New Accelerator oscillator Mt5

Accelerator Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as MACD.

To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. 
The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of the oscillator changes and when the oscillator breaks the zero level.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Кнопочная панель для одновременного закрывания большого числа позиций. Всего четыре варианта закрывания: Закрыть все позиции на счёте ( Close all account positions ). Закрыть все позиции по символу графика, на котором находится панель ( Close all positions ). Закрыть все Buy  позиции по символу графика, на котором находится панель ( Close all Buy positions ). Закрыть все  Sell  позиции по символу графика, на котором находится панель ( Close all Sell positions ).
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BeautyTrend mt4
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Простой индикатор тренда в NRTR виде с отрисовкой линий стоплосса и тейпрофита, цвет и направление движения которых определяются действующим трендом. Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда. Следует учесть что значение входного параметра индикатора   Deviation of the take profit line in points   для каждого финансового актива на каждом таймфрейме   необходимо подбирать индивидуально!
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Индикатор предназначен для замены стандартной вертикальной ценовой шкалы, расположенной с правой стороны в окне графика клиентского терминала, на более удобную ценовую шкалу с возможностью детальной настройки параметров отображения этой шкалы. Кроме этого, индикатор позволяет делать фоновую заливку окна графика любым изображением по желанию пользователя и двухцветную сетку с элементами её тонкой настройки. В первую очередь, индикатор  будет полезен трейдерам, обладающим не самым лучшим зрением,
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Experts
Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
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Indicators
В основе индикатора EasyBands лежит тот же принцип, что и при построении Bollinger Band. Однако, данная модификация индикатора использует вместо стандартного отклонения средний торговый диапазон (Average True Range). Соответственно, с данныи индикатором абсолютно аналогично можно использовать все стратегии, которые применяются с Bollinger Band. В данной версии индикатора используется двенадцать уровней и средняя линия (белый цвет). Индикация тренда выполнена в виде окраски свечей в зависимости
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Nikolay Kositsin
Experts
Две простых симметричных пробойных трендовых системы для лонгов и шортов, которые работают абсолютно независимо друг от друга. В основе алгоритма открытия позиций пробой ценой по тренду мувинга, сдвинутого по вертикали на фиксированное в настройках эксперта количество пунктов. Входные параметры эксперта разбиты на две большие группы: Для лонгов с префиксом "L"; Для шортов с префиксом "S". Поскольку в данном эксперте две торговые системы, то оптимизировать и тестировать их сперва следует отдельн
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Nikolay Kositsin
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Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
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Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
В основу алгоритма этого осциллятора положен анализ веера сигнальных линий технического индикатора RSI .  Алгоритм вычисления сигнальных линий выглядит следующим образом. В качестве исходных данных имеем входные параметры индикатора: StartLength - минимальное стартовое значение первой сигнальной линии; Step - шаг изменения периода; StepsTotal - количество изменений периода. Любое значение периода из множества сигнальных линий вычисляется по формуле арифметической прогрессии: SignalPeriod(Number)
XmaAver Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
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В основу алгоритма этого трендового индикатора положен анализ веера сигнальных линий универсального мувинга I .  Алгоритм вычисления сигнальных линий выглядит следующим образом. В качестве исходных данных имеем входные параметры индикатора: StartLength - минимальное стартовое значение первой сигнальной линии; Step - шаг изменения периода; StepsTotal - количество изменений периода. Любое значение периода из множества сигнальных линий вычисляется по формуле арифметической прогрессии: SignalPeriod(
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Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Простой индикатор тренда в NRTR виде с отрисовкой линий стоплосса и тейпрофита, цвет и направление движения которых определяются действующим трендом. Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда. Следует учесть что значение входного параметра индикатора Deviation of the take profit line in points для каждого финансового актива на каждом таймфрейме   необходимо подбирать индивидуально!
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