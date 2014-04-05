Neural scalper grade

Scalp Helper Signal Settings

These settings control how the core scalping signals are generated.

  • Enable Scalp Helper Signals
    Turns the main scalp signal engine on or off.

  • Signal Candle Type
    Selects the candle calculation method used for signals:
    Candlesticks, Heikin Ashi, or Linear Regression candles.

  • Signal Trigger Sensitivity
    Controls how aggressive or conservative signal triggering is.
    Higher values = fewer but higher-quality signals.

  • Stop Loss ATR Multiplier
    Defines the initial stop-loss distance based on ATR volatility.

Signal Grade Filter

Filters signals based on calculated accuracy/confidence grades.

  • A+ Signals (≥ 80%) – Highest probability trades

  • A Signals (76–79%) – Very strong setups

  • B Signals (65–75%) – Good quality trades

  • C Signals (37–64%) – Medium confidence

  • D Signals (28–36%) – Low confidence

  • F Signals (< 28%) – Very weak signals

Only enabled grades will appear on the chart.

Candlestick Settings

Controls how candles are displayed and calculated.

  • Display Candle Type
    Chooses the candle visualization method.

  • Linear Regression Length
    Defines smoothing length when using Linear Regression candles.

SuperTrend Stop Settings

Manages dynamic trailing stop visualization.

  • Show SuperTrend Stop
    Displays SuperTrend-based stop levels.

  • ATR Length
    ATR period used for SuperTrend calculation.

  • SuperTrend Factor
    Determines stop distance sensitivity.

  • Bars Before Stop Appears
    Delay before the stop becomes visible.

  • Bars to Full Opacity
    Gradual fade-in effect for stop visualization.

Velocity Filter Settings

Filters trades based on market momentum.

  • Enable Velocity Filter
    Activates momentum-based filtering.

  • Velocity Period
    Lookback period for velocity calculation.

  • Minimum Velocity
    Minimum required momentum strength (0.0 – 2.0).

  • Show Only High Velocity Signals
    Hides all signals except strong momentum moves.


