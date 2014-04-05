Reactivity

Reactivity Indicator – Economic Event Response Measurement for MT5

The Reactivity Indicator analyzes and quantifies market reactions to economic calendar events in real time. It automatically measures price movement (in pips) at 10, 30, and 60 seconds after each major economic announcement.

Key Features

 Automatic Event Retrieval
Seamless integration with MT5’s native Calendar API – no external setup required.

 Precise Post-News Volatility Measurement
Calculates price movement speed (pips per minute) following each news release.

 Comparative Analysis
Compares each event’s market impact with the historical behavior of similar events, categorized by country and event type.

 Pre-News Market Assessment
Analyzes market conditions 15 minutes before the event, including spread, volatility, and predicted impact level.

 Configurable Alert System
Supports sound, pop-up, email, and push notifications.

 Data Persistence
Automatically saves all measurements in CSV format for further analysis.

 Intelligent Filtering
Filter events by importance level (1–3 stars) and affected currency.

Practical Use

This indicator enables traders to quantify market reactions to economic events, identify historically high-impact announcements, and evaluate pre-event conditions to determine market readiness.
Historical data helps anticipate the probable magnitude of future market movements, providing an objective basis for decision-making before, during, and after key news releases.


