BandPulse

4

BandPulse is a powerful trading expert that combines Martingale, Hedging, and Scalping strategies, simplifying the management of trading complexities. This EA uses advanced algorithms to maximize the strengths of each strategy while meticulously managing risks.
The balance-based risk management feature provides users with safety, and when used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent, it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization.
This combination is designed to offer users the best possible trading experience.

While maintaining the strength of the Martingale method, it minimizes risk by activating the Hedging function, and with the trailing stop function and customizable parameters, it enables optimized operation tailored to the user’s unique trading style.
This EA adapts to various trading environments and offers the flexibility to be continuously improved based on user experience.


Please feel free to contact me via private message if you need the manual.


Recommendations

  • Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD
  • Time frame: M5, M15
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: $2,000
  • Account leverage: 1:500
  • Broker selection: Since it is sensitive to spread and slippage, use a reliable broker that offers low spreads and fast order execution.
  • Account type: It is preferable to use an ECN, Raw, or Razor account with very low spreads.
  • Use of VPS: To ensure the EA operates 24/7, use a VPS (highly recommended). A stable connection is essential to maximize the EA’s performance.
  • Time zone: GMT +2 (If your broker’s server time is in a different GMT+ time zone, you will need to adjust the time settings.)

Input Parameters

  • BASIC PARAMETERS: These are items related to the basic settings of the EA, defining the general operation of the EA.
  • RUNTIME PARAMETERS: Composed of variables that determine the operation of the EA during runtime, such as setting the trading lot size or enabling/disabling automated trading.
  • PERFORMANCE PARAMETERS: This category includes settings related to the performance of the EA. It involves setting elements that directly impact trading results, such as profit targets or loss limits.
  • HEDGE PARAMETERS: Defines the parameters needed when using or configuring hedge strategies. These settings are related to establishing opposing positions to manage risk.
  • TRADE TIME AND DAY PARAMETERS: Parameters that set the time and days when trading occurs, allowing or restricting trading during specific time zones or dates.
  • CHART AND TRIGGER PARAMETERS: These settings are related to the chart and triggers, defining how the EA interprets charts and executes trades based on specific conditions.

Risk Warning

  • Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Losses may occur even when using the EA, and users should be aware of this and thoroughly plan their risk management strategies.
  • Recommended monitoring during hedging operations: When the EA’s hedging function is activated, periodic monitoring and control are necessary. This helps to prepare for unexpected market fluctuations.
  • Automatic liquidation at 30% loss of balance: If a loss equivalent to 30% of the account balance occurs, the positions will be automatically liquidated to prevent further significant losses.

Risk Management System Provided

BandPulse is not just focused on pursuing profits but is designed as an advanced trading system that protects traders’ assets and efficiently manages risks.
The IAMFX-Agent and IAMFX-Center provided alongside BandPulse integrate seamlessly to manage multiple MT5 accounts and offer easy order management features such as market, stop, and limit orders. Additionally, with features like order and position management, filtering by symbol, magic number, date, and real-time position monitoring, users can systematically manage positions, including unrealized profits and losses, asset value, and margin levels.
This integrated system helps traders execute stable and strategic trading even in various market conditions.

Contact : lab@goodtier.io


Reviews 2
worldofhunger
1268
worldofhunger 2024.08.17 20:24 
 

Thank you for making such a wonderfull product, this is a good EA and hope you can post improvements over time, thanks again.

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floworld
106
floworld 2024.08.25 19:49 
 

It has delivered good results for M15 and EURUSD for 2024. However a long term test starting from 2021 failed. II tried various settings but same result. Please consider update the logic so it also works in the long run. 2024: Five stars, 2021-2024: 1 Star since basically kept on loosing money.

Lee Han Su
2231
Reply from developer Lee Han Su 2024.08.29 04:22
Thank you for your feedback. If you are planning long-term trading, I would like to introduce you to the optimal input values for generating consistent profits through BandPulse. Please modify the necessary parts of the default inputs provided when installing the bot using the settings below.
* Settings:
Instrument: EURUSD
Timeframe: M15
Period: 2015 ~ 2024
Initial Deposit: $100,000
* Optimized Input Values (Default -> Modified Value):
Max Concurrent Buy Position Count: 7 -> 15
Max Concurrent Sell Position Count: 7 -> 15
Buy Order Lots when RiskLevel: 0.01 -> 0.1
Sell Order Lots when RiskLevel: 0.01 -> 0.1
Price Gap between Same Orders (Bid - Bid, Ask - Ask): 200 -> 100
TrailingStop Gap in Ticks (Recommended setting: 10 ~ 20 if network < 100ms): 0 -> 10
[Order] Stop Loss Gap in Points: 2500 -> 0
[Order] Take Profit Gap in Points: 2500 -> 0 Thank you once again for your interest.
worldofhunger
1268
worldofhunger 2024.08.17 20:24 
 

Thank you for making such a wonderfull product, this is a good EA and hope you can post improvements over time, thanks again.

Lee Han Su
2231
Reply from developer Lee Han Su 2024.08.20 05:02
Thank you for the excellent feedback! Thanks again.
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