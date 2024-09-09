Show engulfing form

This indicator shows the engulfing pattern, which is the most direct manifestation of capital flow.

Engulfing Pattern is a common price reversal pattern in technical analysis, which usually appears at the end of a price trend or at key support and resistance levels. It can be divided into two types: Bullish Engulfing Pattern and Bearish Engulfing Pattern.

Bullish Engulfing Pattern
feature:

Previous K-line: This is the negative line of a small entity (the opening price is higher than the closing price).
The next K-line: This is the positive line of a large entity (the opening price is lower than the closing price), and the entity of the positive line completely covers the entity of the previous negative line.
meaning:

Appearance position: Usually appears at the end of a downward trend, indicating that the power of sellers gradually fails and the power of buyers begins to dominate.
It indicates that the price may reverse upward and is a bullish signal.

Bearish Engulfing Pattern
feature:

Previous K-line: This is a small-body positive line (the opening price is lower than the closing price).
The next K line: This is the negative line of a large entity (the opening price is higher than the closing price), and the entity of the negative line completely surrounds the entity of the previous positive line.
meaning:

Appearance position: Usually appears at the end of an upward trend, indicating that the power of buyers gradually fails and the power of sellers begins to dominate.
It indicates that the price may reverse downward and is a bearish signal.


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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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K line countdown
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Indicators
Trend reversal identification: The K-line countdown indicator helps traders capture trend reversal signals by identifying excessive buying and selling behavior in the market. This indicator is particularly effective when the market is in extreme states. Risk management: This indicator can help traders identify potential risks in the market before the trend reverses and adjust positions in time to avoid losses. For example, you might consider reducing your long position when a bullish countdown c
VolBreakout M15
Wei Lai
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== VolBreakout M15 — Volatility Squeeze Breakout ==   Strategy:   - Detects Bollinger Band / Keltner Channel squeeze (TTM   Squeeze)   - Places Buy Stop / Sell Stop at squeeze range breakout   - MACD histogram direction filter   - ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit   - Chandelier-style trailing stop   Features:   - No martingale, no grid, no averaging   - Fixed 1% risk per trade   - Time filter, spread filter, daily trade limit   - Fully configurable parameters   Recommended Settings:
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