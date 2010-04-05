Grid SL Guardian

Grid, martingale, and averaging strategies share one weakness: a stop-loss tight enough to matter is usually tighter than your broker's minimum Stop Level allows. Traders work around this by tracking stops virtually inside the terminal — but a virtual stop only works while the terminal is running. If your connection drops, your VPS reboots, or the platform crashes, a purely virtual stop offers zero protection at the exact moment you need it most.

 

Grid SL Guardian runs two protection layers at once, so you're never forced to choose between "tight but fragile" and "safe but wide."

 

**Layer 1 — Virtual Basket Stop (tactical)**

Calculated from the volume-weighted average price of your entire basket, not a single position. Monitored every tick. Closes the whole basket the instant your real risk limit is hit — not limited by your broker's Stop Level, because it never touches the server until it needs to.

 

**Layer 2 — Real Broker Backstop (catastrophic)**

A genuine server-side Stop Loss kept on every position at all times, placed as close as your broker's Stop Level legally allows. Self-healing: verified continuously, and re-applied instantly the moment a new position opens or your broker widens its Stop Level (which some brokers do during news). This is what protects you if the terminal goes offline.

 

**Key features**

- Works alongside any EA or manual grid/averaging trading — does not open trades itself, only manages positions that already exist

- Basket-aware: reacts to your average entry price and total exposure, not single-order noise

- Connection watchdog with popup / push / email alerts the moment the tactical layer goes dark

- Virtual protection levels persist across terminal restarts

- On-chart panel: live basket stats, both protection layers, connection status, manual Close All button

- Magic Number filter — protect one EA specifically, or everything open on the symbol

 

**Important**

This is a risk-management aid, not a guarantee. Slippage, price gaps, and extended broker outages can still result in losses beyond your configured levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account before running on a live account.

 

Works on any symbol/broker. Developed and stress-tested on XAUUSD grid setups.


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Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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