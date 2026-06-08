Buy Sell MT5 indicator

  • Indicators
  • Yan Zhen Du
    Yan Zhen Du

    Yan Zhen Du

    1 (2)
    With over 13 years of experience in live trading and developing algorithmic strategies, we are proud to offer some of the most powerful and reliable Expert Advisors (EAs) for MetaTrader 4 and 5. Our tools are carefully designed to analyze real-time market movements, adapt seamlessly to changing
    20 products
  • Version: 4.20
  • Updated: 8 June 2026
  • Activations: 10

The Buy Sell MT5 indicator is a professional trend-following tool designed to detect high-precision market reversals using Trailing Stop-Loss logic. It works best on volatile markets such as Gold (XAUUSD), Nasdaq (NAS100), and DAX (GER40).

Complete User Guide

Recommendations

works on all symbols and timeframes.
For best results, it performs exceptionally well on volatile markets such as GBPUSD, USDJPY, SPX500, NAS100, DAX30, BTCUSD and XAUUSD (Gold), especially on M30, M5, and M15 timeframes.

Key Features

Main Chart: Multi-Timeframe Dashboard.

Main Chart: Multi-Asset Dashboard.

Main Chart: Supply and Demand Display.

Zero Repaint
Signals confirm only after candle close, no disappearing arrows.

Dual Mode Display

  • Normal candles with trend coloring
  • Heikin Ashi mode for smoother price action

Multi Alerts
Popup, sound, mobile push, and email alerts included

Trading Guide

Timeframes

  • Scalping: M1 to M5
  • Day trading: M15 to M30
    Best results on M5 for Gold and Nasdaq

Sessions

  • London session: Forex and DAX
  • New York session: Gold and Nasdaq (first 3 hours best)

Strategy Tip
Only trade signals that align with a higher timeframe trend filter

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/173836

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/161627

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/163872


The content shown in the Supply and Demand label (e.g., “0 D (15 bars)”) represents the “lifetime” of a support or resistance zone — in other words, how long the zone has existed:

0 D (Days):
Indicates the number of calendar days since the zone was formed.
“0 D” means the zone was created today (or within the last 24 hours).
As time passes, it will update to 1 D, 2 D, or for longer durations, 1 M (month) or 1 Y (year).

(15 bars) (Number of candles):
Represents how many bars (candlesticks) the zone has persisted.
This provides a more precise time measurement, showing how long the zone spans on the chart.

In simple terms:
This label measures the “age” of the zone. Generally, the longer a zone has existed (i.e., more bars), the stronger it is considered in terms of psychological support or resistance.

Why Use It

It turns market noise into clear BUY and SELL signals, helping traders avoid emotional decisions and follow trend direction more consistently.

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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5 (2)
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
SkyHammer Signal Pro
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5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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Alexey Minkov
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Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
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