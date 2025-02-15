



An advanced trading system that leverages a neural network to optimize trade entries and exits based on market conditions. It is designed to provide intelligent trade management, risk-adjusted position sizing, and an integrated recovery strategy to manage overall drawdowns.

With customizable risk levels, spread filters, stop loss settings, and trading hours, this EA is suitable for traders seeking a data-driven approach to automated trading.

Key Features

1. Risk Management & Trade Filtering

Risk Level Selection:

Choose between predefined risk levels: Low– Conservative approach with reduced exposure. High – Aggressive strategy for higher potential returns.

Choose between predefined risk levels: Maximum Spread Control:

Limits trade execution when spreads exceed a predefined threshold, minimizing the impact of slippage.

Hard Stop Percentage:

This parameter sets the maximum allowable drawdown (DD) percentage for the account. Unlike position-based stop losses, it is applied to the overall account equity. It is highly recommended to configure this to the maximum DD you are willing to tolerate, ensuring effective risk control when the recovery strategy is engaged.

This parameter sets the maximum allowable drawdown (DD) percentage for the account. Unlike position-based stop losses, it is applied to the overall account equity. It is highly recommended to configure this to the maximum DD you are willing to tolerate, ensuring effective risk control when the recovery strategy is engaged. Stop Loss Level:

Define an absolute stop loss in points to provide an additional layer of trade protection.

Fully customizable trading schedules enable traders to specify active trading periods for each weekday.

Supports precise time windows (e.g., 02:00-22:30) to ensure trades are executed during high-liquidity sessions.

Utilizes a machine learning model to analyze market conditions and identify optimal entry and exit points based on historical patterns and real-time data.

Dynamically adapts to market fluctuations, improving the accuracy of its trading decisions over time.

Implements a strategic recovery mechanism to efficiently manage overall drawdowns, ensuring that risk exposure is controlled while attempting to recover losses.

The recovery strategy works in tandem with the Hard Stop Percentage, which defines the maximum acceptable drawdown threshold for the account.

Magic Number Customization:

Facilitates the simultaneous operation of multiple EAs without trade interference.

Facilitates the simultaneous operation of multiple EAs without trade interference. Trade Comments:

Option to include the EA’s name in trade comments for easy tracking and analysis.

This EA seamlessly combines AI-driven market analysis with structured risk management and a comprehensive recovery strategy, making it a powerful tool for traders seeking to enhance their automated trading performance.



before trading live to ensure you are comfortable with how the EA works and its strategy. That way, you can fine-tune the settings to match your personal risk tolerance and trading style.




