DCA Machine Pro Edition

DCA_Machine Pro Edition

Exclusive Features

In addition to all features available in the Basic Edition, the Pro Edition introduces advanced customization and risk-management tools designed for experienced traders seeking greater flexibility and performance optimization.

Input Parameters

Execute

Enable or disable new trade execution.

  • true = EA is allowed to open new trades.

  • false = EA will not open new trades.

This option is useful when you want to temporarily pause trading without removing the EA from the chart.

MinLayersToTrade

Defines the minimum number of grid layers required before the EA starts managing and trading a basket.

If the number of layers is below this threshold, the EA will avoid trading actions in order to maintain sufficient basket structure for profitable exits.

This helps improve the efficiency of the grid recovery mechanism.

MaxLayersToTrade

Defines the maximum number of grid layers allowed.

This is one of the most important risk management features of DCA_Machine.

By limiting the maximum number of positions, traders can control account exposure and prevent excessive risk accumulation during prolonged market movements.

Many users consider this feature highly valuable because it provides a simple and effective way to control drawdown and overall account risk.

AllowedSymbols

Enable or disable trading only on the predefined list of carefully selected symbols.

  • true = Trade only the symbols that have been extensively tested and validated for stability and consistency.

  • false = Trade any symbol of your choice.

Please note that trading symbols outside the recommended list may not be suitable for the DCA_Machine Basic strategy model.

If you wish to customize symbol selection and access more advanced filtering capabilities, upgrading to the Pro or Premium edition is recommended.

CheckSpread

Enable or disable spread protection.

When enabled, the EA will only enter trades when spread conditions remain within acceptable levels.

This helps avoid entries during:

  • High-impact news events

  • Sudden volatility spikes

  • Low-liquidity market conditions

  • Abnormal spread widening

Spread protection is designed to improve execution quality and reduce unnecessary trading risk.

ShowInfo

Enable or disable the on-screen information panel.

When enabled, the EA displays detailed operational information directly on the chart, allowing traders to monitor trading activity and EA status more conveniently.

Strategy

Select between two trading modes:

Standard

The Standard strategy prioritizes stability, consistency, and lower market exposure.

Key characteristics:

  • More conservative trade entries

  • Lower trading frequency

  • Reduced account stress during volatile conditions

  • Suitable for long-term stable growth

High_Frequency

The High_Frequency strategy is designed for traders who prefer more active market participation.

Key characteristics:

  • Approximately twice the trade frequency of Standard mode

  • More opportunities during ranging and sideways markets

  • Increased trade activity while maintaining controlled risk management

  • Suitable for active traders seeking enhanced profit potential

Volume File

Select from three professionally designed volume progression models.

Low Drawdown

A conservative volume escalation model focused on capital preservation.

Features:

  • Safer volume progression

  • Prioritizes profitability from the first few positions

  • Reduced drawdown pressure

  • Ideal for conservative traders

Optimization

A balanced model optimized through extensive historical testing across multiple market environments.

Features:

  • Optimized profit-to-risk ratio

  • Thoroughly validated through backtesting

  • Designed to maintain stability during varying market conditions

  • Recommended for most users

Fibonacci

A more aggressive volume progression model based on Fibonacci growth principles.

Features:

  • Faster recovery capability

  • Higher potential profitability

  • Increased capital requirements

  • Best suited for larger accounts and prolonged ranging markets

RiskPercent

Adjusts the overall trading risk relative to account equity.

Recommended settings:

  • 0.2 – 0.6: Conservative and stable operation

  • Above 0.6: Higher exposure and increased trading volume

Higher values may result in:

  • Larger position sizes

  • Increased number of active positions

  • Longer floating drawdown periods

  • Greater account volatility

Proper risk management is strongly recommended.

VolumeMultiplier

Applies a multiplier to the volume calculated by the EA.

Example:

  • Calculated volume = 0.01

  • VolumeMultiplier = 2

Result:

  • Executed volume = 0.02

This feature allows traders to scale exposure while preserving the EA's internal position-sizing logic.

RescueSignal

Activates the advanced rescue-entry mechanism.

Rescue positions are placed at greater distances from existing positions to maximize the probability of entering near exhaustion zones where market retracements are statistically more likely.

Benefits:

  • Improved basket recovery potential

  • Reduced clustering of entries

  • Enhanced flexibility during prolonged market movements

AllowTrailingStop

Enables intelligent trailing stop management.

When activated, the EA applies a predefined trailing mechanism designed to secure profits and accelerate basket exits.

Particularly useful when:

  • The basket contains 3–4 positions

  • The market begins reversing in favor of the basket

  • Faster capital recycling is desired

MaxPosMonths

Defines the maximum holding period for open positions.

After the specified number of months, positions may be automatically closed as part of a portfolio cleanup process.

Example:

  • MaxPosMonths = 6

Open positions older than six months become eligible for liquidation.

This feature may be beneficial when:

  • Swap costs are significantly negative

  • Positions remain open for unusually long periods

  • Account maintenance and capital efficiency are priorities

For accounts with low swap costs, this feature should be used carefully and only when necessary.


Video User Guide (English):

https://youtu.be/VKRx_5py5VE

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of leverage can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

Past performance, backtesting results, optimization reports, and forward testing results are not indicative of future performance. No trading system, strategy, or Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

DCA_Machine is a trading tool designed to assist in trade execution and risk management. Users remain fully responsible for all trading decisions and the management of their trading accounts.

Only trade with capital that you can afford to lose.


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Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
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***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
Tenet Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
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TENET is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 developed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. The EA uses a grid-based position management approach combined with predefined risk control, automated trade management, and multiple entry filters. It is designed for traders who prefer short-term market opportunities while maintaining controlled exposure. Every position is protected by a Stop Loss, and the EA includes Break-Even and Trailing Stop functions for automated
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Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (1)
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Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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