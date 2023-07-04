Inside Bar indicator for MT5

Inside Bar IndicatorInside Bar is a very popular candlestick pattern.
Inside Bar indicator can be used to trade Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
The Inside Bar indicator will search for inside bar candles pattern in the chart and will generate display them.
The indicator is also able to generate alerts in your screen or sent to your phone.

Inputs of the indicator are:
  • Symbol: type of char symbol to be displayed in the chart to show Inside Bar patterns
  • CustomCode: char code to be used as custom char symbol (works only with Symbol=_Custom)
  • Position: position of symbol relative to the candle (above or below the candle)
  • Distance: distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the char symbol
  • UseAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts (  if set to false no alerts will be generated)
  • PopAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Popup window
  • EmailAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Email
  • PushAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Push Notification
  • SoundAlerts (true/false): to enable alerts of type Sound
  • SoundFile: file to be used for sound alerts

Size and color of the arrows can be set up in the Color tab of the indicator.

Trading rules
Inside Bar can be traded as reversal or as break out.
Reversals can be traded after an up trend (or down trend) when price reaches resistance level (or support level). Once Inside Bar appears you can enter trade when low of the previous bar (high of the previous bar) is broken. You can place stop on the top of the previous bar (on the low of the previous bar)
For breakouts, Inside Bar can appear in an up trend (or down trend). You can enter in the trade once the high of the previous bar (low of the previous bar) is broken. You can place stop at the low of the previous bar (at the high of the previous bar).
Inside Bar indicator can be used with any class of asset and with any time frame.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
👉  You can get the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.

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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Meridian Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
4 (3)
Indicators
Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
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Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT4
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Indicators
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