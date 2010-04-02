Iranger

Description The indicator based on Average True Range (ATR) is designed to accurately determine the possible range of price fluctuations on a selected timeframe. This tool is ideal for both beginner traders and experienced professionals looking to effectively plan their trades.

Key Features:

  • Displays possible price fluctuation levels on the chart, simplifying visual analysis.

  • Utilizes the power of the ATR algorithm to calculate precise volatility values.

  • Adapts to any timeframe, providing relevant data regardless of the trading style.

  • Useful for setting target profit levels (Take Profit) and stop-loss levels (Stop Loss).

  • Indicates key levels that can be used for breakout or rebound trading.

Advantages:

  • Enables real-time assessment of asset volatility.

  • Reduces the risk of poor trade planning through objective data.

  • Helps adapt to current market conditions.

The indicator is suitable for intraday trading, scalping, and medium-term strategies. It will become an indispensable tool for those looking to increase their profitability through competent volatility analysis.

Settings:

ATRPeriod=100; /*ATR period*/

clrBuy=clrMagenta; /*Critical level for time frame*/

clrSel=clrMagenta; /*Critical level for time frame*/

LineStyle=STYLE_DOT;

LineWidth=1;

bMail=true;

bAlert=false;

bPush=true;

Usage Recommendations:

  1. Apply the indicator to the chart of the desired asset.

  2. Configure ATR parameters for optimal level display.

  3. Use the indicated levels for trading:

    • On a breakout, when the price confidently moves beyond the range.

    • On a rebound, when the price shows a reversal from the boundary of the range.

The indicator helps identify key entry and exit points, simplifying trading decisions and risk management.


