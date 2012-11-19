Modified Accelerator Oscillator

5

The main purpose of the indicator is to determine and mark trade signals on the histogram of the Accelerator Oscillator, which were described by Bill Williams in his book "New Trading Dimensions". The list of signals:

  1. The buy signal when the indicator histogram is below the zero line.
  2. The sell signal when the indicator histogram is below the zero line.
  3. The sell signal when the indicator histogram is above the zero line.
  4. The buy signal when the indicator histogram is above the zero line. 
  5. The buy and sell signals when the indicator histogram crosses the zero line. 

The indicator includes a signal block that informs the trader about new signals in any convenient form.

The indicator is a part of the integral trading complex based on the strategies "Trading Chaos, second edition and "New Trading Dimensions". The indicator is a part of a pattern. It is recommended to use the indicator together with the following products:

Reviews 1
PROFITFACTOR1
106
PROFITFACTOR1 2021.06.29 21:52 
 

В комплекте с панелью нужный индикатор

