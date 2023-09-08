CandleStick Pattern Indicator MT5
- Indicators
- Driller Capital Management UG
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 9 September 2023
This is a simple Candle Stick Pattern Indicator, which shows in the current time period all standardisized Patterns in the chart. All Patterns will be calculatet automatically based on standard conditions.
Following Candle Stick Patterns are included:
- Bullish Hammer | Bearish Hammer
- Bullish Inverted Hammer | Bearish Inverted Hammer
- Bullish Engulfing | Bearish Engulfing
- Piercing | Dark Cloud Cover
- Bullish 3 Inside | Bearish 3 Inside
There are only a few settings at the begining to take. Every Pattern can be selected seperatly.
Have fun and success with the indicator.
excelent