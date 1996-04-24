Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap

Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap

Stop trading one pair blindly. Start reading the full currency market with structure, speed, and clarity.

The Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap with Currency Strength Ranking is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard indicator designed to help forex traders instantly identify which currencies are gaining strength, which currencies are weakening, and which cross pairs deserve attention.

Instead of jumping from chart to chart, this indicator gives you a complete live view of the major FX market directly on your MT5 chart. It compares USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, and NZD in a clean cross-rate matrix, then displays live exchange rates, percentage movement, currency strength ranking, and colour-based alerts in one beautiful institutional-style panel.

The purpose is simple: help you focus on the strongest currency against the weakest currency, instead of guessing which pair to trade.

Clear Colour-Based Signal Logic

The heatmap uses a simple visual language that makes market reading fast and practical:

Colour

Signal Meaning

Trading Interpretation

Dark Green

STRONG BUY

Base currency is strongly gaining against the quote currency

Light Green

BUY

Base currency is gaining against the quote currency

Light Red

SELL

Base currency is weakening against the quote currency

Deep Red

STRONG SELL

Base currency is strongly weakening against the quote currency

Grey / Blue

NEUTRAL

No clear strength advantage yet

Example of Market Clarity

When the heatmap shows GBP/AUD as dark green, AUD/GBP as deep red, GBP near the top of the strength ranking, and AUD near the bottom, the message is clear: GBP is strongly outperforming AUD. GBPAUD becomes a high-focus pair for further chart confirmation.

Key Features

Live FX cross-rate heatmap covering the major currency basket: USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, and NZD.

Currency Strength Ranking panel to show the strongest and weakest currencies at a glance.

Colour-based signal system: Strong Buy, Buy, Sell, Strong Sell, and Neutral.

Live Alert Monitor at the bottom of the dashboard with timestamp, timeframe, signal type, cross, rate, and percentage movement.

Flexible alert filters: All alerts, Strong Buy/Sell only, Buy/Sell only, Bullish only, Bearish only, Strong Buy only, or Strong Sell only.

Popup, sound, push notification, and email alert options.

Market Watch powered symbol detection with support for common broker suffixes and prefixes such as EURUSDm or EURUSD.pro.

Professional dark institutional-style GUI built for clean chart visibility and fast decision-making.

Why Traders Need This Indicator

Forex is a relative-strength market. A currency pair moves because one currency is becoming stronger or weaker than another. Many traders analyse only one chart at a time and miss the bigger currency relationship happening across the market.

The Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap solves this problem by showing the full currency relationship in one place. It helps answer important questions such as: Which currency is strongest today? Which currency is weakest? Which pair has the clearest pressure? Am I buying a weak currency or selling a strong one by mistake?

With this dashboard, traders can reduce confusion, improve pair selection, avoid neutral crosses, and focus on the currency combinations that show the strongest market imbalance.

Short Marketplace Summary

A professional MT5 FX heatmap dashboard that displays live cross rates, percentage movement, currency strength ranking, and colour-based alerts. Quickly identify strong currencies, weak currencies, and high-focus cross-pair opportunities from one clean institutional-style panel.

Note: This indicator is designed for market analysis and trading support. It does not guarantee profits and should be used with sound risk management and trade confirmation.


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ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
Indicators
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Chimera Volume
Marko Milenkovic
Indicators
Chimera Volume for MetaTrader 5 Advanced Volume Analysis and Market Activity Visualization Chimera Volume is a custom MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to analyze normalized volume activity and display changes in market participation through a dynamic visual framework. The indicator processes tick volume data using adaptive normalization algorithms and generates a structured representation of volume intensity, accumulation phases, and activity shifts across different market conditions. Unlike stan
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Azeez Abdul Jimoh
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Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
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Presenting UMS Scanner – Your Ultimate Edge in the MT4 Marketplace!  Unlock the secrets of the market with the ground-breaking UMS Scanner (Universal Market Strategy) – a revolutionary tool designed to empower traders like you. Say goodbye to overwhelming market noise and hello to precision, insight, and unparalleled trading confidence. Cut Through the Clutter: In today’s fast-paced trading world, deciphering valuable signals from market noise is the key to success. The UMS Scanner’s cutting-ed
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Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Indicators
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Zone Structure Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Indicators
Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 Find better setups faster — without scanning charts for hours. The Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 helps you automatically scan multiple symbols, detect key weekly and daily support/resistance zones, read market structure, highlight confluence, and flag H4 rejection-confirmed setups from one powerful panel. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, you get ranked opportunities in one place so you can focus on the setups that matter most. Why it stands
Universal Risk Trade Manager
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Utilities
UNIVERSAL RISK TRADE MANAGER MT5 Control Your Risk. Protect Your Capital. Trade with Confidence. Successful trading is not only about finding the right entry. It is about controlling how much you can lose when the market moves against you. Universal Risk Trade Manager MT5 is a professional risk-management and trade-execution assistant designed to calculate position sizes, protect trading capital, and manage open trades directly from a clear, easy-to-use chart panel. Whether you trade Forex, Gold
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