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Marked buy/sell signals

Two color trend histogram.

The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator originally introduced by Donald Lambert in 1980. CCI measures current price level relative to an average price level over a given period of time. CCI is high when prices are above the average price, and low when the prices are below the average price. CCI is a useful tool not only for identifying trend but also the overbought/oversold levels.





About Tipu Panel Series

Tipu Panel series is set of indicators created to consolidate indicators in form of a panel. As a trader, indicators can easily create a cluster on the chart and distract you from the bigger picture. It can also be overwhelming and visually exhausting. Tipu Panel simplifies this by displaying each indicator in a beautifully boxed panel. You can customize the panel to display indicator signals for multiple time frames and also to quickly switch time frames. There are two types of indicators that make up the Tipu Panel series, the master indicator, and the add-in indicators. The master indicator (Tipu Panel indicator) plots a beautifully designed panel, and the add-in indicators feed the data to this master indicator panel. These two types of indicators work together for a faster, and efficient performance on the chart.





Calculation

CCI = (Typical Price - 20 -period SMA of TP) / (. 015 x Mean Deviation)





Parameters