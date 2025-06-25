Stop close only

The script in the form of an expert is created for the possibility of automatic installation of pending orders of the Stop Close Only type, which are not in MT5 by default. This type of order implies entering a long position in case the price closes above a given price level and opening a short position if the price closes below the price set by the trader. At the same time, level breakouts are not taken into account. The expert indicates the levels on the chart with lines, overcoming which will activate the position in one direction or another. If the price closes above or below the specified level. Or activates the stop-loss for the open position.

How to trade using the script? Open the window with the required instrument on the required timeframe. In the interface of the MetaTrader 5 program, enable the “Auto-trade” button. Activate the script with hotkeys or by attaching it to the chart. In the script settings, set the required parameters.

  • BUY & SELL - allow long positions and short positions.
  • Only SELL - allow short positions. The script in this setting can sell and set a stop-loss.
  • Only BUY - allow long positions. The script in this setting can buy and set a stop-loss.
  • Only SL - set a stop-loss for the open position.
  • Magic 2024 - unique expert number.
  • Take profit multiplier - take profit to loss ratio. When entering a position, the expert sets a physical take profit order and accordingly a line where it will be executed. The trader can set it at the desired level by moving the line.
  • Lot - position size Buy color - the color of the price tag indicating the level at which the expert will buy if the price closes above the specified level in the future. The trader can move the price tag at his discretion to the level he considers necessary. The expert will enter a long position when the price closes above the set level.
  • Sell color - the color of the price tag indicating the level at which the expert will sell if the price closes below the specified level in the future. The trader can move the price tag at his discretion to the level he considers necessary. The expert will enter a short position when the price closes below the set level. Show info on the chart - show or hide the parameters of the expert’s work on the price chart.


