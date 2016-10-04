Tipu Stops

5

Tipu Stops is a simple indicator that plots buy/sell stop loss channels and pips value using commonly used indicators. Tipu Stops also works complementary to the Tipu Trader Panel. You can use the stop loss values from Tipu Stops in Tipu Trader before using the panel for trading.


How to Use

Add the indicator to the chart and select your preferred method of stop loss plot. You may choose from the following methods:

  • Average True Range on PRICE_CLOSE.
  • Average True Range bands on Hull Moving Average.
  • Donchian Channel
  • Parabolic SAR
  • Last Swing High/Lows


Parameters

  • Show Labels - select true/false to display pips information on the chart
  • Buy SL Color/Sell SL Color - select horizontal line colors
  • Line Style, Line Width - select line format
  • ATR Settings - choose ATR Period, and ATR multiplier
  • Hull Moving Average Settings - choose Hull Moving Average settings: period, applied price, MA period, MA method, and MA applied price
    • This sections uses the ATR settings from the previous section and plots ATR channel on Hull Moving Average
  • Donchian Channel Settings - choose period for the plots
  • Parabolic SAR - this is famous indicator by J. Welles Wilder that can also be used for trading signals. You may also consider Tipu Parabolic SAR, and Tipu Parabolic SAR Dashboard, if you want to create your own alert/trading strategy using Tipu Panels.
  • Last Swing High/Low - choose ZigZag settings - this is non-repaint ZigZag indicator. It is one of the powerful indicator that can be used to define swings.
Reviews 13
Arshad Ahmed
61
Arshad Ahmed 2022.07.03 01:07 
 

this indicator worth. can you make EA as well. how to contact with you

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:22 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Mavi
200
Mavi 2021.03.19 08:41 
 

best stop ınd

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Arshad Ahmed
61
Arshad Ahmed 2022.07.03 01:07 
 

this indicator worth. can you make EA as well. how to contact with you

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:22 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Mavi
200
Mavi 2021.03.19 08:41 
 

best stop ınd

Drodz
181
Drodz 2020.10.10 14:16 
 

excellent indicator. Any chance to automatically pull stop loss values and 3 x stop loss as take profit in points into the Tipu trader?

amounra
78
amounra 2020.07.04 23:30 
 

great

Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
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Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora 2019.03.11 08:44 
 

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.12 15:29 
 

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Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.13 03:45 
 

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Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.22 12:36 
 

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makita
411
makita 2017.05.31 11:28 
 

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gutentag
64
gutentag 2017.05.08 01:55 
 

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Vyacheslav Korolev
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Vyacheslav Korolev 2017.05.06 12:18 
 

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Roman Skovorodka
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Roman Skovorodka 2017.03.16 16:44 
 

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