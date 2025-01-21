Real Trend Zigzag PRO shows the real trend of a market, unlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.

Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position.

The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time. You can set the second timeframe in the input options

MT4 version also available in the market.

Input Options:

Show second timeframe

Set second timeframe

Show 1-2-3 Labels

Line thickness

Line colors