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Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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The main purpose of the indicator is to detect and mark on a chart the following trade signals described in "Trading Chaos (2-nd edition)": Bullish and bearish divergence bars with angulation (including squat). Bars in the red and in the green zones according to the color of the Awesome Oscillator histogram. Squat bars on the chart independent of the color of the Awesome Oscillator histogram. Levels of "important" fractals relative to the "Teeth line" of the Alligator indicator. Drawing angulati
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Alligator Modified is a modification of the classic Alligator indicator designed to help traders visually identify market direction and coordinated line expansion. In addition to displaying the Jaw, Teeth, and Lips, the indicator marks situations when the lines cross and become correctly aligned. This helps distinguish directional Alligator expansion from periods when the lines are intertwined and do not indicate a consistent market direction. A Buy signal appears when the Lips and Teeth cross t
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The indicator is intended for recognition and marking 1-2-3 buy and sell patterns on a chart. The indicator will help a trade to determine the starting and signal fractals, and to specify the possible entry points on all timeframes in МetaTrader 5. Fibonacci lines are drawn on the chart to indicate supposed targets of moving on the basis of the wave theory. The 1-2-3 formations appear to be especially important as divergences (convergences) are formed on price tops and bottoms. The indicator has
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
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The main purpose of the indicator is to detect and mark trade signals on the histogram of the Awesome Oscillator according to the strategies "Trading Chaos, second edition" and "New Trading Dimensions". The indicator detects and marks the following trade signals: "Two peaks" - Divergence. The signal "Second wise-man" - third consequent bar of the Awesome Oscillator after its color is changed. The histogram crosses the zero line. The signal "Saucer". The indicator includes a signal block that inf
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The indicator is intended for determining the spread and swap size, the distance for setting stop orders and stop losses from the current price allowed and the risk per 1 point in the deposit currency. The indicator informs a trader about possible additional expenses and profits connected with transferring a position to the next trade session of the financial instrument. It also informs about the spread size and the distance of pending orders, stop loss and trailing from the current price. In ad
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The indicator determines and marks the short-term lows and highs of the market on the chart according to Larry Williams` book "Long-term secrets to short-term trading". "Any time there is a daily low with higher lows on both sides of it, that low will be a short-term low. We know this because a study of market action will show that prices descended in the low day, then failed to make a new low, and thus turned up, marking that ultimate low as a short-term point. A short-term market high is just
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Modified Accelerator Oscillator
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
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The main purpose of the indicator is to determine and mark trade signals on the histogram of the Accelerator Oscillator, which were described by Bill Williams in his book "New Trading Dimensions". The list of signals: The buy signal when the indicator histogram is below the zero line. The sell signal when the indicator histogram is below the zero line. The sell signal when the indicator histogram is above the zero line. The buy signal when the indicator histogram is above the zero line.  The buy
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5 (3)
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The indicator looks for the "Fifth dimension" trade signals and marks them on the chart. A detailed description of the chart patterns that generate the trade signals can be found in Chapter 8 "The Balance Line Trades" in the book Williams' "New Trading Dimensions". Signal levels with indication of the position entry or stop loss placement price are indicated directly on the chart. This feature creates additional convenience for the trader when placing pending orders. A solid horizontal line is d
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4.75 (4)
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The multi-timeframe indicator of the levels of the Pivot Points. Every closed daily period has its own so-called reference point - Pivot Point, which sets the levels for smaller intraday timeframes for the following day. The Pivot Points indicators existing in the codes have no method of showing the dynamics of the pivot point changes on the historical data of the price chart. Pivot Point calculation formula. Pivot=(High + Low + Close) /3 High — the maximum of the previous day; Low — the minimum
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
Purpose and functions of the indicator The indicator determines and marks the moments of trend change on the chart based on the theory of fractal levels breakout on any of the analyzed timeframes. If a breakout based on all rules is valid, a horizontal line with corresponding color will appear on the chart. If there is an uptrend, the line will be blue. In the descending trend, the line will be red. The blue line is a strong support level, the trader should look for buying opportunities above th
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
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The script analyzes all trading instruments listed in the Market Watch of the MT5 platform to assess their suitability for trading on the timeframes specified in the settings. Based on the analysis, the script displays a table, where trading instruments deemed suitable and recommended for trading are marked in green, based on their compliance with the risk-to-reward ratio coefficient, including the spread (default 1:3). Instruments not recommended for trading are marked in red.
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
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The idea of ​​enhancing the free Slider utility appeared after the release of a lite version of the EA trade panel Trading Chaos Expert Lite , which operates in the Current Chart mode without the possibility to maintain trades of several symbols in a single window. The purpose of Slider profy Ease search for trading signals by automatic display of charts of currency pairs from the "Market Watch" one by one at a specified interval of time in seconds. Automation of one-click placing of pending ord
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
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Description The indicator based on Average True Range (ATR) is designed to accurately determine the possible range of price fluctuations on a selected timeframe. This tool is ideal for both beginner traders and experienced professionals looking to effectively plan their trades. Key Features: Displays possible price fluctuation levels on the chart, simplifying visual analysis. Utilizes the power of the ATR algorithm to calculate precise volatility values. Adapts to any timeframe, providing releva
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
This is a utility created to ease charts watching on tablet PCs. The indicator allows you automatically alternately display "slide show" of all currency charts from "MarketWatch". The user can set the display time interval (in seconds) between charts in indicator settings. In addition, there is an option of selecting the angle of Start/Stop button which starts and stops the display of charts. This function is very useful if a trader noticed a trading signal and would like to study it in more det
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Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
This is an utility for automatic scaling of a chart and making at least 140 bars visible in it. This is necessary for a correct wave analysis according to the Bill Williams' strategy "Trading Chaos". The utility can be used on any timeframe available in МetaТrader 5. It draws a vertical line through the first bar the calculation starts from. This line allows you to see the probable starting point of the wave sequence along with a sufficient number of bars displayed in the chart. It also makes th
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
VolumeProfile CtrlDrag — Interactive Volume Profile Version 3.20  |  MQL5  |  MT5  |  Indicator for Main Chart Window VolumeProfile CtrlDrag   — a professional tool for building a volume profile on any selected bar range. Simply hold Ctrl and drag the left mouse button  across the desired chart area — the profile is built instantly. How to Use •   Hold Ctrl  + press and hold the left mouse button at the start of the desired range •   Drag the cursor to the end of the range •   Release the mouse
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