Phantom Quantum Matrix

 Phantom Quantum Matrix

 The Institutional 6-in-1 Engine for XAUUSD

Phantom Quantum Matrix- is not just another trading robot—it is an institutional-grade, multi-strategy flagship engine engineered specifically to conquer the XAUUSD (Gold) market. 

Priced in the premium tier, this is the ultimate solution for professional traders, prop firm funded accounts, and high-net-worth investors who demand the absolute best in automated algorithmic trading. While amateur robots rely on a single, rigid strategy that eventually fails when the market changes, Quantum Matrix- continuously adapts to the market's macroeconomic regime in real-time.

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 DYNAMIC MARKET REGIME DETECTOR
The core of Quantum Matrix is its built-in AI-inspired Regime Detector. Before taking any trade, it measures Average Directional Index (ADX) and Average True Range (ATR) to classify the market into one of three states:
1. Trending:- Strong directional momentum.
2. Ranging:- Sideways, consolidating price action.
3. Volatile:- High-impact news or erratic price spikes.

Based on this real-time assessment, the engine automatically selects and deploys the mathematically optimal "Playbook" for the current conditions.

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 THE 6 INSTITUTIONAL PLAYBOOKS

1. Trend Follow (Active during Trending Markets)
Captures deep pullbacks in an established trend using a combination of EMA 50, EMA 200, and MACD alignment to ensure you only trade in the direction of institutional order flow.

2. Mean Reversion (Active during Ranging Markets)
When the market is trapped in a range, this playbook fades the extremes by shorting overbought conditions and buying oversold conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI.

3. Donchian Breakout (Active during Trending Markets)
Capitalizes on explosive momentum by trading the breakout of the 20-bar highest high or lowest low, ensuring you never miss a massive gold run.

4. VWAP Proxy (Value Area Trading)
Utilizes Volume-Weighted Average Price concepts (via Typical Price SMA) to buy Gold below fair value and sell above it—exactly how Tier-1 banks operate.

5. Liquidity Sweep (Active during Ranging Markets)
A Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategy that detects "Stop Hunts." It automatically buys the dip when retail stop losses are triggered below support, entering via Pin Bar / Hammer patterns.

6. Momentum Burst (Active during Volatile Markets)
When volatility spikes, risk is automatically halved. The Momentum playbook triggers only on undeniable, high-volume price bursts that slice through resistance levels.

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 PREMIUM FEATURES & RISK MANAGEMENT
-  Zero Grid / Zero Martingale:- Every single trade is protected by a strict, hard-coded Stop Loss and Take Profit in points.
-  Dynamic Lot Sizing:- Automatically calculates the exact lot size based on your specified Risk % per trade.
-  Volatility Risk Reduction:- If the market enters a hyper-volatile state, the EA automatically halves your risk exposure to protect your capital from slippage.
-  Circuit Breaker:- A built-in daily drawdown limit. If the hard limit is reached, all trading is halted to protect the account from black swan events.
-  Trailing Stop:- Locks in profits automatically as Gold moves in your favor.

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 INPUT PARAMETERS & CONFIGURATION

1. Risk Management
-  Risk Percent per Trade:- Determines the lot size dynamically (Default: 2.0%).
-  Base Stop Loss (Points):- Default is 400 points. This is the hard stop for all playbooks.
-  Base Take Profit (Points):- Default is 1200 points.
-  Trailing Stop (Points):- Default is 300 points. Activates to lock in profit.
-  Max Daily Drawdown %:- The Circuit Breaker threshold (Default: 15.0%). If equity drops by this percentage, the EA stops trading to protect your account.

2. Quantum Matrix (Playbook Toggles)
You have full control over the engine. You can turn individual playbooks ON or OFF based on your preference. By default, "Trend Follow" and "Donchian Breakout" are enabled for maximum profitability.

3. Dashboard Settings
-  Corner / X Offset / Y Offset:- Customize where the institutional dashboard appears on your chart.

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 RECOMMENDATIONS
-  Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold) is highly recommended. (Also supports EURUSD, GBPJPY).
-  Timeframe:- H1- (1-Hour) is the optimal timeframe for institutional stability and reducing market noise.
-  Minimum Balance:- $500 (Standard Account) or $100 (Cent Account).
-  Broker:- Any low-spread ECN broker.


