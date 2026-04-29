Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF MT5

5

Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT5

Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision?

Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings. Persian Ichimoku Pro breaks these limits by integrating Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics and the exclusive Future Quality Line—a combination never seen before in standard indicators.

### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE?

1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel)

This is the "Secret Sauce" of this indicator. By shifting a specialized Moving Average or Kijun-sen into the future, the Quality Line acts as a leading confirmation tool:

  • The Breakout Filter: If the Quality Line exits the Kumo, the momentum is real. If not, it’s a fakeout.

  • Trend Reversal Anchor: When the Quality Line enters the opposite Cloud, the trend shift is mathematically confirmed. Stop guessing, start knowing.

2. Fibonacci-Enhanced Logic

For the first time, you can replace the classic 0.5 midpoints with Golden Ratio levels (0.382, 0.618, 0.786). This aligns your Ichimoku Cloud with the natural flow of market retracements, giving you support and resistance levels that other traders simply cannot see.

3. Ultimate On-Chart Control

Forget deep menus. Our Interactive UI allows you to:

  • Switch Timeframes Instantly: Use the [ + ] and [ - ] buttons to perform top-down analysis without leaving your current chart.

  • Toggle Components: Clean your chart in one click by hiding or showing lines as needed.

  • Vertical/Horizontal Layouts: Customize the dashboard to fit your personal trading style.

4. Multi-Cross Alert Engine

Never miss a setup again. Get instant Push, Email, or Sound notifications for every possible line cross (Tenkan/Kijun, Price/Kumo, or Quality Line entries) across multiple timeframes.

### ARE YOU READY TO LEVEL UP?

This MT5 version is built for the professional trader who needs speed, precision, and a clear edge over the market.

  • Standard Ichimoku? Included.

  • Fibonacci Power? Included.

  • Future Prediction? Included.

  • Quality Line Edge? ONLY HERE.


Don’t just watch the market—predict it. Download Persian Ichimoku Pro for MT5 now!

MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174590


Отзывы 24
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:24 
 

profitable indicator

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:43 
 

definitely recommend it

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.23 20:06 
 

I believe there's an indicator that , Once you really understand it , can help you consistently make Good profits in the market

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiMACD-HD — Детектор скрытых дивергенций MACD на нескольких таймфреймах Сигнал продолжения тренда, который большинство трейдеров не замечают — теперь обнаруживается автоматически на 6 таймфреймах. Обзор Обычная дивергенция говорит вам, когда тренд может развернуться. Скрытая дивергенция говорит, когда он вот-вот продолжится — и это сигнал, на который больше всего полагаются профессиональные трендовые трейдеры. Проблема в том, что скрытую дивергенцию заметить значительно сложнее, чем обычн
FREE
Multi Stoch MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MGH-MultiStoch — Мультитаймфреймовое определение тренда и волновой анализ MGH-MultiStoch — это мультитаймфреймовый индикатор тренда, который одновременно отображает до 6 таймфреймов в одном окне . Он помогает трейдерам подтверждать направление тренда на разных таймфреймах, визуально считать рыночные волны и строить прогнозные волновые сценарии на основе пересечений на старших таймфреймах. Индикатор использует собственный метод мультитаймфреймового расчёта, разработанный специально для этого про
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Persian Ichimoku Fibonacci MTF
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Persian Ichimoku Pro: The Fibonacci Evolution for MT4 Why settle for 1930s formulas when you can trade with 21st-century precision? Most traders fail with Ichimoku because they use static, outdated settings.   Persian Ichimoku Pro   breaks these limits by integrating   Advanced Fibonacci Mathematics   and the exclusive   Future Quality Line —a combination never seen before in standard indicators. ### THE "UNFAIR ADVANTAGE": WHAT’S INSIDE? 1. The Quality Line (Your Trend Sentinel) This is the "S
FREE
Cross Alert MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
FREE
Cross Alert Histogram MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Overview MGH-CrossAlert Histogram is a sub-window histogram indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays the relationship between any two configurable lines as a color-coded histogram bar by bar, showing which line is dominant, how large the gap between them is, and when a crossover occurs. The histogram runs in a separate sub-window, keeping the price chart uncluttered. How It Works Each bar on the histogram reflects the live relationship between the two selected lines: Green — Line 1 is above Line
FREE
Cross Alert MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MGH-CrossAlert — Multi-Line, Multi-Timeframe Crossover Alert Indicator MGH-CrossAlert is a crossover detection indicator for MetaTrader 5 that monitors two user-selected lines and generates alerts when they cross or reach equality. Unlike standard moving average crossover tools, this indicator supports a wide range of line types and allows each line to be drawn from an independent timeframe. Supported Line Types Each of the two monitored lines can be configured independently as one of the follo
FREE
MagicTrigger MT5
Mostafa Ghanbari
Индикаторы
MagicTrigger — индикатор подтверждения дивергенции HD/RD на нескольких таймфреймах (версия для MT5) MagicTrigger — это мультитаймфреймовый механизм поиска дивергенций, который ищет структурную дивергенцию на старшем таймфрейме (HD) и ожидает её подтверждения совпадающими дивергенциями на младших таймфреймах (RD) в той же ценовой зоне. Сигнал отмечается только тогда, когда структура на старшем таймфрейме и подтверждения на младших таймфреймах совпадают, вместе с предполагаемым уровнем входа, стоп
Фильтр:
zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.07.29 09:24 
 

