundamental events.

3. Temporal Neural Memory (TNM)
Synapse Trader integrates the Temporal Neural Memory module, which enables the neural network to remember key market events and factor them into its analysis. This provides the following advantages:

  • Forecasting based on past events similar to the current situation.
  • Accounting for long-term trends and historical patterns.
  • Continuous model improvement as the data volume grows.

Triple Strategy Based on Neural Networks

Neural Trend Seeker:

The strategy analyzes short-term and long-term trends using neural network signals to find optimal entry points.

Strategy Modules

1. Gold Precision Module (XAU/USD)
This module is exclusively dedicated to trading the Gold-Dollar pair (XAU/USD), leveraging the full spectrum of Synapse Trader’s neural capabilities. It applies advanced pattern recognition, trend forecasting, and volatility analysis, ensuring precision and adaptability in one of the most dynamic markets.

2. Euro Insight Module (EUR/USD)
Specially designed for the EUR/USD pair, this module tailors Synapse Trader’s neural network to the intricacies of the world’s most traded currency pair. By fine-tuning settings and calibrating to the pair's unique behavior, it delivers consistent performance and optimized trading strategies.

3. Sterling Dynamics Module (GBP/USD)
This module focuses exclusively on the GBP/USD pair, utilizing targeted adjustments and custom configurations to navigate the pair’s unique volatility and behavioral patterns. It combines deep learning insights and market-specific adaptations to maximize opportunities in this high-impact market.

Technical Specifications

  • Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframes: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: $200
  • Recommended Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
  • Leverage: From 1:30 to 1:1000

Particulars:

  • Each trade is secured with a Stop Loss for capital protection.
  • Built-in auto lot calculation ensures optimal risk management.
  • Simple installation with default settings optimized for most brokers.
  • Strategy tester results align accurately with live trading performance.
  • Fully compatible with all proprietary trading firms.
  • An ideal choice for both novice and experienced traders.
  • Powered by Synaptic Neural Core™ for advanced neural network-based trading.
  • Works seamlessly with any broker and account type.
Note: While past performance demonstrates the system's potential, future results may vary depending on market conditions.







Reviews 6
Ely Alxssfar
155
Ely Alxssfar 2025.02.03 23:16 
 

good work

Joze Silc
454
Joze Silc 2025.01.25 10:33 
 

Good and quick support. Trades are usuly ended within day, so no swap and place for your own trades ...

dodifx2
336
dodifx2 2025.01.01 23:49 
 

It looks promising, I will update this after a month.

BamBem
29
BamBem 2025.04.22 16:58 
 

Unfortunately the bot is not profitable. It has made me huge losses as you can also see on the live channel(-85%). It trades like once per 14 days or 7 days and on every 1-2 months it makes a big loss. the Stop loss is huge so it will make also huge losses(about 3900 points), while the trailing stop loss is so tight it will many times kick you out of the trade even if the initial trade and take profit is good and eventually reached (without hitting SL). I am using this EA from the start and it made 3 losses, needed 2 months to get out of the red and today it made another huge loss... it is not good it is not reliable or protected (with the last update the only protection is that you will not blow up the account probably just loose mostly everything) The history is being manipulated and while it does represent the actual trades it is missing the losses, because all the losses are taken out eventually with the updates. But i can confirm the bot had at least 3 losses (almost once per month) while it does not have enough time to recover if it trades once per week or once per 2 weeks, it is really more of a gamble if you ask me. There is nothing to set up really(everything is a secret), no setup files or manual. You can set the "risk", while it actually does not change anything except the leverage(position sizes) and can blow up your account even on backtesting. If you set the prop firm mode it is 100% making losses and blow up account every year of testing really fast...i wouldnt reccomend the EA. It is completely something else based on what is written and showed here and probably all the real reviews are taken down eventually. The "bot AI projection" on the chart is fake. It always shows bearish trend, even in this highly bullish market. While analyzing the trades it most likely use bollinger band crossover and some other indicators, so the AI, neural network, adaptations and similar is all bullshit. The trades are not adapted, but always the same like position size based on the % size of account, take profit 900 points, BE at 150 points and trailing stop loss at 250points, while having a SL of 3900 points or similar. This are aproximate numbers since the real values are hidden from us for some reason. This is not adapting to market or volatility and have nothing smart about it. If you are smart look elsewhere, you will only loose the money.

Andrei Vlasov
1880
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2025.04.22 21:16
Dear trader, Thank you for taking the time to share your experience — I truly value your feedback, even when it’s critical. It’s clear that you’ve been following the EA closely, and I appreciate your honesty. However, I would like to clarify a few points that may help put things into perspective. Firstly, the strategy employed by the advisor is not designed for high-frequency gains but rather for longer-term structural adaptation. While it may not trade daily, each signal is the result of a complex multi-layered model, including volatility mapping, context-aware SL/TP calibration, and a deep-market filter — not simply indicator crossovers as it may appear on the surface. Regarding the losses — yes, like any adaptive system operating in live market conditions, it is not immune to drawdowns. However, these are not random events but part of a broader recovery framework, and in many cases, the AI engages compensatory logic post-loss. That said, I fully understand the frustration when expectations and short-term results misalign. It’s worth noting that updates do not “remove” historical losses — rather, as the architecture evolves, older model versions may become less visible in testing environments due to core logic transitions. Live trades, however, remain untouched and transparently recorded. As for the prop firm compatibility — it’s a specific mode requiring correct risk calibration and external prop firm conditions (leverage, drawdown limits, execution latency) to be considered. Used incorrectly, even a sound system may produce unfavorable results. Finally, please don’t hesitate to reach out directly — I’d be glad to review your account setup, parameters, and broker conditions to ensure everything is running optimally. The advisor is still evolving, and I truly believe that, given the right alignment, it has the potential to deliver consistent results.
Ely Alxssfar
155
Ely Alxssfar 2025.02.03 23:16 
 

good work

Joze Silc
454
Joze Silc 2025.01.25 10:33 
 

Good and quick support. Trades are usuly ended within day, so no swap and place for your own trades ...

hedru
74
hedru 2025.01.10 14:49 
 

After writing with Andrei, he explained that his site was hacked by a scammer, which is an unfortunate situation for both of us. He has since made changes to ensure this does not happen again. I understand the challenges he faced if he was indeed hacked, and I appreciate his efforts to resolve the issue. As a result, I have changed my review accordingly.

dodifx2
336
dodifx2 2025.01.01 23:49 
 

It looks promising, I will update this after a month.

Willy
88
Willy 2024.12.24 11:30 
 

First TP second product that I have from author, good job, but I dont know if its bug or not, Order closing before hit TP and modify my SL, hope u can explain this advisor works.. anyway its nice EA wish a Merry Xmas :)

Andrei Vlasov
1880
Reply from developer Andrei Vlasov 2024.12.24 15:22
Thanks for the feedback, it's not a bug my friend, it's a trailing stop working, that's how trading works, all is well and Merry Christmas to you )
