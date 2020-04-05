Olympus Genesis Matrix
- Эксперты
-
- Версия: 1.18
- Обновлено: 7 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine
The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.
The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI
Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.
- NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyzes the market (Trending, Ranging, Volatile) and switches between 6 different institutional playbooks on the fly.
- NO Grid & NO Martingale:- Every trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Pass Ready:- The EA is strictly compliant with major prop firm drawdown rules.
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=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] MOMENTUM HUNTER (Best Overall / Default)
The 1 most profitable configuration. Combines Trend Follow, Donchian Breakout, and Momentum Burst for explosive gains.
- Mode:- Aggressive
- Enabled Playbooks:- Trend Follow (ON), Donchian Breakout (ON), Momentum Burst (ON). All others OFF.
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 250 Points / 800 Points
- Trailing Stop:- 150 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 3.0%
[SETUP 2] SAFE TREND RIDER (Capital Preservation)
Designed for Prop Firm Challenges and risk-averse accounts. Only trades the highest-probability trend signals.
- Mode:- Safe
- Enabled Playbooks:- Trend Follow (ON), Donchian Breakout (ON). All others OFF.
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 400 Points / 1200 Points
- Trailing Stop:- 300 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0%
[SETUP 3] SAFE SENTINEL (Ultra Conservative)
Runs all 6 playbooks in Safe Mode for maximum diversification with minimal risk.
- Mode:- Safe
- Enabled Playbooks:- All 6 ON
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 500 Points / 1000 Points
- Trailing Stop:- 250 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0%
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God-Tier Features
1. Titan Risk Manager (Kelly Sizer)
The EA automatically calculates your lot size based on your exact risk percentage and the current market volatility.
- Safe Mode:- Cuts lot size in half during extreme volatility.
- Aggressive Mode:- Unleashes the full potential of momentum breakouts.
2. Aegis Shield 2.0 (Drawdown Protection)
A built-in circuit breaker that acts as a daily drawdown protector. If the specified drawdown is reached, Aegis Shield instantly closes all open positions and halts trading to preserve your capital.
3. The 6-in-1 Divine Playbooks
The EA contains 6 institutional strategies seamlessly woven into one engine:
1. Trend Follow:- Rides the primary momentum.
2. Mean Reversion:- Fades the extremes in ranging markets.
3. Donchian Breakout:- Captures explosive new highs/lows.
4. VWAP Proxy (Value Area):- Trades fair-value pullbacks.
5. Liquidity Sweep:- Hunts for stop-loss clusters and pin-bar reversals.
6. Momentum Burst:- Capitalizes on sudden volatility spikes.
---
Configuration Guide & Setup
Recommended Setup:
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe:- H1 (1-Hour Chart)
- Account Type:- Low-Spread ECN/RAW Brokers or Hedge Accounts.
- VPS:- Highly recommended for optimal trade execution.
Input Parameters:
- InpTradeMode: Select MODE_SAFE for strict risk control, or MODE_AGGRESSIVE for maximum yield.
- InpRiskPercent: Default 3.0% for Aggressive. Use 1.0-2.0% for Safe/Prop Firm.
- InpBaseStopLoss: Default 250 points. Increase to 400-500 for Safe Mode.
- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to your Prop Firm's daily limit (e.g., 4.0%).
The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.
The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI
Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.
- NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyzes the market (Trending, Ranging, Volatile) and switches between 6 different institutional playbooks on the fly.
- NO Grid & NO Martingale:- Every trade is protected by a strict Stop Loss.
- 100% FTMO & Prop Firm Pass Ready:- The EA is strictly compliant with major prop firm drawdown rules.
---
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] MOMENTUM HUNTER (Best Overall / Default)
The 1 most profitable configuration. Combines Trend Follow, Donchian Breakout, and Momentum Burst for explosive gains.
- Mode:- Aggressive
- Enabled Playbooks:- Trend Follow (ON), Donchian Breakout (ON), Momentum Burst (ON). All others OFF.
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 250 Points / 800 Points
- Trailing Stop:- 150 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 3.0%
[SETUP 2] SAFE TREND RIDER (Capital Preservation)
Designed for Prop Firm Challenges and risk-averse accounts. Only trades the highest-probability trend signals.
- Mode:- Safe
- Enabled Playbooks:- Trend Follow (ON), Donchian Breakout (ON). All others OFF.
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 400 Points / 1200 Points
- Trailing Stop:- 300 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 2.0%
[SETUP 3] SAFE SENTINEL (Ultra Conservative)
Runs all 6 playbooks in Safe Mode for maximum diversification with minimal risk.
- Mode:- Safe
- Enabled Playbooks:- All 6 ON
- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- 500 Points / 1000 Points
- Trailing Stop:- 250 Points
- Risk Per Trade:- 1.0%
---
God-Tier Features
1. Titan Risk Manager (Kelly Sizer)
The EA automatically calculates your lot size based on your exact risk percentage and the current market volatility.
- Safe Mode:- Cuts lot size in half during extreme volatility.
- Aggressive Mode:- Unleashes the full potential of momentum breakouts.
2. Aegis Shield 2.0 (Drawdown Protection)
A built-in circuit breaker that acts as a daily drawdown protector. If the specified drawdown is reached, Aegis Shield instantly closes all open positions and halts trading to preserve your capital.
3. The 6-in-1 Divine Playbooks
The EA contains 6 institutional strategies seamlessly woven into one engine:
1. Trend Follow:- Rides the primary momentum.
2. Mean Reversion:- Fades the extremes in ranging markets.
3. Donchian Breakout:- Captures explosive new highs/lows.
4. VWAP Proxy (Value Area):- Trades fair-value pullbacks.
5. Liquidity Sweep:- Hunts for stop-loss clusters and pin-bar reversals.
6. Momentum Burst:- Capitalizes on sudden volatility spikes.
---
Configuration Guide & Setup
Recommended Setup:
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe:- H1 (1-Hour Chart)
- Account Type:- Low-Spread ECN/RAW Brokers or Hedge Accounts.
- VPS:- Highly recommended for optimal trade execution.
Input Parameters:
- InpTradeMode: Select MODE_SAFE for strict risk control, or MODE_AGGRESSIVE for maximum yield.
- InpRiskPercent: Default 3.0% for Aggressive. Use 1.0-2.0% for Safe/Prop Firm.
- InpBaseStopLoss: Default 250 points. Increase to 400-500 for Safe Mode.
- InpMaxDrawdown: Set to your Prop Firm's daily limit (e.g., 4.0%).