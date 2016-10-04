Tipu Stops is a simple indicator that plots buy/sell stop loss channels and pips value using commonly used indicators. Tipu Stops also works complementary to the Tipu Trader Panel. You can use the stop loss values from Tipu Stops in Tipu Trader before using the panel for trading.





How to Use

Add the indicator to the chart and select your preferred method of stop loss plot. You may choose from the following methods:

Average True Range on PRICE_CLOSE.

Average True Range bands on Hull Moving Average.

Donchian Channel

Parabolic SAR

Last Swing High/Lows





Parameters