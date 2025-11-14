XAU Auto Buy EA MT5

EA Features Highlights

Smart Order Management: Supports global order switch, dynamic max position calculation, time interval control, etc.

Flexible Take Profit & Stop Loss: Supports dynamic stop loss, floating loss protection, trailing stop and other profit protection mechanisms.

SAR Signal Filtering: Uses Parabolic SAR trend signals for more accurate entry points.

Advanced Risk Control: Built-in account balance, margin ratio and other risk management mechanisms to ensure trading safety.

Multi-Scenario Support: Supports various currency pairs, account types and trading strategy needs.

New Features

Dynamic Stop Loss (Dynamic SL): Automatically adjusts stop loss with price changes to reduce risk.

Advanced Risk Management: Enables dynamic max position calculation, controls risk based on margin ratio.

Floating Loss Protection: Sets protective take profit when floating loss is triggered to reduce losses.

Precise Stop Loss Control: Each order supports individual stop loss amount and slippage settings.

EA Parameter Overview

Main EA settings:

Order Parameters: Global order switch, minimum interval, slippage control, etc.

SAR Parameters: Flexible acceleration, initial and max value settings, supports signal reversal entry.

Trailing Stop Parameters: Profit-triggered trailing stop, buffer compensation, etc.

Take Profit & Stop Loss Parameters: Single position take profit target, dynamic stop loss ratio, protective take profit trigger, etc.

Risk Management Parameters: Minimum account balance, margin ratio, dynamic max position, pending order price difference, etc.

Instructions

Download the EA file and place it in the `Experts` folder under MT5 directory.

Open MT5 platform, find the EA in the navigator and load it to the target chart.

Set EA parameters according to your trading needs (refer to parameter description).

Enable the EA and start running. The EA will trade intelligently based on market conditions.

Suitable For

Investors seeking automated trading.

Forex traders aiming to improve efficiency with quantitative strategies.

Conservative investors focusing on risk management and profit protection.