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4.27 (11)
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描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
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Autobot Genesis EVO
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.  Key Features & Capabilities  1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection) Stop worryi
Renko Phantom Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Renko Phantom Breakout EA - Master Edition  The Ultimate Pure Renko Ecosystem for Institutional Trading. Welcome to the Renko Phantom Breakout EA, a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders who demand precision, speed, and mathematical superiority. Unlike amateur robots that rely on lagging time-based indicators (like M1 or H1 candles), the Phantom operates inside a Pure Time-Independent Ecosystem.  It sees the market purely as distance and momentum, stri
Currency Strength Arbitrage
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Currency Strength Arbitrage EA Institutional-Grade Multicurrency Arbitrage System for MetaTrader 5 - GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE Default Integration:- The EA now comes pre-configured with the highly optimized "GOD-TIER ARBITRAGE" setup out of the box, verified by our Python Data Science engine. - Enhanced Gap Threshold:- Increased the default Min Strength Gap to Trade from 1.5 to 1.8, ensuring the EA only enters trades with the highest statistical edge. - Dynamic Lot Optimization:- Refined the Risk Per
News Sniper Straddle
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
News Sniper AI Automated News Straddle Breakout System for MetaTrader 5 While most EAs run away from high-impact news, this one was built to hunt them. News Sniper AI connects directly to the MQL5 built-in Economic Calendar, detects upcoming NFP, CPI, FOMC, and GDP releases, and automatically places a precision straddle (Buy Stop + Sell Stop) around the current price seconds before the data drops. When the number hits and price explodes in one direction, the triggered order rides the spike wh
Phantom Exit Guard
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Exit Guard Intelligent Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 You open the trade. This EA handles everything after that. Phantom Exit Guard is not a trading robot. It does not open positions. Instead, it monitors every trade on your chart (manual or from another EA) and applies professional-grade exit management that most retail traders simply cannot execute by hand.  Key Features  1. Automatic Breakeven Once your trade reaches a configurable profit threshold (default: 200 Poin
Phantom Renko Breakout EA
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Renko Breakout EA Noise-Free Virtual Renko Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Phantom Renko Breakout EA brings the power of institutional Renko charting directly into your standard MT5 terminal.  Standard time-based charts (like M15, H1) are full of market noise, fake breakouts, and unpredictable wicks. Renko charts solve this by completely ignoring time and only drawing a new block when price moves a specific distance.  Unfortunately, MT5 does not natively support trading directly fro
Market Regime Dashboard
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Market Regime Dashboard Real-Time Trend & Reversal Detection for MetaTrader 5 Are you buying at the top of a trend right before a crash? Or selling at the bottom? The Market Regime Dashboard- is a professional utility EA that analyzes the state of the market in real-time, warning you before the trend changes direction. It uses an advanced blend of ADX (Average Directional Index) and a Triple-EMA alignment (20, 50, 200) to classify the market into 5 distinct regimes. ---  The 5 Market Regim
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Advanced Kelly Risk Manager Institutional Drawdown & Lot Controller for MetaTrader 5 Are your other Expert Advisors trading too aggressively? Are you tired of waking up to blown accounts because a "Grid" or "Martingale" bot went out of control? The **Advanced Kelly Risk Manager** acts as the ultimate supervisor for your MetaTrader 5 account. It constantly monitors your account drawdown and intelligently shrinks the lot size of *any* trade placed by *any* EA to protect your balance. --- How
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro Real-Time Currency Heatmap & Trade Recommender for MetaTrader 5 Stop guessing which pairs to trade! The Phantom Currency Heatmap Pro- is an essential visual tool for manual traders. It analyzes the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD) across all 28 major pairs to calculate their true underlying strength in real-time. By pairing the strongest currency against the weakest currency, you give yourself the highest probability of catching a stron
Phantom Correlation Shield
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Correlation Shield Institutional Over-Exposure & Correlation Guard for MetaTrader 5 Are you running multiple EAs or trading multiple currency pairs at the same time? Then you are almost certainly over-exposed- without knowing it. When you Buy EUR/USD and Buy GBP/USD at the same time, you are essentially doubling your risk on the same trade — because these two pairs move together with a correlation above 0.85. If one trade loses, the other will lose too. Your account takes double the d
