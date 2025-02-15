SmartBid

SmartBid – Neural Network-Based Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD) on M10 Timeframe


An advanced trading system that leverages a neural network to optimize trade entries and exits based on market conditions. It is designed to provide intelligent trade management, risk-adjusted position sizing, and an integrated recovery strategy to manage overall drawdowns.

With customizable risk levels, spread filters, stop loss settings, and trading hours, this EA is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven approach to automated trading.

Key Features

1. Risk Management & Trade Filtering

  • Risk Level Selection:
    Choose between predefined risk levels:
    • Low– Conservative approach with reduced exposure.
    • High – Aggressive strategy for higher potential returns.
  • Maximum Spread Control:
    Limits trade execution when spreads exceed a predefined threshold, minimizing the impact of slippage.
2. Stop Loss & Recovery Mechanism
  • Hard Stop Percentage:
    This parameter sets the maximum allowable drawdown (DD) percentage for the account. Unlike position-based stop losses, it is applied to the overall account equity. It is highly recommended to configure this to the maximum DD you are willing to tolerate, ensuring effective risk control when the recovery strategy is engaged.
  • Stop Loss Level:
    Define an absolute stop loss in points to provide an additional layer of trade protection.
3. Adaptive Trading Hours
  • Fully customizable trading schedules enable traders to specify active trading periods for each weekday.
  • Supports precise time windows (e.g., 02:00-22:30) to ensure trades are executed during high-liquidity sessions.
4. Intelligent Neural Network-Based Trading
  • Utilizes a machine learning model to analyze market conditions and identify optimal entry and exit points based on historical patterns and real-time data.
  • Dynamically adapts to market fluctuations, improving the accuracy of its trading decisions over time.
5. Built-In Recovery Strategy
  • Implements a strategic recovery mechanism to efficiently manage overall drawdowns, ensuring that risk exposure is controlled while attempting to recover losses.
  • The recovery strategy works in tandem with the Hard Stop Percentage, which defines the maximum acceptable drawdown threshold for the account.
6. Additional Features
  • Magic Number Customization:
    Facilitates the simultaneous operation of multiple EAs without trade interference.
  • Trade Comments:
    Option to include the EA’s name in trade comments for easy tracking and analysis.

This EA seamlessly combines AI-driven market analysis with structured risk management and a comprehensive recovery strategy, making it a powerful tool for traders seeking to enhance their automated trading performance.

Always test on a demo account before trading live to ensure you are comfortable with how the EA works and its strategy. That way, you can fine-tune the settings to match your personal risk tolerance and trading style.


Reviews 11
Lucas Lauer
319
Lucas Lauer 2025.05.02 03:01 
 

Another awesome EA developed. In a market where several EAs and manual traders are losing money, this EA is giving awesome results for me. Thank you another one Gabriel!

Edit: People that say bad things about this EA are newbie traders that don't use a hard stop loss. Every strategy in the world will break your account if you don't use a stop loss. The SL is your friend, not your enemy.

vishal patel
166
vishal patel 2025.03.20 15:58 
 

The EA is working smoothly, well optimized... devloper is very supportive.

Robin Andrew
53
Robin Andrew 2025.03.13 17:43 
 

I've been forward-testing this on demo since release. It's very good as long as you have at least double the recommended funds to manage drawdowns. I'm looking forward to running this on a live account after two more months of testing. But for now, kudos to the author for making a reliable EA.

bjedpcrt
75
bjedpcrt 2025.05.17 13:45 
 

I use it on H8. Backtestperformance start 1000 USD since 2023-05-17 around end 5000 USD (fusion markets) and since 2025-01-17 around end 1770 USD. The biggest DD is in moment on M10. M1 is a little bit better. Very good EA

PS: a good combination is H1 and H8.

Lucas Lauer
319
Lucas Lauer 2025.05.02 03:01 
 

Another awesome EA developed. In a market where several EAs and manual traders are losing money, this EA is giving awesome results for me. Thank you another one Gabriel!

Edit: People that say bad things about this EA are newbie traders that don't use a hard stop loss. Every strategy in the world will break your account if you don't use a stop loss. The SL is your friend, not your enemy.

Giorgio
50
Giorgio 2025.04.23 18:57 
 

The bot performs well, as soon as the market goes against you it will lose your account trying to open more positions to offset the losses in the hope for a reversal(a bit like a martingale system without the doubling). I have lost a total of four accounts trading this bot.

I have always used the minimum lot size of 0.01

Gabriel Costin Floricel
2917
Reply from developer Gabriel Costin Floricel 2025.04.23 19:25
Thank you for your honest feedback — I’m truly sorry to hear about your experience. SmartBid is not a martingale system. It uses dynamic lot sizing based on your risk settings and equity, with built-in hard stop and recovery limits to manage drawdown. However, like any trading system, results can vary greatly depending on account size, broker conditions, risk level, and how it's configured. For accounts < $500 recovery might be too much, so maybe you need a different strategy... I'm running a $500 account since 24 February that got to $1000+, setting a low Hard Stop on small accounts will not do well with this strategy. I always recommend starting on a demo account and using conservative settings, especially for smaller balances. Matching the risk level to your comfort and equity is crucial. Many users (myself included) have had consistent positive results by keeping a balanced approach. That said, I really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience — every review helps me improve the EA further. I’ll keep working to make it even safer and more adaptive.
vishal patel
166
vishal patel 2025.03.20 15:58 
 

The EA is working smoothly, well optimized... devloper is very supportive.

