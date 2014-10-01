Slider
- Utilities
- Gennadiy Stanilevych
- Version: 6.96
- Updated: 4 December 2021
This is a utility created to ease charts watching on tablet PCs. The indicator allows you automatically alternately display "slide show" of all currency charts from "MarketWatch". The user can set the display time interval (in seconds) between charts in indicator settings. In addition, there is an option of selecting the angle of Start/Stop button which starts and stops the display of charts. This function is very useful if a trader noticed a trading signal and would like to study it in more detail. The utility can be a great addition to any template.
