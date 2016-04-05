Lifebuoy
- Utilities
-
Gennadiy StanilevychDevelopments in the field of the "Trading Chaos" strategy involve the use of big data processing technology to generate trading signals and automate order placement based on those signals. All my software products are available on the "Market" page, which can be found at
- Version: 1.0
The script analyzes all trading instruments listed in the Market Watch of the MT5 platform to assess their suitability for trading on the timeframes specified in the settings. Based on the analysis, the script displays a table, where trading instruments deemed suitable and recommended for trading are marked in green, based on their compliance with the risk-to-reward ratio coefficient, including the spread (default 1:3). Instruments not recommended for trading are marked in red.