Robin Andrew
53
Robin Andrew 2025.03.13 17:43 
 

I've been forward-testing this on demo since release. It's very good as long as you have at least double the recommended funds to manage drawdowns. I'm looking forward to running this on a live account after two more months of testing. But for now, kudos to the author for making a reliable EA.

Meysam Khoobyari
250
Meysam Khoobyari 2025.03.11 10:28 
 

very good

Akhmad Khoirul Anam
296
Akhmad Khoirul Anam 2025.02.28 15:17 
 

There is no resistance at all, and drawdown management is only done through averaging... How much money will be needed for this? Ideally, when there is a signal to go down, it should switch to sell. you have to improve it

bad entry

Gabriel Costin Floricel
2917
Reply from developer Gabriel Costin Floricel 2025.02.28 16:04
I understand your concerns. The EA’s strategy works with recovery and dynamic averaging based on the market conditions. When a position is open, the EA attempts to recover it until the Hard Stop is hit, based on the risk level you've set. This recovery method is part of the design, and the Hard Stop percentage represents the maximum drawdown you're willing to tolerate before the EA stops trading. If you're looking for a different strategy, perhaps one that switches to sell when the market turns, this EA might not align with your goals. That's why I always recommend testing on a demo account first to see if it matches your trading style and risk tolerance. In trading, there are no "bad entries"—it’s about how the strategy adapts to market conditions. If you prefer a different approach, I suggest exploring other strategies that might suit your preferences better. For me, this strategy has worked the best, and it's still performing well even now. The recovery mechanism and risk management features have proven to be effective when used with the right settings. However, I understand that every trader has different preferences and risk tolerance. If this approach doesn’t match what you’re looking for, feel free to explore other strategies, but for me, it’s been a solid method. Also, I've noticed you gave me 2 stars for User Support. I've responded to every question you had in due time and with additional details. This tells me a lot about your character. If your review is the same for the EA, it reflects the same approach—judging it based on a single instance rather than considering the overall performance and how it works with the right settings over time. I always aim to provide the best support and improve the product, and I hope you can see that in the long run.
Gonzalo Javier Bardesio Grana
530
Gonzalo Javier Bardesio Grana 2025.02.27 12:30 
 

EA not recommended, floating long, trades open for days if the operation goes against swap costs, it is dedicated to opening other trades until at some point it possibly closes the set.

Gabriel Costin Floricel
2917
Reply from developer Gabriel Costin Floricel 2025.02.27 12:59
The EA's recovery feature can be disabled by setting a small Hard Stop, which will limit the drawdown instead of allowing the EA to manage and recover positions over time. The strategy is clearly explained in the product description, and it is designed to allow for recovery rather than closing trades immediately at a loss. Always test on a demo account before trading live to ensure you are comfortable with how the EA works and its strategy. That way, you can fine-tune the settings to match your personal risk tolerance and trading style.
Justin The Trader
875
Justin The Trader 2025.02.27 05:01 
 

The EA need to improve a lot, entries are not very good, i had 3 trades opened for each mode, in all the accounts with diferent brokers has bad entries, i like a lot Gabriel but honestly need to improve Smartbid.

Gabriel, you know that im using default settings, same for smartchoice, is stuck in the market right know, never recovers!!

UPDATE: 11-04-25 The last updates improved a lot the EA behaviour, is a good mix with smartchoice, i increase the stars in the review, hope in a couple of months update to 5 stars!!

UPDATE: 24-04-25 Sadly again the EA blow many accounts, accounts with more than $1K, I know that these week Gabriel will update the NN but honestly i been using for a long time smartbid and smartchoise and Smartbid most of the time blow the accounts when a trend reversal happend. Ill keep only smartchoise.

Gabriel Costin Floricel
2917
Reply from developer Gabriel Costin Floricel 2025.02.27 10:24
I understand your frustration, and I appreciate your honesty. The EA's strategy is designed to try and recover trades that are in drawdown, as long as the Hard Stop has not been reached.
The entries might seem off at times, but the EA is designed to manage risk and drawdowns, not to predict the market perfectly every time. While it may not always get the entries right, the recovery mechanism is there to handle situations like this and try to bring the account back to profitability over time.
Please share your settings so I can duplicate this issue. So far, on my account, SmartBid is in profit. By reviewing your settings, we can try to identify any potential adjustments to improve your results.
kemse
144
kemse 2025.02.24 17:51 
 

another good work from this dev

Alexandr Malanici
183
Alexandr Malanici 2025.02.24 01:16 
 

So far so good, I will keep updating.

