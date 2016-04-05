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Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Trading Chaos Chart
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Indicators
The main purpose of the indicator is to detect and mark on a chart the following trade signals described in "Trading Chaos (2-nd edition)": Bullish and bearish divergence bars with angulation (including squat). Bars in the red and in the green zones according to the color of the Awesome Oscillator histogram. Squat bars on the chart independent of the color of the Awesome Oscillator histogram. Levels of "important" fractals relative to the "Teeth line" of the Alligator indicator. Drawing angulati
Alligator modified
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (6)
Indicators
Alligator Modified is a modification of the classic Alligator indicator designed to help traders visually identify market direction and coordinated line expansion. In addition to displaying the Jaw, Teeth, and Lips, the indicator marks situations when the lines cross and become correctly aligned. This helps distinguish directional Alligator expansion from periods when the lines are intertwined and do not indicate a consistent market direction. A Buy signal appears when the Lips and Teeth cross t
Recognizer 1 2 3 Patterns
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.67 (36)
Indicators
The indicator is intended for recognition and marking 1-2-3 buy and sell patterns on a chart. The indicator will help a trade to determine the starting and signal fractals, and to specify the possible entry points on all timeframes in МetaTrader 5. Fibonacci lines are drawn on the chart to indicate supposed targets of moving on the basis of the wave theory. The 1-2-3 formations appear to be especially important as divergences (convergences) are formed on price tops and bottoms. The indicator has
FREE
Modified Awesome Oscillator
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (2)
Indicators
The main purpose of the indicator is to detect and mark trade signals on the histogram of the Awesome Oscillator according to the strategies "Trading Chaos, second edition" and "New Trading Dimensions". The indicator detects and marks the following trade signals: "Two peaks" - Divergence. The signal "Second wise-man" - third consequent bar of the Awesome Oscillator after its color is changed. The histogram crosses the zero line. The signal "Saucer". The indicator includes a signal block that inf
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Utilities
The indicator is intended for determining the spread and swap size, the distance for setting stop orders and stop losses from the current price allowed and the risk per 1 point in the deposit currency. The indicator informs a trader about possible additional expenses and profits connected with transferring a position to the next trade session of the financial instrument. It also informs about the spread size and the distance of pending orders, stop loss and trailing from the current price. In ad
Short term extremum
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator determines and marks the short-term lows and highs of the market on the chart according to Larry Williams` book "Long-term secrets to short-term trading". "Any time there is a daily low with higher lows on both sides of it, that low will be a short-term low. We know this because a study of market action will show that prices descended in the low day, then failed to make a new low, and thus turned up, marking that ultimate low as a short-term point. A short-term market high is just
FREE
Modified Accelerator Oscillator
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Indicators
The main purpose of the indicator is to determine and mark trade signals on the histogram of the Accelerator Oscillator, which were described by Bill Williams in his book "New Trading Dimensions". The list of signals: The buy signal when the indicator histogram is below the zero line. The sell signal when the indicator histogram is below the zero line. The sell signal when the indicator histogram is above the zero line. The buy signal when the indicator histogram is above the zero line.  The buy
FREE
Fifth dimension
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator looks for the "Fifth dimension" trade signals and marks them on the chart. A detailed description of the chart patterns that generate the trade signals can be found in Chapter 8 "The Balance Line Trades" in the book Williams' "New Trading Dimensions". Signal levels with indication of the position entry or stop loss placement price are indicated directly on the chart. This feature creates additional convenience for the trader when placing pending orders. A solid horizontal line is d
FREE
Stairway
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The multi-timeframe indicator of the levels of the Pivot Points. Every closed daily period has its own so-called reference point - Pivot Point, which sets the levels for smaller intraday timeframes for the following day. The Pivot Points indicators existing in the codes have no method of showing the dynamics of the pivot point changes on the historical data of the price chart. Pivot Point calculation formula. Pivot=(High + Low + Close) /3 High — the maximum of the previous day; Low — the minimum
FREE
Fractal breakout level
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
Purpose and functions of the indicator The indicator determines and marks the moments of trend change on the chart based on the theory of fractal levels breakout on any of the analyzed timeframes. If a breakout based on all rules is valid, a horizontal line with corresponding color will appear on the chart. If there is an uptrend, the line will be blue. In the descending trend, the line will be red. The blue line is a strong support level, the trader should look for buying opportunities above th
FREE
Modified Bollinger Bands
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
FREE
Slider profy
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
The idea of ​​enhancing the free Slider utility appeared after the release of a lite version of the EA trade panel Trading Chaos Expert Lite , which operates in the Current Chart mode without the possibility to maintain trades of several symbols in a single window. The purpose of Slider profy Ease search for trading signals by automatic display of charts of currency pairs from the "Market Watch" one by one at a specified interval of time in seconds. Automation of one-click placing of pending ord
FREE
Iranger
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
Description The indicator based on Average True Range (ATR) is designed to accurately determine the possible range of price fluctuations on a selected timeframe. This tool is ideal for both beginner traders and experienced professionals looking to effectively plan their trades. Key Features: Displays possible price fluctuation levels on the chart, simplifying visual analysis. Utilizes the power of the ATR algorithm to calculate precise volatility values. Adapts to any timeframe, providing releva
FREE
Slider
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
This is a utility created to ease charts watching on tablet PCs. The indicator allows you automatically alternately display "slide show" of all currency charts from "MarketWatch". The user can set the display time interval (in seconds) between charts in indicator settings. In addition, there is an option of selecting the angle of Start/Stop button which starts and stops the display of charts. This function is very useful if a trader noticed a trading signal and would like to study it in more det
FREE
Auto Format
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
This is an utility for automatic scaling of a chart and making at least 140 bars visible in it. This is necessary for a correct wave analysis according to the Bill Williams' strategy "Trading Chaos". The utility can be used on any timeframe available in МetaТrader 5. It draws a vertical line through the first bar the calculation starts from. This line allows you to see the probable starting point of the wave sequence along with a sufficient number of bars displayed in the chart. It also makes th
Stop close only
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
The script in the form of an expert is created for the possibility of automatic installation of pending orders of the Stop Close Only type, which are not in MT5 by default. This type of order implies entering a long position in case the price closes above a given price level and opening a short position if the price closes below the price set by the trader. At the same time, level breakouts are not taken into account. The expert indicates the levels on the chart with lines, overcoming which will
FREE
Volume profile ctrldrag
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
VolumeProfile CtrlDrag — Interactive Volume Profile Version 3.20  |  MQL5  |  MT5  |  Indicator for Main Chart Window VolumeProfile CtrlDrag   — a professional tool for building a volume profile on any selected bar range. Simply hold Ctrl and drag the left mouse button  across the desired chart area — the profile is built instantly. How to Use •   Hold Ctrl  + press and hold the left mouse button at the start of the desired range •   Drag the cursor to the end of the range •   Release the mouse
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