Phantom Quant Momentum
Napat Puangjunkum
指标
Phantom Quant Momentum AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5 Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems. Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority
Phantom Trade Analytics
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Trade Analytics Professional Performance Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 How good is your trading? Do you actually know your Sharpe Ratio? Your Expectancy? Your real Win Rate including commissions and swaps? Most traders look at their balance and "feel" like they're doing okay. But without proper institutional-grade metrics, you're flying blind. Phantom Trade Analytics- puts a professional performance dashboard directly on your chart, analyzing your real trade history in real-time.  What
Phantom Dual Mode EA
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Dual Mode EA 2-in-1 Trading System: Safe & Aggressive Modes for MetaTrader 5 Markets don't behave the same way every day. Some days are calm and ranging — perfect for buying dips. Other days are explosive with momentum — perfect for riding breakouts with trailing stops. Phantom Dual Mode EA- gives you two complete trading strategies in one EA. Simply switch between Safe Mode- and Aggressive Mode- based on the current market conditions.  The Two Modes  Safe Mode — "Buy the Dip / Se
Phantom Circuit Breaker
Napat Puangjunkum
实用工具
Phantom Circuit Breaker Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5 Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes. Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting o
Phantom Stat Arb Scanner
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner (Institutional Arbitrage)  The "Unfair Advantage" Prop Firms & Hedge Funds Use Phantom Stat-Arb Scanner- is an institutional-grade utility that brings Statistical Arbitrage (Stat-Arb) to the MetaTrader 5 platform. While retail traders struggle with single-pair indicators, Hedge Funds and Prop Firms thrive on "Mean-Reversion Divergence"—trading the spread between highly correlated assets. Our scanner tracks up to 20 currency pairs in real-time, building a dynamic corre
Olympus Genesis Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Olympus Genesis Matrix - The God-Tier Trading Engine The absolute pinnacle of institutional trading technology. Born from the fusion of the legendary Autobot Genesis Aegis Shield and the Phantom Quantum 6-in-1 Matrix.  The Ultimate "Plug & Play" AI Olympus Genesis Matrix is designed for hedge funds, prop firm challengers, and institutional traders who demand Capital Preservation- and Consistent Yields.  - NO Complex Set Files Required:- The built-in Market Regime Detector automatically analyz
Chronos Apex Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Chronos Apex Pulse - The Time-God Engine The world's first indicator-free EA that trades like an institution. Powered by seasonal time patterns and session breakout algorithms — no lagging indicators, no guesswork.  Why Chronos Apex Pulse is Different Most EAs are slaves to indicators.- RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands — they all lag behind price. By the time they give you a signal, the institutional money has already moved. Chronos Apex Pulse doesn't use ANY indicators.- Instead, it uses what he
Valhalla Apex Engine
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Valhalla Apex Engine - Where Warriors of the Market Ascend The world's most advanced Volatility Compression Breakout system. While others react to the market — Valhalla PREDICTS the explosion before it happens.  Unique Features (Not Found in Any Other EA)  1. Triple Compression Detection (Exclusive) Unlike single-indicator EAs, Valhalla uses 3 independent layers- to confirm compression: - Layer 1 — ATR Compression:- When ATR drops below 70% of its 50-bar average - Layer 2 — Bollinger Band Sq
Odins Return Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Odin's Return Matrix - Precision Mean Reversion Engine The ultimate BB Return strategy. Wait for the extreme, confirm the exhaustion, and ride the reversal.  The Philosophy of Calm Trading Odin's Return Matrix- is not for impatient traders. It is designed for those who understand that in the financial markets, patience pays the highest dividends. Instead of firing dozens of low-quality trades every day, Odin sits and waits. It monitors the market for moments of extreme panic or euphoria — wh
Thor Structure Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Thor's Structure Matrix - Strike at the Structure, Ride the Bounce The most intelligent Support & Resistance EA ever built. Thor doesn't chase the market — he waits at the fortress walls and strikes when the enemy retreats.  The Art of Structure Trading 95% of retail traders chase breakouts.- They buy when price goes up and sell when price goes down. This is exactly what institutions want — retail liquidity to fill their massive orders. Thor's Structure Matrix does the opposite.- It identif
Fenrir Night Blade
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Fenrir Night Blade - The Silent Predator of Quiet Markets Make money while you sleep. Fenrir hunts in the darkness of the overnight session — scalping profits from the quietest, most predictable hours of the forex market.  Why Night Scalping is the elite trading system Here's a secret that most retail traders don't know:- The easiest money in forex is made between 21:00 and 02:00 GMT. During these hours, both the European and American sessions have closed. Only the low-volume Asian session
