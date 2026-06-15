Local Trade Copier Pro - Download the Free Demo Version

Are you managing multiple Forex accounts, passing proprietary firm challenges, or running funds for clients? If so, you already know the struggle of executing trades across different platforms simultaneously. Manual execution is too slow, and web-based copiers often suffer from severe latency and slippage.

Introducing the EA Local Trade Copier Pro by TradingLabs ID. This is a highly optimized, zero-latency expert advisor designed to duplicate your trades locally within your PC or VPS.













In this post, I will explain why this is the only copier tool you will ever need, and I am also providing the free demo files for you to test right away.

The Ultimate Cross-Platform Solution

The biggest headache for multi-account managers is bridging the gap between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Brokers offer different platforms, and traders are forced to adapt.

With the EA Local Trade Copier Pro, platform barriers are completely removed. By using just the two EA versions provided (one for MT4 and one for MT5), you can easily establish any copying route:

MT4 to MT4

MT5 to MT5

MT4 to MT5

MT5 to MT4

Simply attach the EA as a Master on your main account, and attach the EA as a Client on your receiver accounts. Because it operates locally by reading high-speed text files, trades are copied instantly.

Key Features of Local Trade Copier Pro

This is not just a basic copier. We have rebuilt the system to include professional-grade tools directly on your chart.

1. Interactive Pro Dashboard UI Monitor your entire portfolio without opening the terminal tab. The dashboard displays your Account Info, Spread, Win/Loss Ratio, Total Lots, and Floating P/L in real-time. Want a cleaner chart? Just click the Minimize button to collapse the dashboard.

2. The Panic Button Risk management is everything. If the market turns highly volatile or you need to stop trading immediately, click the PAUSE button on the dashboard. The copier will completely halt and stand by, ignoring all incoming signals until you click resume.

3. Advanced Lot Sizing Modes Every client account has a different balance. The EA handles this automatically with multiple lot calculation modes:

Follow Master Lot: Copy the exact lot size with an adjustable multiplier.

Fixed Lot: Use a static lot size for all copied trades.

Auto Lot by Balance Divider: Safely compound your lot size based on the client's current balance.

Proportional Balance: The most accurate way to copy trades. It automatically adjusts the client lot size based on the ratio between the Master and Client account balances.

4. Daily Profit Summary Keep track of your daily goals easily. The EA features an on-chart daily summary toggle that displays the total profit accumulated at the end of the day.

5. Reverse Trading and Equity Protections Want to hedge a losing strategy? Turn on the Reverse Trade Direction feature. The EA also includes a Max Equity limit. Once your client account hits the target equity, the EA will stop copying and protect your funds.

Download the Free Demo Version

I want you to experience the speed and the beautiful UI of this copier yourself. I am providing the free demo files in this post.

Please note that the Demo Version is locked with the following rules:

It will only execute trades on the EURUSD pair (any prefix/suffix is supported).

It has a strict 4-Hour Trial Limit per PC or VPS. Once activated, you have 4 hours to test its capabilities before it locks itself.

Download Demo Links:

Download EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4 (Demo) - [Click Here]

Download EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 (Demo) - [Click Here]

Ready to Scale Your Success? Get the Full Version!

If you are serious about managing multiple accounts, the demo limit will not be enough. Do not guess the market and do not compromise your execution speed. Scale your trading business by upgrading to the full, unrestricted version.

The Full Version unlocks all pairs, removes the time limit, and gives you lifetime access to the most reliable local copier on the market.

Purchase the Full Version Here:

Get EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4 (Full Version) - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175102

Get EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 (Full Version) - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175099

Stop wasting time with manual execution and delayed signals. Master your accounts, take control of your risk, and multiply your trades seamlessly today with EA Local Trade Copier Pro!