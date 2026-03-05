Aurora Trend Pilot

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TREND PILOT MT4 – SMART MONEY TREND-FOLLOWING SYSTEM

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Trend Pilot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts and structural market analysis. The system identifies trend reversals through Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH), utilizing precise entry mechanisms for optimal position openings.

NEW: Includes a trading panel to instantly execute the displayed trading opportunities!





✔ MAIN FEATURES

• Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) Detection

• Automatic identification of Swing Highs and Swing Lows

• Dynamic position sizing based on volatility

• Multi-timeframe analysis for trend confirmation

• Trailing Stop and Breakeven management

• Advanced Risk-Reward optimization

• Session filters for London and New York





✔ TECHNICAL DETAILS

The system primarily operates on Gold (XAUUSD) and uses a multi-stage analysis process. Position size is automatically calculated based on current market volatility and configured risk settings. All entries and exits are confirmed through technical structure breaks.

Recommended Settings:

• Timeframe: H1 or H4

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Risk per trade: 1-2% of account balance

• Minimum account balance: $500





✔ STRATEGY LOGIC

1. Identification of market structures (Higher Highs, Lower Lows)

2. Detection of structure breaks (BOS/CHOCH)

3. Confirmation through volume analysis and momentum

4. Entry on confirmed trend reversal

5. Stop Loss below/above last swing structure

6. Take Profit based on Risk-Reward ratio





✔ RISK MANAGEMENT

Trend Pilot uses fixed Stop Loss levels for every position. The system is optimized for Gold trading but can be tested on other volatile instruments. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.





✔ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

• MetaTrader 4

• Hedging account recommended

• ECN broker with low spreads

• Stable VPS connection recommended

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IMPORTANT NOTICE

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Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose. Test the system thoroughly on a demo account before using real money.