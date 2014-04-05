Main Indicator Description:

RosMaFin Triple Insight CCI Navigator is an advanced technical indicator that combines the power of three popular indicators - CCI (Commodity Channel Index), Bollinger Bands, and Moving Average - in one comprehensive window. This versatile tool provides traders with a complex view of market conditions and helps identify potential trading opportunities with greater precision.

Key Features:

Display of all three indicators in one window for efficient analysis

Fully customizable parameters for each component

Option to enable/disable MA and BB as needed

Clear color distinction between individual curves

Optimized for all timeframes and trading instruments

Detailed Component Description:

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

Main component displayed in blue color

Measures price deviation from its average value

Helps identify overbought and oversold levels

Standard period of 14 bars with adjustment option

Reference levels +100 and -100 for easy interpretation

Moving Average (MA)

Displayed in red color

Smooths the CCI curve for better trend readability

Helps eliminate false signals

Optional feature with disable option

Standard period of 20 bars

Bollinger Bands (BB)

Displayed in dotted green lines

Dynamic volatility bands applied to CCI

Helps identify extreme values and potential reversals

Standard setting of 2 standard deviations

Optional feature with disable option

Practical Applications:

The indicator is ideal for:

Identifying trends and their strength

Finding market reversal points

Confirming trading signals

Analyzing market volatility

Risk management using dynamic levels

Technical Details:

Fully optimized for MetaTrader 5

Minimal system requirements

Regular updates and support

Compatible with all trading instruments

This indicator is the result of careful development and testing, designed to provide reliable signals for informed trading decisions.