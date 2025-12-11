Precision Arrows – Smart Entry Signals with Built-In TP and SL

Precision Arrows is a powerful trading indicator designed for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and reliability. It identifies high-probability buy and sell signals with automatically generated Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, helping you trade with discipline and consistency across Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Synthetic Indices.

The indicator combines precise signal detection, intelligent filtering, and a multi-timeframe dashboard to deliver a complete trading solution suitable for all market conditions.

Key Features

Three Trading Modes

Choose between Scalping, Intermediate, and Swing modes to match your preferred trading style. Each mode adjusts signal sensitivity and risk parameters for optimal performance in different market conditions.

Built-In Take Profit and Stop Loss

Every signal includes predefined TP and SL levels based on volatility and structure. This ensures consistent trade management and removes emotional decision-making.

Trend Dashboard

Stay in sync with the market using the integrated dashboard, which displays trend direction across all timeframes up to 4H. Quickly confirm whether your entries align with the dominant market bias.

Real-Time Alerts

Never miss an opportunity. Receive instant alerts via pop-up, push notification, sound, or email whenever a new signal is generated.

Non-Repainting Algorithm

All signals are fixed once generated—no repainting, no misleading changes after the fact.

Optimized Timeframes

Designed to perform best on the 5-minute (M5) and 15-minute (M15) timeframes, providing a balance between frequency and accuracy.

How It Works

Precision Arrows uses a refined algorithm that analyzes momentum, volatility, and directional strength to identify potential turning points or trend continuations. The system then confirms signal validity through multiple layers of filtering before displaying an arrow with corresponding TP and SL levels.

The built-in dashboard provides a clear overview of higher timeframe trends, allowing traders to align entries with the broader market direction for greater consistency.

Why Choose Precision Arrows

Provides complete trade signals with TP and SL

Adapts to multiple trading styles via three modes

Works across Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Synthetic markets

Includes a full trend dashboard for multi-timeframe confirmation

Non-repainting and easy to use for both beginners and professionals

Recommended Settings

Timeframes : M5 and M15

Assets: Forex, Indices, Crypto, Synthetic Indices

Trading Styles: Scalping, Intraday, Swing

Precision Arrows is built for traders who take accuracy seriously.

With clear entries, automatic risk management, and intelligent trend tracking, it provides everything needed to execute high-quality trades with confidence.

Trade with precision. Trade with confidence. Trade with Precision Arrows.