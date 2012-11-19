Modified Awesome Oscillator

The main purpose of the indicator is to detect and mark trade signals on the histogram of the Awesome Oscillator according to the strategies "Trading Chaos, second edition" and "New Trading Dimensions".

The indicator detects and marks the following trade signals:

"Two peaks" - Divergence. The signal "Second wise-man" - third consequent bar of the Awesome Oscillator after its color is changed. The histogram crosses the zero line. The signal "Saucer".

The indicator includes a signal block that informs the trader about new signals in any convenient form.

The indicator is a part of the integral trading complex based on the strategy "Trading Chaos". The indicator is a part of a pattern. It is recommended to use the indicator together with the following products: