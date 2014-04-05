Triple Insight CCI Navigator

Main Indicator Description:

RosMaFin Triple Insight CCI Navigator is an advanced technical indicator that combines the power of three popular indicators - CCI (Commodity Channel Index), Bollinger Bands, and Moving Average - in one comprehensive window. This versatile tool provides traders with a complex view of market conditions and helps identify potential trading opportunities with greater precision.

Key Features:

  • Display of all three indicators in one window for efficient analysis
  • Fully customizable parameters for each component
  • Option to enable/disable MA and BB as needed
  • Clear color distinction between individual curves
  • Optimized for all timeframes and trading instruments

Detailed Component Description:

  1. Commodity Channel Index (CCI)
  • Main component displayed in blue color
  • Measures price deviation from its average value
  • Helps identify overbought and oversold levels
  • Standard period of 14 bars with adjustment option
  • Reference levels +100 and -100 for easy interpretation
  1. Moving Average (MA)
  • Displayed in red color
  • Smooths the CCI curve for better trend readability
  • Helps eliminate false signals
  • Optional feature with disable option
  • Standard period of 20 bars
  1. Bollinger Bands (BB)
  • Displayed in dotted green lines
  • Dynamic volatility bands applied to CCI
  • Helps identify extreme values and potential reversals
  • Standard setting of 2 standard deviations
  • Optional feature with disable option

Practical Applications:
The indicator is ideal for:

  • Identifying trends and their strength
  • Finding market reversal points
  • Confirming trading signals
  • Analyzing market volatility
  • Risk management using dynamic levels

Technical Details:

  • Fully optimized for MetaTrader 5
  • Minimal system requirements
  • Regular updates and support
  • Compatible with all trading instruments

This indicator is the result of careful development and testing, designed to provide reliable signals for informed trading decisions.


