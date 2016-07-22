PZ The Zone EA

This expert advisors trades donchian breakouts according to Bill Williams's definition of "Trading in the Zone". It uses alligator to find strong trends, AC and AO to identify trading zones and MACD to avoid trading exhausted trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products | 👉 Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise

Fully configurable indicator settings

Customizable break-even, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop settings

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Trades can be closed on opposite signals

Implements a martingale feature

Implements multi-timeframe filters

Filter trading by forex sessions Four different trading behaviors are available in the EA inputs: Regular: The EA will buy at bullish signals and sell at bearish signals

Inverse: The EA will sell at bullish signals and buy at bearish signals

Only Buy: The EA will buy at bullish signals and disregard bearish signals

Only Sell: The EA will sell at bearish signals and disregard bullish signals Additionally, it implements four different money management modes: Trade manual lotsize: The EA will trade a fixed lotsize on each trade

Auto-calculation of lotsizes: The EA will risk % of the account on each trade

Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a losing trade

Inverse Martingale: The EA will double the lotsize after a winning trade

According to Bill Williams trading in the zone helps to maximize/double/triple profits when the market goes your way, namely, when momentum, acceleration and price confirm that you have strong trend or acceleration period. It can be used to get into trends safely or adding to positions aggresively. For the record, it makes use of the following:

Alligator to find strong trends

AC and AO to identify trading zones

MACD to avoid trading exhausted trends

Input Parameters

Trading Settings - Select the trading behavior: regular, inverse, only long or only short.

Indicator Settings - This parameter group holds the indicators settings.

Position Management - This group of settings applies to trading decisions and trade management. You can select trading direction, break-even in pips, break-even behavior, trailing-stop in pips, trailing-step in pips, stop-loss in pip and take-profit in pips.

Session Settings - Enable or disable trading for the Asian, European or American sessions, as well as trading week days.

Money Management - In this settings block you can set the lotsize for the first trade, or allow the EA to calculate it by itself. It also implements a martingale behavior. Entering a manual lot size is recommended. You can also enable NFA/FIFO compliant trading

EA Settings - You can select the magic number for the trades, custom comment and manual pip value if you need to override the one the default one. Do not change these unless you know what you are doing.





What to expect

This EA is a general purpose tool which success depends on your understanding of the underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. This EA will not generate profits under all market conditions and does not claim to do so. It is up to you to find the best parameters for each symbol and timeframe using the strategy tester.





Author

Arturo Lopez Perez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.