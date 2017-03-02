CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Modified Standard Deviation.mq5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gennadiy Stanilevych
Gennadiy Stanilevych

Gennadiy Stanilevych

4.7 (75)
Developments in the field of the "Trading Chaos" strategy involve the use of big data processing technology to generate trading signals and automate order placement based on those signals. All my software products are available on the "Market" page, which can be found at
19 products 3 codes 23 topics 412 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10143
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The idea of ​​revising the standard StdDev indicator is to improve the visibility of moments when the indicator values change to growing or falling.

The values can be interpreted as follows.

  • The moment when the line color changes from red to green indicates the beginning of the trend movement.
  • When the line color changes from green to red, the trend movement is weakening.

The indicator is traditionally used along with Bollinger Bands. If the price touches the upper Bollinger Band or is close to it, and the color of Modified Standard Deviation changes from red to green, it can be interpreted as the beginning of the uptrend movement. If the price is near the bottom Bollinger Band and Modified Standard Deviation begins to grow, it indicates the beginning of a downward trend.

Modified Standard Deviation


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17538

MFICandleKeltner MFICandleKeltner

A Keltner Channel drawn relative to the average value of the MFI oscillator as a sequence of candlesticks

Exp_WeightOscillator_Direct Exp_WeightOscillator_Direct

The trading system is based on direction changes of the wighted oscillator WeightOscillator

Order Escort Order Escort

The Expert Advisor solves the problem of position trailing along a given curve by moving its Stop Loss and Take Profit.

MFI_price_HTF MFI_price_HTF

The MFI_price indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.