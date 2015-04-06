Keep CALM and Trade Smart MT4

Just Keep CALM and Trade SMART

This EA is only for serious traders, who wants really robust strategy for longterm and sustainable profits. 

Strategy uses MACD direction change for finding trading opportunities. It is fully automatic and doesn't require any action from you. Just attach it to the EURUSD H1 chart and let this EA works for you.

This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating a quality strategy.


Benefits for you

Plug & Play system - just attach to the chart, configure your risk and that's it.  No complicated configuration or finding best optimization. These are already in the price of the product.

Every position has predefined stoploss with configurable fixed amount (you can risk fixed percenage of your initial balance).

As all my strategies, this EA was developed by genetic algorithms on long data period and it passed all 9 robustness tests. Backtest is nice, but without tests it's nothing more, than a picture of the past.


Technical parameters

· CustomComment - choose your comment to distinguish strategy, or keep default

· MagicNumber - choose your number to distinguish strategy, or keep default

· mmRiskedMoney - configurable fixed amount, so you can risk portion of your initial balance


Screenshots

· Classic Metatrader 4 report for 10 years: you can see clear results thanks to 99% model quality, great profit over the years with only 100$ risk, used default MoneyManagement, used data from broker Admirals.

· Strategy equity for 17 years: nicely looking equity curve of backtest, which was done on precise data from Dukascopy from 2003 to 2020. Used default MM (300$).

· Strategy statistics for 17 years: see the results over 17 years long backtest - on historical data strategy had great Return/DD ratio, Profit Factor and stability.

· Monte Carlo analysis - randomized slippage, spread and historical data: simulation of real market conditions and test of strategy sensitivity to market volatility and liquidity. Lines similar to original backtest means good robustness of the strategy.

· Monte Carlo analysis - randomized trades order: test, which tells us whether the strategy is sensitive to specific market cycles. According to the picture, the strategy is not sensitive to the specific order of trades.

· Monte Carlo analysis - randomized strategy parameters: test against over-fitted strategy, even with randomly changed indicator parameters the strategy showed profitable results.

· Walk-forward matrix - complex series of simulations, where we optimize strategy parameters based on one period and then do the backtest on another period, comparing whether results are profitable. These steps are then repeated for the next time periods, which leads to the creation of a matrix of executed tests. The goal of this test is to find out, whether the strategy is over-fitted. If strategy won't work with slightly different parameters, it is most probably over-fitted and won't work in the future. You can see on the screenshot that the strategy was profitable for a lot of various optimization iteration on historical data.

