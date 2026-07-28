SMC Liquidity OB Profile

🎯 THREE LAYERS OF SMC MARKUP IN ONE TOOL

Liquidity pools, order blocks and a volume profile — the Smart Money markup that traders usually assemble from three separate indicators. SMC Liquidity OB Profile draws all of it in one tool, with a single block of input parameters and one visual language.

Why not just stack three free SMC overlays? Because three overlays means three settings lists, three visual styles and triple the load on your chart. Here everything is computed in a single lightweight pass over history — one consistent tool instead of a patchwork.

This is the exact markup the author has been using for years as his primary tool on gold (XAUUSD, M1-H1). Now it can be yours.

WHAT IS INSIDE

LAYER 1. LIQUIDITY POOLS

The indicator finds swing highs and lows (fractal depth is configurable) and clusters them. When N or more swings gather inside a band of x*ATR, a pool is drawn with a label showing the number of touches.

🔴 Red pools above price — buy-side liquidity.

🔵 Blue pools below price — sell-side liquidity.

You see at a glance where liquidity is resting — and how many times price has already knocked on that door.

LAYER 2. ORDER BLOCKS

An order block is detected when a candle launches an impulse of at least x*ATR. The impulse threshold and the search depth are configurable. Bullish and bearish blocks are drawn separately, and you can hide mitigated blocks to keep the chart clean.

LAYER 3. VOLUME PROFILE

POC, Value Area High / Value Area Low (the value-area share is configurable) and a full histogram. Works with tick volume or real volume — your choice.

BONUS. SWEEP DETECTION

When price grabs liquidity and gets rejected — a wick of at least a set fraction of the candle — the indicator prints an arrow. Liquidity sweeps stop being something you only notice after the fact.

NO REPAINTING BY DESIGN

All logic runs on closed candles only. No signals that appear and then quietly vanish. What you see on history is exactly how the indicator behaved in real time.

ALERTS THAT REACH YOU 📱

  • Popup + sound in the terminal
  • Push notifications straight to your phone

The indicator's notifications reach you even when you are away from the chart.

KEY FEATURES

  • 3 layers in one: liquidity pools, order blocks, volume profile (POC / VAH / VAL)
  • Sweep arrows (wick-rejection filter, configurable)
  • Closed-candle, non-repainting logic
  • Any symbol, any timeframe from M1 to D1
  • Settings persist when you switch timeframes
  • Every color and every parameter is configurable
  • Lightweight: a single pass over history

WHO IT IS FOR

  • SMC / ICT-style traders who want pools, order blocks and volume in one tool instead of three
  • Scalpers and intraday traders — the author's own use case is XAUUSD on M1-H1
  • Swing traders who mark liquidity on H4-D1 before the session
  • Anyone tired of redrawing manual markup every single morning

HOW TO START — 3 STEPS ⚡

1. Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester on your symbol.

2. Attach it to the chart and tune fractal depth and the ATR filters to your market.

3. Turn on push notifications so the indicator's alerts find you even away from the terminal.

PRICE

Launch price $50. The price increases by $50 after every 10 copies sold — the earlier you get it, the less you pay.

Questions about settings? Ask in the Comments tab.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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