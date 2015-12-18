Tipu Parabolic SAR Panel

4.91

Tipu Parabolic SAR Panel is the modified version of the original Parabolic SAR indicator published by MetaQuotes here.

Dashboard Panel (multi symbol) version for this indicator is available here.


Features

  • An easy to use Panel that shows the Parabolic SAR trend and signals of selected timeframe.
  • Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts.
  • Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space.

To enable these features you need Tipu Panel installed, found here.

Parabolic SAR (parabolic stop and reverse) is a method devised by J. Welles Wilder in his famous book New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems. It is a trend-following indicator that can be used for trailing stop. J. Welles recommend using Parabolic SAR to determine trend and different indicator such as Average Directional Index to determine the strength of the trend.


How to Use

The blue dots below the candles mean uptrend, and red dots mean downtrend. These dots may also be used in for stop loss placements for the trade positions and sequentially moved one candle after another. As a best practice, it is recommended to consider signals from other timeframes and/or other indicators before making a trade decision.


Calculation

SAR(i) = SAR(i-1)+ACCELERATION*(EPRICE(i-1)-SAR(i-1))

Where:
SAR(i-1) is the value of the indicator on the previous bar;
ACCELERATION is the acceleration factor;
EPRICE(i-1) is the highest (lowest) price for the previous period (EPRICE=HIGH for long positions and EPRICE=LOW for short positions).


Parameters

  • Show Panel?: visibility settings, select true/false to show panel (need Tipu Panel added to the chart)
  • Short Name for the Panel: short name for the panel heading on Tipu Panel
  • Step: setting for Parabolic SAR
  • Maximum: setting for Parabolic SAR
  • Precision: setting for Parabolic SAR
  • Alert Shift: candle delay for the signal, enter 1 if you want the alert sent after one candle to be passed
  • Alert Mobile: select true/false to get push notification on your device, make sure the device settings are correct here
  • Alert onscreen on change: select true/false to get alert on the terminal, this alert shows in a separate window
  • Alert email on change: select true/false to get email alerts, make sure email settings are correct here


References

Wilder, J. (1978). The Parabolic System. In New concepts in technical trading systems. Greensboro, N.C.: Trend Research.

Reviews 20
o784aexea080876
16
o784aexea080876 2022.04.14 06:23 
 

Супер.

Denise41250
21
Denise41250 2021.05.18 12:24 
 

BRILLIANT!!! in conjuction with other indicators.

John Brennan
967
John Brennan 2019.08.30 21:42 
 

PERFECT!!!! This indicator has now completed my trading setup.

My rules are place and forward testing has proved this to be the makings of a fantastic trading plan

Thanks for sharing.

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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.17 23:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mafual001
29
mafual001 2022.04.25 12:14 
 

Muy bueno. Lo tengo en prueba y va muy bien

o784aexea080876
16
o784aexea080876 2022.04.14 06:23 
 

Супер.

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2022.03.20 23:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Denise41250
21
Denise41250 2021.05.18 12:24 
 

BRILLIANT!!! in conjuction with other indicators.

John Brennan
967
John Brennan 2019.08.30 21:42 
 

PERFECT!!!! This indicator has now completed my trading setup.

My rules are place and forward testing has proved this to be the makings of a fantastic trading plan

Thanks for sharing.

Raj Max
329
Raj Max 2019.08.22 12:30 
 

Excellent 5STARS

Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
9031
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora 2019.03.11 07:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2018.11.25 09:12 
 

Thanks for share

Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.30 13:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.13 05:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ali irwan
5137
Ali irwan 2017.07.20 13:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.04.22 17:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kummy
249
kummy 2017.02.01 00:08 
 

Great product... ! Is it possible to make the EA?

Zentrader2015
1470
Zentrader2015 2016.09.21 08:32 
 

Great product, thanks for your generosity.

Maksym Mudrakov
30051
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.30 17:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mikhail Gorenberg
1533
Mikhail Gorenberg 2016.05.31 15:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

202033
278
202033 2016.01.14 22:35 
 

Great indicator, especially if used with MACD/Stochastic.

NIKILMEN
144
NIKILMEN 2016.01.13 22:56 
 

Извиняюсь!Забыл звезды поставить!

Отличный индикатор, точно определяет направление тренда, почти мгновенно реагирует на рост или падение курса! Разработчику ОГРОМНОЕ СПАСИБО за этот уникальный индикатор!

Midhat Mujeer
151
Midhat Mujeer 2015.12.24 16:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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