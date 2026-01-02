Quantum RSI Scalper
Quantum RSI Scalper is a precision-based automated trading system designed for EUR/USD on the 15-minute timeframe (M15).
The EA combines RSI momentum analysis with quantum-style price reaction logic to identify short-term market imbalances and exploit high-probability scalping opportunities.
The strategy focuses on:
-
Detecting overbought and oversold RSI conditions
-
Confirming entries during low-latency price pullbacks
-
Executing fast, disciplined trades aligned with short-term momentum
Note : Please Contact for Setfile
Trading Logic Overview
-
Indicator Core: Relative Strength Index (RSI)
-
Entry Type: Momentum-based scalping entries
-
Trade Duration: Short-term (minutes to a few candles)
-
Market Behavior: Mean reversion with momentum confirmation
-
Risk Control: Built-in stop loss, take profit, and optional trailing logic
Recommended Settings
Symbol: EURUSD,EURGBP,GPBUSD,NZDCAD,GBPJPY,AUDUSD
Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes)
Broker Type: ECN / Low-spread broker recommended , ( Could be used for Propfirms also)
Lot Size:
-
Conservative: 0.01 per +$100 balance
-
Aggressive: Adjustable with proper risk management
Advanced Filters & Protections
Time Filter
-
Trades only during user-defined trading sessions
-
Recommended sessions:
-
London
-
London–New York overlap
-
-
Helps avoid low-liquidity and erratic market periods
News Filter
-
Automatically blocks trading during high-impact economic news
-
Prevents exposure to extreme volatility and slippage
-
Adjustable pre- and post-news blackout periods
ATR Volatility Filter
-
Uses Average True Range (ATR) to ensure sufficient market movement
-
Avoids trading in flat or low-volatility conditions
-
Helps maintain consistent scalping performance
Standard Deviation (StdDev) Filter
-
Measures market dispersion and volatility expansion
-
Filters out ranging or unstable price behavior
-
Confirms that price movement is statistically tradable
Risk Management Features
-
Fixed or dynamic lot sizing
-
Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop
-
Supports percentage-based risk per trade
-
Multiple safety layers to limit drawdown