EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5

EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5: The Ultimate DLL-Free Trade Duplicator

Are you tired of complicated trade copiers that require unsafe external DLLs, crash your terminal, or confuse you with separate "Master" and "Client" files?

Experience the next generation of trade copying with EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4. Engineered for maximum stability, lightning-fast execution, and ultimate simplicity, this utility allows you to seamlessly copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows PC or VPS.

Special Offer !!  Discount price $50, Secure your lifetime access NOW before it set to final price $250.

Whether you are managing multiple funded prop firm accounts, sharing signals, or managing investor funds, EA Local Trade Copier Pro provides a flawless, delay-free synchronization.

THE LOCAL TRADE COPIER PRO ADVANTAGE (PROBLEM SOLVED)

Unlike most copiers on the market, EA Local Trade Copier Pro uses 100% Native MQL5 Code (ZERO DLLs). This means it is entirely safe, will never trigger antivirus warnings, and fully complies with MQL5 Market rules.

A massive advantage of our EA is the Read-Only Copying capability. You do not need master trading privileges! You can seamlessly copy trades from any Master account using only an Investor Password. Combine this with our built-in Reverse Trading feature, and you have the ultimate tool to turn consistently losing public signals into your own profit.

Furthermore, it features a unique 2-in-1 Architecture — both Master (Sender) and Client (Receiver) modes are built into a single, elegant EA. Just attach it to your chart, select your mode from the dropdown, and you are ready to go in under 60 seconds!

Tip: You can download and try the EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 Demo version on your demo accounts to experience its speed firsthand: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771565

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR CROSS-PLATFORM COPYING

This product is for MT5. To copy trades between MT4 and MT5 (MT4 to MT5 or MT5 to MT4), you must also purchase the EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175102

KEY FEATURES

Core Copying Engine

  • Investor Password Copying: Fully supports copying from Master accounts that are logged in using only a read-only Investor Password.

  • Ultra-Fast Execution: Native File I/O communication ensures trade transfers in milliseconds.

  • True Cross-Platform: Supports MT5 to MT5, MT4 to MT5, and MT5 to MT4 copying (requires both versions).

  • 2-in-1 Unified File: No need to download separate Master and Client tools. Simply choose "MODE_MASTER" or "MODE_CLIENT" in the inputs.

  • 100% DLL-Free: Extremely secure and stable. No kernel32.dll or external dependencies required.

  • Multi-Account Ready: One Master can broadcast to unlimited Clients, or multiple Masters can send to a single Client.

Advanced Risk & Lot Management Choose from 4 highly flexible lot sizing modes to perfectly match your risk appetite:

  1. Follow Master Multiplier: Copy the exact lot size, multiplied by your custom value (e.g., Master 0.10 x 2.0 = Client 0.20).

  2. Fixed Lot: Always open trades with a predefined fixed lot size, regardless of the Master's trade size.

  3. Auto-Lot by Balance Divider: Automatically scale your lot size based on the receiver's balance (e.g., 0.01 lot per $1,000).

  4. Proportional % Balance: Intelligently calculates the lot size relative to the ratio between the Master's and Client's account balance.

Powerful Trade Filters & Customization

  • Reverse Trading (Invert Trades): Turn losing signals into winning ones! Automatically open BUY when the Master opens SELL, and vice versa. Perfect for exploiting bad signals when using an Investor Password.

  • Auto Prefix & Suffix Detection: Seamlessly copy between different brokers (e.g., EURUSD to EURUSD.ecn). Includes built-in support for 40+ major Forex pairs, Metals (Gold/Silver mapped to XAU/XAG), and major Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, SOL, etc.).

  • Late Order Protection (Skip Old Trades): Avoid copying trades that suffer from severe network lag. Set a maximum delay limit (e.g., 30 seconds) to ensure you only get the best entry prices.

  • Customizable TP & SL Offsets: Copy original Take Profit and Stop Loss levels with custom Point offsets to compensate for spread differences between brokers.

  • Maximum Equity Stop: Protect your profits or limit your losses. The copier will automatically stop trading and close all copied positions if your account equity exceeds your defined target.

  • Current Pair Only Mode: Choose to copy all trades from the Master account, or restrict it to copy only the symbol where the EA is attached.

QUICK SETUP GUIDE

  1. Open your Sender Account (Master), attach EA Local Trade Copier Pro to any chart, and set Main Copier Mode to MODE_MASTER.

  2. Open your Receiver Account (Client) on the same PC/VPS, attach EA Local Trade Copier Pro to any chart, and set Main Copier Mode to MODE_CLIENT.

  3. Ensure Algo Trading is enabled on both terminals. You are now copying trades!

Full Documentation & Installation Guide: Coming Soon


--- MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175102


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

#tags forex local terminal copier account trade duplicator multiplier repeater copier mt4 mt5 account copier instant lot size increase multiply reverse trade copy prop firm copier dll free safe copier fast copy transaction repeater copy investor password read only


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Утилиты
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3.97 (35)
Утилиты
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT5 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 5 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline? For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing is a lightweight, highly customizable
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Quick Drawing MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT4 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 4 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline?   For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing   is a lightweight, highly customiz
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Market Session MT4 by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5: The Ultimate SMC Breaker Block Tracker Discounted   Price   $35  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Stop Trading the Fakeouts. Start Trading the Traps. How many times have you entered a trade based on a "perfect" Bullish or Bearish Engulfing candle, only to watch the price instantly reverse and hit your Stop Loss? In the retail trading world, this is a failed signal. But in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) world, this
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