Recommended products
FlySystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.23 (13)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert. Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensiti
FREE
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Supertrend Professional Trading System
Tiziano Coco
Experts
Supertrend Professional is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on the Supertrend indicator. It is designed for trend-following trading on German indices (GER30/GER40/DAX). FTMO Compliance The EA implements drawdown calculation according to prop firm rules (FTMO, The Funded Trader, etc.): - Daily Drawdown uses MAX(Balance, Equity) as calculation base, exactly as required by FTMO - Reference balance is automatically updated every day at midnight - Automatic closure of all positions when l
Mapleroo
Thamini De Oliveira Feitosa Puntel
5 (1)
Experts
10 COPIES AT $ 99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $ 150 . MAPLEROO is a smart EA that uses technical and statistical analysis based on a deep and long study of this beautiful pair loved by many traders. LIVE HERE --> MAPLEROO Pair: AUDCAD TimeFrame: M1. Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$. For Moderate Risk: 1000$. For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$ FEATURES: Solid backtest and proven live performance No need to adjust GMT Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of
Afidealn
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Afidealn - The indicator is designed for binary options! Arrow indicator Afidealn will show the best results on the periods: M1 M5 M15 no more! Put the blue arrow up Put the red arrow down The signal appears on the current candle with a delay of 10-15 seconds, Afidealn works on several indicators because of this, such a signal delay. Multicurrency! Works on different currency pairs, the result was excellent, Also, the recommendations indicator is very sensitive to news. It is not recom
Micron
Ivan Simonika
Experts
We present to you a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading major currency pairs. The bot uses a set of its own trading algorithms and has protection against crashes. Attention! The bot only works correctly when the spread is less than 6 pips! I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not work for you! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work wit
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Stability Pro MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY 34 9 $ instead of 990$! Only a few copies left at this promo price! Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live results low risk Live results high risk Welcome to STABILITY PRO :  One of the most advanced, stable, low risk grid systems on the market! This EA has been stress-tested over the full available history of the forex pairs that it uses. During these stress tests, the EA was profitable in every
EAalgotrading
Francesco Lippo
Experts
This trading bot is based on the Supply and Demand strategy, which is one of the most popular strategies in technical analysis for financial markets like Forex, used to identify key areas of support and resistance. Here are the fundamental principles and how the bot works:  "It works excellently on Nat Gas with a 30-minute timeframe and a minimum capital of 1,600 euros. Fundamental Principles of the Supply and Demand Strategy: Demand Zones : These are areas on price charts where the demand for
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – Unmatched Performance with Controlled Risk EUROGEDDON EA is a 100% automatic Expert Advisor powered by ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE , designed to help small accounts grow steadily while keeping total control over your capital. With a lot size of 0.01 for every $200 in your account, it operates with very low risk and delivers minimal drawdown , showing an exceptional performance that you’ll want to see for yourself. Download the demo version and test it live. Don’t rely solely on
DJ30 Picsou
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
Experts
DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor for DJ30 Trading The DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA is a robust trading tool specifically designed for the DJ30 index on the 30-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines a proven moving average strategy with an innovative auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, providing a balance between risk management and trade optimization. Key Features: Auto-Adaptative Stop Loss : The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True Range
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Sunset EA
Trevor Schuil
Experts
The Sunset EA is a fully automatic strategy for scalping near the end of each trading day. The strategy is based on the standard envelopes indicator. The strategy is able to maintain a high win rate while keeping a low draw down. T here are no complications to the strategy. One trade at a time. It simply opens and closes the trade, no pending order, no trailing stop and the profit and stop levels are dynamically mapped based on the current market conditions. The expert advisor will place the st
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Bird Onix Bot4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Professional expert   Bird Onix   analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the specified prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by comparing it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment when the trend loses strength and reverses is recorded, and then the previous series is closed and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algo
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Purpose of the indicator: Oracle Flow is designed to identify BUY/SELL market entry points using a combination of technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart to signal possible trend reversals or continuations. Main elements used: Exponential moving averages (EMAs) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. These are used to identify crossovers that confirm the strength of the movement. RSI (Relative Strength Index): – assesses the strength of the trend.
Alpha Trader v5
Sabina Fik
Experts
AlphaTrader: Your Intelligent Partner in Forex Trading AlphaTrader   is an advanced trading system that utilizes automated analysis and trading strategies to optimize decision-making in the Forex market. Built using geometric patterns and cutting-edge algorithms, this bot detects pricing patterns, providing precise signals for successful trades.   Why Choose AlphaTrader? AlphaTrader is not just a trading bot; it’s a   full-fledged partner   designed to help you manage your capital as efficien
Breakthrough scalp
Xun An Xu
Experts
Breakthrough scalp EA Before buying a breakthrough scalp, be aware of the risks: 1) Past performance does not guarantee future profitability (EA may also lose money). 2) The backtesting shown in (for example, in screenshots) is highly optimized to find the best parameters, but it is not possible to make realistic predictions about future profitability. 3) Better profitability in unexpected news and market crashes 4) Breakthrough scalps rely on good brokerage conditions, such as l
Tabow3 mt4
Daniel Opoku
Experts
Discover Smarter, More Versatile Trading with Tabow 3.7 Tabow 3.7 is the latest evolution of our precision-built expert advisor (EA), designed to help traders identify potential tops and bottoms using the Awesome Oscillator (AO). This updated version significantly expands your strategic toolkit by embedding  five distinct trading strategies  directly into the code.   Tabow 3.7 doesn't just execute trades; It integrates advanced internal conditions and dynamic trade management tools to deliver st
