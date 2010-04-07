Swing detector trade

swing trading logic and professional MQL5 development at first glance.

The candlestick chart in the center represents real market structure, showing both bearish (red) and bullish (green) movements. This highlights the indicator’s ability to capture medium-term price swings, not just short scalps. The transition from red candles on the left to green candles on the right visually communicates trend reversal and continuation, which is the core of swing trading.

The curved arrows play an important role:

The blue upward arrow symbolizes bullish momentum, higher highs, and buy-side swings.

The red downward arrow represents pullbacks, corrections, and sell-side pressure.

Together, they show how the indicator identifies both directions of the market, not one-sided signals.

The mountain-like shape and horizon in the background symbolize market waves and long-term structure, reinforcing that this tool is built for patience, structure, and precision, not random entries. The grid overlay adds a technical and analytical feel, matching professional trading platforms like MetaTrader 5.

The “SwingTrader” text is bold and dominant, giving the brand strength and confidence, while “MQL5” clearly positions it as a MetaTrader 5–native indicator, increasing trust for serious traders and prop firm users. The color gradient (blue, green, gold) conveys stability, growth, and profitability without looking aggressive or gimmicky.

Overall, this logo communicates:

Professional algorithmic trading

Swing-based market logic

Reliability for funded accounts and long-term traders

Strong identity suitable for the MQL5 Market

