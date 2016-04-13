Tipu Stochastic

3.86

Tipu Stochastic is the modified version of the original Stochastic Oscillator published by MetaQuotes here.


Features

  • Choose three types of signals (Reversals, Main Signal Cross, and Overbought/Oversold Cross).
  • Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, and visual on-screen alerts.
  • Marked overbought and oversold levels.

Add Tipu Panel (found here) and unlock the following additional features:

  • An easy to use Panel that shows the trend + signal of the selected time frames.
  • Show Stochastic values for the selected time frames.
  • Customizable panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space.

Stochastic Oscillator was devised by George C. Lane in 1950s. It is a momentum indicator that compares the security price close relative to it price range (high - low) over a period of time. According to George Lane, the Stochastic Oscillator does not follow price, it doesn't follow volume or anything like that. It follows the speed or the momentum of the price. As a rule, the momentum changes direction before the price.


How to use

The Stochastic Oscillator goes up when the security price closes in the upper ranges (meaning close is near the high of the period). In a strong trending market, the stochastic can stay in overbought/oversold conditions for a extended period of time. A trade signal may be generated when the stochastic crosses overbought/oversold levels. It may also be generated when the main line reverses direction and starts trending in opposite direction. Stochastic may also be used for the divergence signals. Divergence occurs when the Stochastic directional movement is not confirmed by the price action. For example, a bullish divergence occurs when EURUSD makes lower low but the Stochastic makes higher low. This means that EURUSD is losing momentum and a bullish correction is possible.

The Stochastic crossovers give powerful trading signals when used in conjunction with the trend-line violation, the candle formation, and the support and resistance levels.


Calculation

%K = (CLOSE-LOW(%K))/(HIGH(%K)-LOW(%K))*100

%D = SMA(%K, N)

Full description of Stochastic is available here.


Parameters

  • Show Panel? - visibility settings, select true/false to show panel (need Tipu Panel added to the chart).
  • Short Name for the Panel - short name for the panel heading on Tipu Panel.
  • Panel Display - settings for what to display in Tipu Panel.
    • Buy/Sell signal - will display "B" for the buy and "S" for the sell.
    • Stochastic plot - will display the Stochastic values on the chart.
  • K Period - settings for Stochastic.
  • D Period - settings for Stochastic.
  • Slowing - settings for Stochastic.
  • Average Method - settings for Stochastic.
  • Price - settings for Stochastic.
  • Overbought - settings for Stochastic.
  • Oversold - settings for Stochastic.
  • Signal Types
    • Mark Buy/Sell Signals - choose Arrow or Vertical Lines or nothing.
    • Arrow offset (pips) - (works only if mark buy/sell signals = Arrow) select value to offset Arrows from high (if sell), and low (if buy). Increasing Arrow Offset (pips) move arrows away from the high/lows.
    • Buy/Sell Colors - Colors for the marks.
    • Reversal - will generate a trade signal when the Stochastic reverses direction. For example, a buy signal will be generated if stochastic was down at previous analyzing candle and is up in the current analyzing candle.
    • Main Signal Cross - will generate a trade signal when the main line crosses the signal line.
    • OS OB Cross - will generate a trade signal when the main line crosses either the overbought or the oversold level.
  • Alert Shift - candle delay for the signal, enter 1 if you want the alert sent after one candle to be passed.
  • Alert Mobile - select true/false to get push notification on your device, make sure the device settings are correct here.
  • Alert onscreen on change - select true/false to get alert on the terminal, this alert is shown in a separate window.
  • Alert email on change - select true/false to get email alerts, make sure email settings are correct here.


Reference

1 Lane, G. (1986) Using Stochastic, Cycles, and R.S.I to the Moment of Decision. Watseka, I.L.: Investment Educators.

Reviews 7
cailu168
352
cailu168 2019.06.12 04:43 
 

我的主打指标就是这个

Eng Hoe Teh
1266
Eng Hoe Teh 2017.11.09 15:22 
 

worth the money, perfect match with tipu macd.

1q2w3ezx
434
1q2w3ezx 2017.06.23 01:38 
 

Great addition to the toolbox....especially like the way alerts and arrows can be set for different conditions of the stoch.

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T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Equinox100
123
Equinox100 2020.11.23 16:36 
 

Verry helpful. However, I know this sounds strange, but I would like to use a center line (50) cross alert. Not possible with this one

trader1961
151
trader1961 2020.11.12 21:40 
 

xx

Ten Asaka
116
Ten Asaka 2019.10.04 23:26 
 

普通的KD指标而已，一般软件都是自带。

cailu168
352
cailu168 2019.06.12 04:43 
 

我的主打指标就是这个

Eng Hoe Teh
1266
Eng Hoe Teh 2017.11.09 15:22 
 

worth the money, perfect match with tipu macd.

1q2w3ezx
434
1q2w3ezx 2017.06.23 01:38 
 

Great addition to the toolbox....especially like the way alerts and arrows can be set for different conditions of the stoch.

Amit Kurnar
162
Amit Kurnar 2017.03.17 14:03 
 

Hi..Haider..your CCI indicator is awesome..and after using it for some days..i checked on your other stuff..and bought the stochastic...your indicators are best of the best..100% accurate..seems my search for a perfect system ends with your indicators as it has all the functionality and options needed by a trader...its like all in one complete package..just too good..keep up the smart work.

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