The Secret of Dow
Ng Eng Zhan
Experts
About The Secret of Dow The Secret of Dow  is an unique system running on a complex set of algorithms and advanced machine learning computation mechanism to analyze massive sets of data from the neural network, and combines with a special set of price action movement analysis to optimize the trading decision, and it will then predicts the next best possible and potential moves of the Dow Jones (US30) prices. The advantages of The Secret of Dow:- Easy plug and play, worry free with easy param
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
More from author
Simplify MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Trading has never been easier. Simplify makes trading effordless. Your only work here is to buy it, attach to the   EURUSD on H1 , set your risk and wait for results. Strategy was developed by genetic algorithms and of course tested by advanced  robustness tests  and delivered to you. It is great addon to your portfolio or as standalone strategy. Benefits for you Amazing   Plug & Play system  - studying configuration and finding the best optimization is history. This work is included in the pr
EUR 1 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the  EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Play
EUR 5 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The fifth strategy from the   EUR-8   portfolio uses the direction of the MACD indicator for recognizing the trend and then set the pending order according to KeltnerChannel. This fully automatic EA was   Triple tested  - backtest on 'Out of sample data',   robustness tests  and portfolio correlation. Easy set-up. You define only risk amount and you are good to go. Learn   why I do   Monte Carlo, robustn
EUR 8 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The eighth strategy, the last one from the   EUR-8 portfolio , uses BollingerBands mean reversal method for setting up the pending order. To have a whole portfolio of strategies, which trades for you is incredibly efficient, don't miss that opportunity. Check my other strategies today! and assemble your portfolio. Benefits for you Plug & Play system , designed to have   simple initial setup . That's save
EUR 4 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest,   robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known   CCI indicator   combined with an   ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sampl
Bot for all 3 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Fully automatic forex bot for GBPUSD. Fully automatic EA, developed for the GBPUSD pair on H1 timeframe by machine learning software. EA was tested with robustness tests, ensuring longterm reliability of the algorithm. You can see the results from live trading here:  https://www.fxblue.com/users/37021617/stats?filtercomment=Bot%20for%20all%203&amp ;rx=1642767709982#ea Benefits for you - Easy to use: you don't have to study or optimize anything, this product is finished and ready to use. -  Eve
EUR 6 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The sixth strategy from the EUR-8 portfolio. Your only work here is to buy it, attach to the   EURUSD on H1 , set your risk and wait for results. This fully automatic EA was   Triple tested  - backtest on 'Out of sample data',   robustness tests , portfolio correlation. No tunned backtest or over-fitted strategy. This is professionaly developed EA. Benefits for you Amazing     Plug & Play system  - study
Trend is friend X
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Trade the trend Amazing trend strategy for GBPUSD H1, which uses KeltnerChannel and daily extremes. No grid, martingale, tunned backtest or fairytails, but real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests , indicating a quality strategy. Benefits for you Plug & Play system  - you don't have to read long blog or study excessive technical description, only to be able to run the strategy. EA should be simple to use without demands on customer. Every position has predefined stoploss with config
EUR 1 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the   EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Pla
EUR 4 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest, robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known CCI indicator combined with an ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sample' data
EUR 5 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The fifth strategy from the EUR-8 portfolio uses the direction of the MACD indicator for recognizing the trend and then set the pending order according to KeltnerChannel. This fully automatic EA was Triple tested  - backtest on 'Out of sample data', robustness tests  and portfolio correlation. Easy set-up. You define only risk amount and you are good to go. Learn   why I do   Monte Carlo, robustness and
EUR 6 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The sixth strategy from the EUR-8 portfolio. Your only work here is to buy it, attach to the   EURUSD on H1 , set your risk and wait for results. This fully automatic EA was   Triple tested  - backtest on 'Out of sample data',   robustness tests , portfolio correlation. No tunned backtest or over-fitted strategy. This is professionaly developed EA. Benefits for you Amazing   Plug & Play system  - studyin
EUR 8 of 8
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The eighth strategy, the last one from the EUR-8 portfolio , uses BollingerBands mean reversal method for setting up the pending order. To have a whole portfolio of strategies, which trades for you is incredibly efficient, don't miss that opportunity. Check my other strategies today! and assemble your portfolio. Benefits for you Plug & Play system , designed to have   simple initial setup . That's saved
Keep CALM and Trade SMART
Tomas Michalek
5 (1)
Experts
Just Keep CALM and Trade SMART This EA is only for serious traders, who wants really robust strategy for longterm and sustainable profits.  Strategy uses MACD direction change for finding trading opportunities. It is fully automatic and doesn't require any action from you. Just attach it to the EURUSD H1 chart and let this EA works for you. This EA has passed   9 robustness tests , indicating a quality strategy. Benefits for you Plug & Play system  - just attach to the chart, configure your ri
Simplify
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Trading has never been easier. Simplify makes trading effordless. Your only work here is to buy it, attach to the EURUSD on H1 , set your risk and wait for results. Strategy was developed by genetic algorithms and of course tested by advanced  robustness tests  and delivered to you. It is great addon to your portfolio or as standalone strategy. Benefits for you Amazing   Plug & Play system  - studying configuration and finding the best optimization is history. This work is included in the pric
Bot for all 3
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Fully automatic forex bot for GBPUSD. Fully automatic EA, developed for the GBPUSD pair on H1 timeframe by machine learning software. EA was tested with robustness tests, ensuring longterm reliability of the algorithm. You can see the results from live trading here:  https://www.fxblue.com/users/37021617/stats?filtercomment=Bot%20for%20all%203&amp ;rx=1642767709982#ea Benefits for you - Easy to use: you don't have to study or optimize anything, this product is finished and ready to use. -  Eve
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review