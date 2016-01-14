Tipu CCI

4.8
  • 28 symbols, multi-time frame powerful Dashboard for the full market view
  • Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, and visual on-screen alerts.
  • Marked buy/sell signals
  • Two color trend histogram.

The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator originally introduced by Donald Lambert in 1980. CCI measures current price level relative to an average price level over a given period of time. CCI is high when prices are above the average price, and low when the prices are below the average price. CCI is a useful tool not only for identifying trend but also the overbought/oversold levels.


About Tipu Panel Series

Tipu Panel series is set of indicators created to consolidate indicators in form of a panel. As a trader, indicators can easily create a cluster on the chart and distract you from the bigger picture. It can also be overwhelming and visually exhausting. Tipu Panel simplifies this by displaying each indicator in a beautifully boxed panel. You can customize the panel to display indicator signals for multiple time frames and also to quickly switch time frames. There are two types of indicators that make up the Tipu Panel series, the master indicator, and the add-in indicators. The master indicator (Tipu Panel indicator) plots a beautifully designed panel, and the add-in indicators feed the data to this master indicator panel. These two types of indicators work together for a faster, and efficient performance on the chart.


Calculation

CCI = (Typical Price - 20-period SMA of TP) / (.015 x Mean Deviation)


Parameters

  • Section #1 Tipu CCI settings
    • CCI Period – settings for CCI.
    • Applied Price – settings for CCI.
    • Overbought – settings for CCI.
    • Oversold – settings for CCI.
    • Mark Buy/Sell Signals - choose Arrow or Vertical Lines or nothing.
    • Arrow offset (pips) - (works only if mark the buy/sell signals = Arrow) select value to offset Arrows from high (if sell), and low (if buy). Increasing Arrow Offset (pips) move arrows away from the high/lows.
    • Buy/Sell Colors – Colors for the marks
  • Section #2 Multi-currency Dashboard setting
    • Enable Tipu Dashboard? – choose to display and hide.
    • Overbought/Oversold font and background colors on the Dashboard buttons.
    • Additional settings for the Dashboard are controlled by the Dashboard settings button
  • Section #3 Tipu Panel Settings
    • Enable Panel?: visibility settings, select true/false to show panel (need Tipu Panel added to the chart).
    • Short Name for the Panel: short name for the panel heading on Tipu Panel
  • Section #4 Global Alert Settings
    • Alert Buy: select true/false to enable buy alerts.
    • Alert Sell: select true/false to enable sell alerts.
    • Alert Shift: candle delay for the signal, enter 1 if you want the alert sent after one candle to be passed.
    • Alert Mobile: select true/false to get the push notifications on your device, make sure the device settings are correct here.
    • Alert Onscreen: select true/false to get alert on the terminal, this alert is shown in a separate window.
    • Alert Email: select true/false to get email alerts, make sure email settings are correct here.
Reviews 23
Sukru Denizgezen
221
Sukru Denizgezen 2023.05.05 12:44 
 

