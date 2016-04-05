Tipu RSI

4.59

Tipu RSI Features

  • 28 symbols, multi-time frame powerful Dashboard for the full market view
  • Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, and visual on-screen alerts.
  • Marked overbought and oversold levels.
  • Three colors RSI that marks the normal, oversold and overbought levels.

The relative strength index (RSI) is an oscillator devised by J. Welles Wilder in his famous book New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems in 1978.1 He also introduced Parabolic SAR (see Tipu Parabollic SAR Panel), Average True Range and the Directional Movement Concept (ADX).


About Tipu Panel Series

Tipu Panel series is set of indicators created to consolidate indicators in form of a panel. As a trader, indicators can easily create a cluster on the chart and distract you from the bigger picture. It can also be overwhelming and visually exhausting. Tipu Panel simplifies this by displaying each indicator in a beautifully boxed panel. You can customize the panel to display indicator signals for multiple time frames and also to quickly switch time frames. There are two types of indicators that make up the Tipu Panel series, the master indicator, and the add-in indicators. The master indicator (Tipu Panel indicator) plots a beautifully designed panel, and the add-in indicators feed the data to this master indicator panel. These two types of indicators work together for a faster, and efficient performance on the chart.


How to Use Tipu RSI

  • Uptrend/Downtrends - RSI may be used to detect trending markets. For example, the RSI may stay above the mid line 50 in an uptrend (or between 40 and 80).2 You may use RSI as a compliment to the Tipu Trend indicator.
  • Top and Buttoms - RSI may help in identifying the tops around the overbought readings (usually above 70), and the bottoms around the oversold area (usually below 30).
  • Divergence - divergence occurs when RSI directional movement is not confirmed by the price action. For example, a bullish divergence occurs when EURUSD makes lower low but RSI makes higher low. This means that EURUSD is losing momentum and a bullish correction is possible.
  • Other uses - Failure Swing, Support and Resistance levels, Chart Formation
  • Full description of RSI is available here.


Calculation

RSI = 100-(100/(1+U/D))
  • U — average number of positive price changes.
  • D — average number of negative price changes.


Parameters

  • Section#1 - RSI Settings
    • RSI Period - settings for RSI.
    • Applied Price - settings for RSI.
    • Overbought - settings for RSI.
    • Oversold - settings for RSI.
    • Mark Buy/Sell Signals - choose Arrow or Vertical Lines or nothing.
    • Arrow offset (pips) - (works only if mark the buy/sell signals = Arrow) select value to offset Arrows from high (if sell), and low (if buy). Increasing Arrow Offset (pips) move arrows away from the high/lows.
    • Buy/Sell Colors - Colors for the marks.
  • Section#2 - Dashboard Settings
    • Enable Dashboard? - select true/false.
    • Colors Settings, Sell Trend Background Color, Sell Font Color, Buy Trend Background Color, Buy Font Color.
  • Section#3 - Tipu Panel Settings, you need Tipu panel Indicator added to the chart for these settings
    • Enable Tipu Panel - choose true/false.
    • Short name for Tipu Panel - this name will appear on Tipu Panel indicator.
    • Tipu Panel Display Mode - choose buy/sell signals or RSI plot value.
  • Section#4 - Buy/Sell Global Alert Settings - these settings only affect Tipu Panel and Tipu RSI plot. The alerts for Dashboard are controlled by the settings dialogue of the Dashboard.
    • Alert Entry OB/OS - alert when RSI enters overbought/oversold area.
    • Alert Exit OB/OS - alert when RSI exits overbought/oversold area.
    • Alert Shift - candle delay for the signal, enter 1 if you want the alert sent after one candle to be passed.
    • Alert Mobile - select true/false to get a push notification on your device, make sure the device settings are correct here.
    • Alert Onscreen - select true/false to get alerts on the terminal, this alert is shown in a separate window.
    • Alert Email - select true/false to get email alerts, make sure email settings are correct here.


