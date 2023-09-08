CandleStick Pattern Indicator MT5

This is a simple Candle Stick Pattern Indicator, which shows in the current time period all standardisized Patterns in the chart. All Patterns will be calculatet automatically based on standard conditions.

Following Candle Stick Patterns are included:

Bullish Hammer | Bearish Hammer

Bullish Inverted Hammer | Bearish Inverted Hammer

Bullish Engulfing | Bearish Engulfing

Piercing | Dark Cloud Cover

Bullish 3 Inside | Bearish 3 Inside

There are only a few settings at the begining to take. Every Pattern can be selected seperatly.

Have fun and success with the indicator.





