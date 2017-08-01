Fifth dimension

5

The indicator looks for the "Fifth dimension" trade signals and marks them on the chart. A detailed description of the chart patterns that generate the trade signals can be found in Chapter 8 "The Balance Line Trades" in the book Williams' "New Trading Dimensions". Signal levels with indication of the position entry or stop loss placement price are indicated directly on the chart. This feature creates additional convenience for the trader when placing pending orders. A solid horizontal line is displayed in case a signal level is broken. A dashed line on the chart indicates a level, the breakout of which may change the market trend. A vertical dashed line is drawn from the High (Low) of the basic bar to the signal level.


Settings

  • bShowLine=true - show the signal lines, false - hide the signal lines.
  • bShowLevel=true - show the prices of the signal levels, false - hide the prices of the signal levels.
  • bAlert=true - show alerts about a breakout of the signal level, false - disable the signal block.
  • bPush=false - send Push notifications about a breakout of the signal level, false - disable the signal block.
  • bMail=false - send email notifications about a breakout of the signal level. false - disable the signal block.
  • BuyLevel=clrLimeGreen - color of the buy level line.
  • SellLevel=clrRed - color of the sell level line.
  • BWZoneFilter=true - enable the AO and AC indicators based filter of zones.
  • maPeriod=13 - parameter of the balance line, "Teeth" line of the Alligator indicator.
  • maShift=8 - parameter of the balance line shift, "Teeth" line of the Alligator indicator.
  • maMethod - smoothed method to draw the balance line (Alligator "jaw" line).
  • maPrice - median price, price applied for the balance line.
  • BWZoneFilter=true - enable consideration of signal zones based on the АО and АС indicators.


The Balance Line Trades ("The fifth market dimension")

The balance line shows the direction of the current path of least resistance for the movement of prices in the market. Therefore, buying is recommended when the price is located above the balance line and selling is advised if the current price is below the balance line. An opposite signal may serve as the stop loss level for the open deals. In addition, it is beneficial to look for the position entry points when the price is in the immediate vicinity of the balance line, while the histogram of the Awesome Oscillator is located near the zero line. Due to this, it is recommended to use the Alligator, Super AO and AC indicators in the template. An additional zoning filter available in the indicator should be used when trading. Works on all time frames. However, the author of the strategy recommends trading using the daily range.

Reviews 4
johtrade
46
johtrade 2026.07.31 15:45 
 

great indicator! is it possible to have the source code of it?

Armenia9654 Viklor
162
Armenia9654 Viklor 2026.04.08 08:21 
 

Good Indicator sir.

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.07.13 20:27 
 

Very helpful tool for good entries. Thank you very much!

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The multi-timeframe indicator of the levels of the Pivot Points. Every closed daily period has its own so-called reference point - Pivot Point, which sets the levels for smaller intraday timeframes for the following day. The Pivot Points indicators existing in the codes have no method of showing the dynamics of the pivot point changes on the historical data of the price chart. Pivot Point calculation formula. Pivot=(High + Low + Close) /3 High — the maximum of the previous day; Low — the minimum
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The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
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Purpose and functions of the indicator The indicator determines and marks the moments of trend change on the chart based on the theory of fractal levels breakout on any of the analyzed timeframes. If a breakout based on all rules is valid, a horizontal line with corresponding color will appear on the chart. If there is an uptrend, the line will be blue. In the descending trend, the line will be red. The blue line is a strong support level, the trader should look for buying opportunities above th
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The script analyzes all trading instruments listed in the Market Watch of the MT5 platform to assess their suitability for trading on the timeframes specified in the settings. Based on the analysis, the script displays a table, where trading instruments deemed suitable and recommended for trading are marked in green, based on their compliance with the risk-to-reward ratio coefficient, including the spread (default 1:3). Instruments not recommended for trading are marked in red.
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The idea of ​​enhancing the free Slider utility appeared after the release of a lite version of the EA trade panel Trading Chaos Expert Lite , which operates in the Current Chart mode without the possibility to maintain trades of several symbols in a single window. The purpose of Slider profy Ease search for trading signals by automatic display of charts of currency pairs from the "Market Watch" one by one at a specified interval of time in seconds. Automation of one-click placing of pending ord
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
Description The indicator based on Average True Range (ATR) is designed to accurately determine the possible range of price fluctuations on a selected timeframe. This tool is ideal for both beginner traders and experienced professionals looking to effectively plan their trades. Key Features: Displays possible price fluctuation levels on the chart, simplifying visual analysis. Utilizes the power of the ATR algorithm to calculate precise volatility values. Adapts to any timeframe, providing releva
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
This is a utility created to ease charts watching on tablet PCs. The indicator allows you automatically alternately display "slide show" of all currency charts from "MarketWatch". The user can set the display time interval (in seconds) between charts in indicator settings. In addition, there is an option of selecting the angle of Start/Stop button which starts and stops the display of charts. This function is very useful if a trader noticed a trading signal and would like to study it in more det
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
This is an utility for automatic scaling of a chart and making at least 140 bars visible in it. This is necessary for a correct wave analysis according to the Bill Williams' strategy "Trading Chaos". The utility can be used on any timeframe available in МetaТrader 5. It draws a vertical line through the first bar the calculation starts from. This line allows you to see the probable starting point of the wave sequence along with a sufficient number of bars displayed in the chart. It also makes th
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Gennadiy Stanilevych
Utilities
The script in the form of an expert is created for the possibility of automatic installation of pending orders of the Stop Close Only type, which are not in MT5 by default. This type of order implies entering a long position in case the price closes above a given price level and opening a short position if the price closes below the price set by the trader. At the same time, level breakouts are not taken into account. The expert indicates the levels on the chart with lines, overcoming which will
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Volume profile ctrldrag
Gennadiy Stanilevych
Indicators
VolumeProfile CtrlDrag — Interactive Volume Profile Version 3.20  |  MQL5  |  MT5  |  Indicator for Main Chart Window VolumeProfile CtrlDrag   — a professional tool for building a volume profile on any selected bar range. Simply hold Ctrl and drag the left mouse button  across the desired chart area — the profile is built instantly. How to Use •   Hold Ctrl  + press and hold the left mouse button at the start of the desired range •   Drag the cursor to the end of the range •   Release the mouse
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johtrade
46
johtrade 2026.07.31 15:45 
 

great indicator! is it possible to have the source code of it?

Gennadiy Stanilevych
54714
Reply from developer Gennadiy Stanilevych 2026.07.31 15:49
Thanks for the positive feedback! Glad you like the indicator. Unfortunately, the source code is private and not available for distribution. Wish you all the best with your trading!
Armenia9654 Viklor
162
Armenia9654 Viklor 2026.04.08 08:21 
 

Good Indicator sir.

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2023.07.13 20:27 
 

Very helpful tool for good entries. Thank you very much!

[Deleted] 2017.10.03 08:56 
 

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