profitable indicator

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 19:43 
 

definitely recommend it

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.23 20:06 
 

I believe there's an indicator that , Once you really understand it , can help you consistently make Good profits in the market

Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:10
Appreciate that perspective! Glad it's proving worthwhile once you dig into how it works 🙏
mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:42 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:10
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.23 06:22 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:10
Thank you so much! Glad having all the tools accessible in one place is making things easier for you 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.22 21:59 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:10
Really appreciate that! Glad they're coming through high-quality and reliable 🙏
Mehdi Saberi
88
Mehdi Saberi 2026.07.22 19:24 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:11
Appreciate the thoughtful feedback! Glad the Ichimoku + Fibonacci + Quality Line combo feels distinct from standard setups, and that the on-chart controls are keeping things organized. Fair point that the Quality Line takes some practice to master — glad it pays off as a creative tool for your Ichimoku analysis 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.21 14:03 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 04:11
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.20 18:25 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 02:56
Really appreciate that! Glad it's coming through responsive, lightweight, and easy to work with. Looking forward to sharing more with you down the line 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 21:19 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:14
Thank you so much! Really glad it's become a useful part of your setup. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 21:03 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:13
Thank you so much! 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.19 19:05 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:13
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:55 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:13
Thank you so much! 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 16:49 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:14
Thank you for the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's blending naturally into your daily routine and supporting efficient chart review without added complexity 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:15 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:13
Thank you so much! 🙏
Shayan Navidi
88
Shayan Navidi 2026.07.19 07:48 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 06:12
Thank you so much for the kind words! Really glad the Fibonacci-based Ichimoku logic combined with multi-timeframe analysis is proving practical and powerful for you 🙏
naser jahangiri
38
naser jahangiri 2026.07.18 20:31 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:13
Thank you for your detailed review, Naser! I'm delighted to hear that Persian Ichimoku has been a great help in your Ichimoku-based trading.
The two features you highlighted - the Kijunsen shift and the predictive capabilities - were key design priorities for me when developing this indicator. I wanted to give traders the flexibility to adapt Ichimoku to their specific strategies, like you've done with the Kijunsen quality line. And I believe the predictive power of Ichimoku is one of its greatest strengths, so I'm thrilled that you're finding that aspect valuable as well.
It's feedback like yours that motivates me to keep refining these tools and adding new features to support even more trading styles and approaches. If you ever have any suggestions for how to make Persian Ichimoku even more useful for your needs, please don't hesitate to let me know.
Thank you again for taking the time to share your experience. It means a lot to me. Wishing you continued success in your Ichimoku trading! 🙏
Ashkan Emadi
169
Ashkan Emadi 2026.07.18 17:32 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:12
Thank you, I'm thrilled that you find Persian Ichimoku to be a very nice indicator.
I put a lot of effort into designing it to be both visually clear and highly customizable, so it's great to hear that traders appreciate the result.
As always, if you have any questions about the features or settings, or if there's anything I can do to make the indicator even more useful for you, just let me know. I'm here to help.
Happy trading, and thanks again for your kind feedback! 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.18 16:57 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.18 22:11
Thank you very much for your kind review, Amir! It means a lot to me to know that Persian Ichimoku has been very useful in your trading.
I designed this indicator to provide a clear, customizable Ichimoku chart that can adapt to different trading styles and timeframes. Hearing that it's delivering real value to traders like yourself is the best feedback I could ask for.
If you ever have any questions about the indicator settings or have ideas for new features that would make your analysis even easier, please don't hesitate to let me know. I'm always looking to improve these tools based on user feedback.
Thanks again for taking the time to share your experience. Wishing you continued success in your trading! 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.06.21 19:13 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3503
Ответ разработчика Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.06.21 19:23
Thank you so much, Mohammad! I really appreciate your continued support across my products. I'm glad Persian Ichimoku is useful to you. Feel free to reach out anytime if you have questions about the settings. Happy trading! 🙏
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