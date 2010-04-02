Description The indicator based on Average True Range (ATR) is designed to accurately determine the possible range of price fluctuations on a selected timeframe. This tool is ideal for both beginner traders and experienced professionals looking to effectively plan their trades.

Key Features:

Displays possible price fluctuation levels on the chart, simplifying visual analysis.

Utilizes the power of the ATR algorithm to calculate precise volatility values.

Adapts to any timeframe, providing relevant data regardless of the trading style.

Useful for setting target profit levels (Take Profit) and stop-loss levels (Stop Loss).

Indicates key levels that can be used for breakout or rebound trading.

Advantages:

Enables real-time assessment of asset volatility.

Reduces the risk of poor trade planning through objective data.

Helps adapt to current market conditions.

The indicator is suitable for intraday trading, scalping, and medium-term strategies. It will become an indispensable tool for those looking to increase their profitability through competent volatility analysis.

Settings:



ATRPeriod=100; /*ATR period*/

clrBuy=clrMagenta; /*Critical level for time frame*/

clrSel=clrMagenta; /*Critical level for time frame*/

LineStyle=STYLE_DOT;

LineWidth=1;

bMail=true;

bAlert=false;

bPush=true;

Usage Recommendations:

Apply the indicator to the chart of the desired asset. Configure ATR parameters for optimal level display. Use the indicated levels for trading: On a breakout, when the price confidently moves beyond the range.

On a rebound, when the price shows a reversal from the boundary of the range.

The indicator helps identify key entry and exit points, simplifying trading decisions and risk management.



