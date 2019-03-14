Manualizer

This expert has been designed with manual traders in mind. It allows you to:

  • Place and manage orders faster with keyboard shortcuts and in a visual manner
  • Setup entry and exit points directly in chart
  • Easily control risk and money involved in each operation

DEMO warning: If you want to try the demo version do not download it directly as keyboard events do not work in the strategy tester. 

Please go to the following link instead for a limited trial versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36783


1. Main Features

  • Open and manage orders with graphic lines and simple keyboard shortcuts
  • Easy risk and money management
  • Use of virtual stop-loss and take-profit with real levels as a security measure
  • Partial close of orders
  • ECN broker compliant


2. Controls

The expert is controlled using keyboard keys and simple shortcuts. Almost all commands are triggered only when 1 key is pressed, but some important commands like opening, closing and modifying an order are triggered only when 2 keys (main key plus SHIFT) are pressed. The available controls are the following:


2.1 While on WAITING state:

KeyAction
[O]Open a position.
[1-9]Manage selected opened or pending order.
[SHIFT+A]Close all positions.


2.2 While on OPEN state:

KeyAction
[TAB]Change operation type. Program can automatically guess the position type depending on the stop-loss, take-profit and open-price line, but if you don't use any of these then you must specify the order type.
[S]Toggle stop-loss line. If it is hidden then the order is opened without stop-loss.
[T]Toggle take-profit line. If it is hidden then the order is opened without take-profit.
[P]Toggle open-price line for pending orders. If it is hidden then the order will be a market order (BUY or SELL).
[SHIFT+O]Confirm and open the order.
[E]Cancel and exit.


2.3 While on MANAGE state:

KeyAction
[M]Modify position.
[0-9]Set x10% the position size to close. E.g. if you press 2, you will set it to close the 20% of the total position size. For an original 1 lot position, after closing the 20% the volume of the remaining position would be 0.8 lots.
[SHIFT+C]Close the % specified in a market order or delete a pending order.
[E]Cancel and exit.


2.4 While on MODIFY state:

KeyAction
[S]Toggle stop-loss line. If it is hidden and the order previously had a stop-loss, then it is removed.
[T]Toggle take-profit line. If it is hidden and the order previously had a take-profit, then it is removed.
[P]Toggle open-price line for pending orders.
[SHIFT+M]Confirm and modify the order.
[E]Cancel and exit.


3. Recommended terminal settings

  • Go to Tools > Options > Charts and check Use 'Alt' key to drag trade levels
  • Right click anywhere in chart, go to Common tab and uncheck Chart on foreground


4. Input Parameters

  • EA unique non-zero identifier
  • Max. slippage: Maximum slippage in points for opening and closing orders.
  • Volume calculation type:
    1. Fixed lot size: Lot size directly specified by user and fixed for all positions. E.g. 0.10.
    2. Max. account money: Maximum money in account's currency for each trade. E.g. 30.
    3. % Account Equity: Maximum money given by the % of the account equity for each trade. E.g. 2.
    4. % Account Balance: Maximum money given by the % of the account balance for each trade. E.g. 1.
  • Volume data: Its units depend on the volume calculation type chosen.
  • Lots when volume can't be calculated: If you set Volume type to a value other than Fixed lot size and try to open an order without a stop-loss, this field will be used for the lot size.
  • Enable virtual stop-loss and take-profit: Set to true if you want to use virtual levels.
  • Distance in points between virtual and real levels: When virtual levels are enabled, the program also uses real levels as a security measure in order to prevent fatal losses if, for example, the connection is lost.
  • Draw virtual levels: Set to true if you want to see the virtual levels lines.
  • + Other self explanatory parameters for controlling visual aspects (text color, lines style, etc).


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Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
One Click FX Panel
Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Utilities
This panel is very simple to use and it is a very ally to manage your positions and orders. Also you can modify your risk, writing in fields directly on Panel. One click on buttons and the operation on market is done! Operations possible: BUY/SELL Break Even Split (close 50% all orders) Close All positions Hedging (opens reverse positions to cover) Close only BUY positions Close only SELL positions Close All pending orders Reverse all positions Please watch the video to verify the very simple u
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel
Satyam Shivam
Utilities
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
Chart Manager
Gi-Seok Im
Utilities
This indicator changes the timeframe and chart profile for multiple charts. If you dispatched many charts (10~20 or more) in single MetaTrader terminal, it is very boring and difficult work to manage the timeframe and chart profile individually. If the indicators you use in a chart are numerous and the setting values are different from the default one, you might give up adding all the indicators to all charts. The changing of timeframes on multiple charts has the same problem, too. Whenever you
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
OneClick Analysis
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One Click Analysis Tool is a   keyboard shortcut-based object creation   and copying tool for MetaTrader. It makes it easy to use analysis tools in MetaTrader with just a click. With our tool, you can quickly draw support and resistance levels, Fibonacci levels, shapes, channels, trend lines, and all other objects on your chart. Simply click the button, move the mouse, and One Click Analysis Tool will do the rest for you. This can save you time and make your chart analysis more efficient, allowi
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