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Heimdall AI OrderFlow Matrix - The All-Seeing Eye of the Market A true Multi-Timeframe Convergence Engine. Heimdall analyzes the macro trend while perfectly executing the micro entry. No more huge stop losses. No more blown accounts.  The Problem with "AI" Expert Advisors Most "AI" EAs on the market claim to use ChatGPT or Grok to predict the market. The reality? They use delayed external API calls and, worst of all, they use massive Stop Losses (500+ pips)- to hide their inaccurate entries.
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Prometheus AI Deep Matrix - The Titan of Quantum Intelligence Bringing Institutional Deep Learning to the Retail Trader. Prometheus analyzes hidden Markov Regimes and executes sniper-precision pending orders at institutional breakout zones. No Grid. No Martingale. Pure Artificial Intelligence.  What Makes Prometheus Different? Most Expert Advisors use simple moving averages and call it "AI". They execute blind market orders and hope for the best.  Prometheus AI is different. It thinks befor
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Aegis Gold Titan Matrix - The Ultimate XAUUSD Protector Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Aegis Gold Titan features a 3-Layer Protection System including an ATH Guard, Flash Crash Detector, and Max Drawdown Circuit Breaker. Sleep peacefully while the Titan protects your capital.  PRO-TIP GUIDE FOR MAXIMUM YIELD 1. Never Disable ATH Guard:- Gold tends to spike violently during geopolitical events. The ATH Guard is your ultimate defense against buying the absolute top. Keep InpATHBufferPt
Aegis Black Gold Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Aegis Black Gold Matrix - Elite Institutional Crude Oil Trader Exclusively engineered for the energy markets (Crude Oil - WTI/BRENT). Aegis Black Gold Matrix exploits the long-term macroeconomic upward bias of oil through a Smart Carry-Trade Engine and a Volatility-Adjusted Grid.  Why Trade "Black Gold"? Crude oil is fundamentally different from Forex currency pairs. Currencies mean-revert over time, but energy has intrinsic value. Historically and economically, Oil has a strong upward struc
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Valkyrie Neural Apex Matrix - The Ultimate FTMO Prop-Firm Sniper The absolute apex of algorithmic trading intelligence. Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), Valkyrie operates on a strict ONE-SHOT-ONE-KILL philosophy. No Grid, No Martingale, just pure, lethal precision.  Why Grid and Martingale Systems Fail You 99% of Expert Advisors on the market use "Grid" or "Martingale" to hide bad entries. They might show a beautiful, straight upward equity curve for 6 months, but eventually, the m
Odin Quantum Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Odin Quantum Matrix - The All-Seeing Multi-Strategy AI Why buy a single strategy when you can have the entire arsenal? Odin Quantum Matrix combines Advanced Neural Prediction (MLP) with a Hybrid Multi-Strategy Core to dominate the markets.  The Master Neural Eye (H1) Odin operates using a top-down approach. The Master Neural Eye- constantly scans the H1 timeframe using deep MACD/RSI predictive logic.  - If the Neural Eye detects a Bullish macro-trend, it commands the entire EA to Buy Only. -
Chronos Auto Adaptive Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Chronos Auto-adaptive Matrix - God-tier Forex  Chronos Auto-Adaptive Matrix- is a premium, professional-grade algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for major Forex currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD). Built on the legendary Kronos Dual-Mind Hedging Engine, it has been perfectly calibrated for Forex volatility.  Forget traditional grid EAs that get stuck in ranging markets or blown up by sudden trends. Chronos dynamically calculates real-time ATR (Average True Range) to auto-adapt its
Genesis Omni Breakout Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix - The Master Brain Why buy a single Expert Advisor when you can own the Ultimate Toolbox? Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix is a master framework that allows you to construct over 100+ highly profitable breakout strategies tailored exactly to your trading style. ️ The Ultimate Toolbox Most EAs force you to trade their way. **Genesis Omni-Breakout Matrix** gives the power back to you. It is a highly customizable framework that adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, and C
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
Titan XAU Quantum Breakout - AI Edition Why settle for average when you can trade at the quantum level? Titan XAU Quantum Breakout is an aggressively optimized algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to dominate the extreme volatility of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This is not a simple Moving Average bot. It is a highly-sophisticated Quantum Renko Engine combined with Institutional AI Volatility Filters, Stealth Mode, and a Smart Recovery Matrix.  The God-Tier Arsenal Most Expert Adv
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