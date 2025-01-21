Real Trend Zigzag PRO

Real Trend Zigzag PRO shows the real trend of a market, unlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends. 

Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position.

The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time. You can set the second timeframe in the input options

MT4 version also available in the market.

Input Options:

  • Show second timeframe
  • Set second timeframe
  • Show 1-2-3 Labels
  • Line thickness
  • Line colors


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TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
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