Reference

1 Wilder, J. (1978). The Parabolic System. In New concepts in technical trading systems. Greensboro, N.C.: Trend Research.

2 Cardwell, A. (1999). Relative Strength Index: Forecasting and Trading Strategies. John Wiley & Sons Canada, Limited.

Reviews 49
John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 11:30 
 

Thanks, good indicator.

Satyam Shivam
31543
Satyam Shivam 2021.11.18 05:33 
 

It was really Nice!!

Arnold Diano
143
Arnold Diano 2021.09.10 23:59 
 

thank you for the great indicator..it helps me a lot.

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Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
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Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Trend Lines PRO
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Mjdy Mahr Amyn Msʿwd
195
Mjdy Mahr Amyn Msʿwd 2023.05.04 11:36 
 

فري جوود ممتاز وافضل من ار اس اي الحقيقي - Free quality is excellent and better than the real RSI

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 11:30 
 

Thanks, good indicator.

MonteTitano
14
MonteTitano 2021.12.09 17:07 
 

Très pratique et paramétrable pour adapter à son processus, merci de la gratuité.

Satyam Shivam
31543
Satyam Shivam 2021.11.18 05:33 
 

It was really Nice!!

Arnold Diano
143
Arnold Diano 2021.09.10 23:59 
 

thank you for the great indicator..it helps me a lot.

andrei150
461
andrei150 2021.08.26 13:13 
 

Это работает!

wula
17
wula 2021.08.13 04:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

greenmto
64
greenmto 2021.07.27 08:33 
 

Thanks usefultool!!!

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2021.07.11 13:48 
 

Thank you! Very useful tool!

Clement1459
30
Clement1459 2021.07.08 18:23 
 

Bro thanks for everything you've done one of the best rsi free indicators

8234 Joby
74
8234 Joby 2021.06.11 17:43 
 

Bon indicateur. Il n'y a juste qu'à suivre le changement de couleur tout en surveillant bien le bornage 70-30

maykelmax
326
maykelmax 2021.06.11 16:27 
 

Hello, for me this is the best indicator I have found for the RSI overbought and oversold. Everything in one place, beautifully configurable, alert, does not crash MT4 like some kind of gems. Take install not to look at anything. 5 STARS WITH ALL THE POWER.

BAIXAR HR-K
863
BAIXAR HR-K 2021.05.14 06:03 
 

Ich kann bei dem Indikator michts Gutes finden, er zeigt Erhöhung, oder Vertiefungen an wo überhaupt keine sind.

corbys
19
corbys 2021.05.12 18:58 
 

I love this indicator and use it all the time. Just wish that soon it would be converted to MT5 as that is where the market is headed. Hopefully things can be adjusted to do so soon.

eduenforex
105
eduenforex 2021.04.27 18:19 
 

It really helps me. Great work! thank you.

XFEI086125
115
XFEI086125 2021.03.28 16:59 
 

感谢分享 欢迎来北京旅游 我将盛情接待您

ajk49
24
ajk49 2021.03.22 15:53 
 

Cannot compile, crashes MT4, not good, removed

Kaleem Haider
73380
Reply from developer Kaleem Haider 2021.03.28 17:01
Thank you for your interest in my products. I am sorry you are having with RSI. Please note that this is a compiled version of the indicator that does not need to be compiled again. Please write in detail what you doing that is crashing metatrader
mtrader224
236
mtrader224 2020.05.27 15:11 
 

Ran it on a demo account since Monday this week. Great indicator. Sends alerts to the mobile and I can open a trade straight away.

Mikhail Kateline
30
Mikhail Kateline 2020.05.16 14:12 
 

При долгом тренде, перекупка, перепродажа, не играют роли. Можно с успехом играть на пробой. Убрал из индюков.

Серега Силов
30
Серега Силов 2020.05.12 19:33 
 

big big thanks for your time sharing things like this its great

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