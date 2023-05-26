Gegenpressing

4.2

This EA has no stop loss. All risks are at your discretion.
 This is Free EA, It can make you profitable if you use it carefully. Please don't ask for the MQ4 file, I'm using it to develop other robots.

Gegenpressing EA is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on XAUUSD timeframe M1 but also in others.  The basic strategy starts with Market order in Trend Following, so this EA Follow the Trend. M1 Trend…. very very fast. 

If you like this EA and want to help me develop others, you can buy me a beer here --->   https://www.buymeacoffee.com/9tormoddang
or buy my others EA in MQL5 (-; Thank you.

Recommendations

  • The Expert is programmed to work on XAUUSD M1, but you can use all others timeframes also.
  • An ECN broker is always recommended
  • A low latency VPS is always recommended.
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:50 or more.
  • The recommended capital is 5,000-10,000 ($/cent) per 0.01 Lots or more.
  • Please test Demo before you use this EA.


Warning: You will not get rich tomorrow with this EA, past performance does not guarantee future performance. (EA could also make losses)
You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
You have to adjust the settings according to your needs and your tests (demo and tester)
Remember that you cannot get a refund after downloading the EA


Reviews 7
Andrii Kosharnyi
164
Andrii Kosharnyi 2024.03.25 16:48 
 

Good job. Deserves 5 stars. The author of the advisor is always in touch and provides qualified support.

Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.07.07 10:43 
 

Tested on Demo account. Es ist very good programmed robot for XAUUSD of a @Free sections@'s advisors. The trailing should to be adjusted a bit more carreful - but in general is 5 Stars!

mohe1377 Sadoghi
323
mohe1377 Sadoghi 2023.06.14 20:20 
 

this ea is good and author is an honorable man . thank you so much bro

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Andrii Kosharnyi
164
Andrii Kosharnyi 2024.03.25 16:48 
 

Good job. Deserves 5 stars. The author of the advisor is always in touch and provides qualified support.

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.07.07 10:43 
 

Tested on Demo account. Es ist very good programmed robot for XAUUSD of a @Free sections@'s advisors. The trailing should to be adjusted a bit more carreful - but in general is 5 Stars!

gusuxy
14
gusuxy 2023.06.15 06:21 
 

这个免费EA能用在真实账户上吗

Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya
6470
Reply from developer Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya 2023.06.15 09:46
I tested it on real money it did very well as tested from backtest.
mohe1377 Sadoghi
323
mohe1377 Sadoghi 2023.06.14 20:20 
 

this ea is good and author is an honorable man . thank you so much bro

Michael Lasersson
1142
Michael Lasersson 2023.06.09 14:54 
 

Stop testing, not good!!

MR Dogy
220
MR Dogy 2023.06.06 01:52 
 

excelente thanks the best ever 2 timesperd day big profit it should cost 10 000 pound but i got it for free its free robot but golden robot thanks autor

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