iyi çalışıyor teşekkürler paylaşım için EA sını yaptım bakalım kar edecekmi

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2022.11.07 07:43 
 

Merci.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.20 15:05 
 

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Trend Lines PRO
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Tipu RSI Features 28 symbols, multi-time frame powerful Dashboard for the full market view Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, and visual on-screen alerts. Marked overbought and oversold levels. Three colors RSI that marks the normal, oversold and overbought levels. The relative strength index (RSI) is an oscillator devised by J. Welles Wilder in his famous book New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems in 1978.1 He also introduced Parabolic SAR (see Tipu Parabollic SAR Pane
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Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
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Tipu Parabolic SAR Panel
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Tipu Parabolic SAR Panel is the modified version of the original Parabolic SAR indicator published by MetaQuotes here . Dashboard Panel (multi symbol) version for this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Parabolic SAR trend and signals of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. To enable the
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Tipu Trend is a non-lag, non-repaint, smart indicator, that shows the trend of selected time frames. Features Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. As easy to trade indicator that smooths the noise in the price action. Highlights ranging markets. Add Tipu Panel (found here ) and unlock the following additional features. An easy to use Panel that shows the trend + signal of the selected time frames. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any
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Tipu Trader is a part of Tipu Panel ecosystem that was developed out of need for quick and simple trading. Tipu Trader is an easy to use trade panel for commonly used trade functions. Create you own signals with Tipu Panel and trade along with Tipu Trader, a simple and easy to use trade panel. Features An easy to use trade panel for most commonly used trade functions. Create your own personal trade signals with Tipu Panel , and trade with Tipu Trader. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved
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Tipu Panel series is set of innovative indicators created to consolidate indicators in form of a panel. As a trader, indicators can easily create a cluster on the chart and distract you from the bigger picture. It can also be overwhelming and visually exhausting. Tipu Panel simplifies this by displaying each indicator in a beautifully boxed panel. You can customize the panel to display indicator signals for multiple time frames and also to quickly switch time frames. There are two types of indic
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Tipu Parabolic SAR Dashboard is based on the Tipu Parabolic SAR indicator. Please contact me here at MQL5 if you would like to use this panel for your custom signals. Tipu Parabolic SAR Dashboard is a multi-currency, multi-timeframe panel created to help traders in analyzing the markets quickly using the Parabolic SAR indicator signal. The dashboard panel is designed to help traders quickly change symbols and periods. If you are constantly missing trade opportunities while browsing through the
Tipu Stops
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Tipu Stops is a simple indicator that plots buy/sell stop loss channels and pips value using commonly used indicators. Tipu Stops also works complementary to the Tipu Trader Panel. You can use the stop loss values from Tipu Stops in Tipu Trader before using the panel for trading. How to Use Add the indicator to the chart and select your preferred method of stop loss plot. You may choose from the following methods: Average True Range on PRICE_CLOSE. Average True Range bands on Hull Moving Averag
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Tipu Stochastic
Kaleem Haider
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Tipu Stochastic is the modified version of the original Stochastic Oscillator published by MetaQuotes here . Features Choose three types of signals (Reversals, Main Signal Cross, and Overbought/Oversold Cross). Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, and visual on-screen alerts. Marked overbought and oversold levels. Add Tipu Panel (found here ) and unlock the following additional features: An easy to use Panel that shows the trend + signal of the selected time frames. Show Sto
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Sukru Denizgezen
221
Sukru Denizgezen 2023.05.05 12:44 
 

iyi çalışıyor teşekkürler paylaşım için EA sını yaptım bakalım kar edecekmi

rgener1962
14
rgener1962 2022.12.30 10:30 
 

Très bien. merci

Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2022.11.07 07:43 
 

Merci.

Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
2009
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2022.09.28 02:11 
 

good

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.20 15:05 
 

Helpful indicator

ulynoff
14
ulynoff 2021.02.06 12:40 
 

На меньших ТF частенько не успивает,на старших более точен до 80%.

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.03 13:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rambreak
80
rambreak 2020.05.01 21:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Fairhurst
1182
Thomas Fairhurst 2019.06.15 10:34 
 

Very useful indicator. I like the attention for detail.

Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
9031
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora 2019.03.11 07:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Palmix
134
Palmix 2019.01.12 16:30 
 

Отличный индикатор - с точностью до 90%! До сих пор работаю со старой версией - без панели. Мне она больше нравится ))

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 13:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

zacante
629
zacante 2018.05.23 04:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexey Suvorov
772
Alexey Suvorov 2018.04.05 09:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.14 01:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michal Vido
241
Michal Vido 2018.01.25 21:29 
 

great

Samuele Borella
1371
Samuele Borella 2018.01.10 17:43 
 

Absolutely great indicator.!!!

Wildwood2012
34
Wildwood2012 2017.11.20 17:17 
 

Great product!

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.20 08:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.04.22 17:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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